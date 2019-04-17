Our dogs Yum Yum and Walter love to sing Happy Birthday — in two-part harmony. We have recorded them so when a relative or close friend has a birthday, we can send them the video of our “Two Tenors” belting out the most-sung song in history.
Come this morning (Thursday), I will fire up the video recorder once more, for today is Happy Robert Mueller Day!
Take it, Yum…
Yes, today is the day that the Mueller Report will be released going point-by-point into things that Donald Trump never did. Democrats are squawking for the report to be released without any redactions. Does it matter that such is illegal? Hell no. This is the hated Trump. This is our last-gasp effort to cull through thousands of pages using manpower that we are all paying for to find something that will implicate someone.
Then they can deliver their talking points to a fawning national media that is as desperate for Trump malfeasance than Democrats. The hope is that in paragraph 4,308 on Page 2,377, it is found that Trump once had lunch with a Russian hockey player in the basement of Madison Square Garden.
Boom. Proof he colluded.
From the night Trump won the presidency in 2008, it was clear to most right-thinking people what happened. Trump outworked and out-performed his opponent. His message resonated more than Hillary Clinton’s. He was tireless on the campaign trail, while she rested on her laurels and feeling of “entitlement” that she would be swept into office.
The collusion came much earlier, when the Democrats rigged their own primary using what are known as super delegates to make sure Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders would not get the nomination. He didn’t have a chance, even though he outworked Hillary, too.
When the realization that Trump actually had won finally hit, there had to be a reason. Dirty actors concocted the story of Russian interference to delegitimize the election of Trump and force him out.
Two years and millions and millions of wasted dollars later, they have not succeeded. Trump is as popular as ever and is a clear favorite for re-election in 2020. How could he not be? His opponents’ campaign issues are 1- being the anti-Trump, 2- who can give away more of your tax dollars, 3- you should feel guilty for being white, and 4- who can open up the borders the fastest. With those tactics, Democrats have no chance in 2020.
Amazingly, though, the release of the Mueller Report is only the beginning of the latest chapter in the soap opera that is “How America Turns.”
It will become apparent — I believe — that crimes were committed using the immense power of the federal government to attempt a non-violent overthrow of the government.
From before Trump’s campaign began, those in the intelligence community — in concert with the previous administration — came up with a contingency plan in case the unthinkable happened. Of course, had Hillary won, all of that would be shelved in the dustbin of history. Nothing to see here.
But Trump won. And now there are Democrats from the Obama Administration quaking. You can immediately tell there will be hell to pay at the reaction of Democrats when Attorney General William Barr said that the Trump campaign had been spied on. The respected Barr — well, he was respected before being selected by Trump — instantly became a loon who had lost his marbles. He was the president’s puppet.
Let’s, for a second, play the “let’s imagine” game. It is 2008 and members of the George W. Bush Justice Department put a spy in the Barack Obama campaign, gathering unverified information as an insurance policy just in case Obama somehow defeated his Republican challenger.
When Obama did win, that same Justice Department launched a two-year investigation against Obama for stealing the election with the help of a foreign power. Every day, Obama was called a traitor, a spy, a Russian agent doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding. Democrats would howl “RACISM!!! How dare you.”
Then it became apparent that members of the Bush campaign orchestrated a fake investigation, abused the secret court system in an effort to overthrow the Obama presidency.
Democrats would be calling for the burning at the stake of every one of those members.
As Mark Twain so brilliantly said: “Where one stands on an issue depends on where one sits.”
We have not heard the last of this soap opera storyline — not by a long shot.
Enjoy the festivities, folks, it could get mighty entertaining over the next months.
Until then, Happy Robert Mueller Day. Walter, Yum Yum … a one, and a two and a three …
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.