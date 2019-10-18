Although it does not feel like it based on the hot temperatures outside, fall is finally here. With it comes hunting season, Friday night football and harvest. It’s a time of year when our farmers begin gathering the crops they’ve so diligently planted in the prior months.
In today’s technology-driven world, broadband has become a basic utility. Like water and electricity, it is one of the essential tools to run an effective farming and ranching operation. Farmers and ranchers are now using precision agriculture systems like remote soil sensors and many other innovative tools to optimize irrigation, conserve resources and increase yields. Additionally, broadband provides farmers access to the customers, information and affordable supplies required to compete in the 21st century global marketplace.
Farmers and ranchers cannot take advantage of this cutting-edge equipment, however, if they do not have access to broadband, which far too often in Mississippi is the case. Unfortunately, 29 percent of U.S. farms have no access to the Internet according to the USDA report, “Farm Computer Usage and Ownership, 2017.”
Thankfully, Mississippi’s delegation in Washington have been steady advocates of the need to close the rural broadband gap. Senator Wicker has used his role Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee to become a champion on the issue. In fact, in April I had the unique opportunity to be a voice for the nearly 200,000 member families of Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation as I testified in a hearing that Senator Wicker and the Senate Commerce Committee hosted discussing discrepancies with the Federal Communications Commission’s rural broadband map.
Cost is a major hurdle to closing the digital divide. It is very expensive to try to provide broadband internet to the most rural parts of our state. Thankfully, tech companies realize their responsibility to help bridge the gap and are seeking alternative methods to do so. For example, earlier this year C Spire announced a consortium with Microsoft, Nokia and other companies to deploy innovative broadband technologies in rural Mississippi.
According to the Boston Consulting Group, a mixed-technology approach, including traditional technologies like fiber and innovative wireless solutions like underutilized spectrum and TV white spaces, a technology that utilizes vacant television broadcast frequencies, could lower the cost of bridging the rural broadband gap by 80 percent.
This past legislative session, Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation helped remove barriers in state law to allow the rural electric power cooperatives the ability to deploy broadband under their existing electrical service network to rural underserved areas of the state.
In June, Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, along with the American Farm Bureau Federation and many others, signed on to comments from the Connect Americans Now coalition, an organization representing more than 200 voice committed to closing the broadband gap, asking the FCC to clear outstanding regulatory hurdles related to TV White Space technology.
Great strives have been made, both federally and locally, to address our state’s rural broadband gap. I commend our delegation for standing up for Mississippi farmers and ranchers, and rural Americans everywhere, by supporting the need to close the digital divide.
I encourage Mississippi’s elected leaders and the FCC to keep the momentum going by supporting innovation as a critical component of bridging the rural broadband gap.
Mike McCormick is the eighth President of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. He is a cattle farmer from Jefferson County.
