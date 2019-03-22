What can be said about the current college admissions scandal that hasn’t already been said? Countless news updates, analyses, op-eds and essays have already been published about the scandal, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by the FBI and, despite the fact that the American public-at-large is completely enthralled by the saga, no one is really, truly, actually surprised. Anyone who went to an elite college will tell you that acceptance has always been about money and connections. Anyone who has ever tried to get into an elite college — strictly on good grades, test scores, extracurriculars and volunteer work — will tell you that’s it’s next to impossible.
How do I know this? Because I tried. Really, really hard.
Before jumping into my own personal college admissions adventure, I should start with a heart-felt “HOTTY TODDY!” I am a proud Ole Miss graduate — a Rebel for life — who couldn’t have had a better four years at Mississippi’s premier state university (suck it, Bulldogs). I graduated debt-free; had the chance to spend a year studying abroad; interned for two national magazines; and received some of the best real world training as an editor at Ole Miss’ daily student newspaper, The Daily Mississippian. All in all, the University of Mississippi prepared me for the life I always wanted and am now beyond fortunate to have.
But growing up, Ole Miss was never the plan.
I honestly don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working toward an Ivy League education. In second grade, I declared that I’d be attending Princeton University. By high school, pretty much all of the most elite universities were on the table. I spent my spring break of junior year touring the Northeast with my mom to look at colleges — Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, Brown, Princeton, of course — I had no doubt that I’d get into at least one of them. My GPA was above a 4.0 thanks to Advanced Placement classes, and my ACT score was very high; I started on Laurel Christian High School’s varsity basketball team; I competed at nationals for speech and debate, won awards for mock trial and held leadership positions on the student council; I even spent two summers doing medical mission work in Nicaragua. I felt like I was surely every college admissions counselor’s wet dream.
Until the rejection letters started pouring in. I was waitlisted at Brown, but every other Ivy League college — and I applied to them all — wanted absolutely nothing to do with me.
Last week’s indictments of Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, along with 48 other incredibly rich parents, shed some much needed light on the myriad problems facing higher education in this country. But I’ve had a good 10 years since high school graduation to ponder and analyze the reasons I didn’t get into an elite university, and the most remarkable thing about this latest investigation is that it took so long to occur.
Yes, Full House’s Aunt Becky stole college spots for her children from much more deserving students, but this is not new. Yes, Felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives fame quite literally took on the role of a desperate housewife and paid to rig her daughter’s college entrance exam, but this is not new. Not new, not surprising. These types of shady shenanigans have been going on for practically forever; it’s why the old adage, “money talks,” has never gone out of fashion.
The realization that I came to many moons ago was multi-pronged: I graduated from a tiny private school in Mississippi that no one had heard of nor cared to learn about, despite its rigorous academics and top-notch faculty; my family was well-off, not poor enough to classify me as a need-based student but not nearly rich enough to donate a building to Harvard; I had no high-profile connections that could help get my applications noticed.
My years of hard work and studying meant absolutely nothing in the college application process. It’s sad, but true.
Fortunately for me, the work ethic instilled in me by parents would eventually pay off — and still does to this day. But not every bright young mind has the incredible luxury of supportive family and friends. Denying smart, hard-working kids the ability to reach their full potential is a disgrace. Did Lori Loughlin’s daughter take the college spot of someone who might have eventually found a cure for cancer? Or maybe the next great attorney general? We might never know.
My biggest question here is, where was Uncle Jesse when we needed him? Surely John Stamos could have talked some sense into her… assuming he’s not implicated in the next big college admissions scandal. Because this isn’t over. Decades of systemic elitism doesn’t disappear over night. I’m just glad that I’m not planning a return to academia for graduate school.
Emily Cegielski is a graduate of Laurel Christian School who is currently a Senior Editor at the Observer in New York City.
