A recent text conversation between my teenager and me makes me wonder if we have made amazing advancements in communication or if we have regressed to the days of knuckle-dragging Neanderthals.
As usual, a request was being made, this one for a new phone charger. Another new phone charger. The amount that’s been spent on lost/worn-out/broken phone chargers in our household could feed every child who ever appeared in a commercial with Sally Struthers, plus their descendants, for the next decade.
Because of that, the request contained an overly-descriptive narrative of the catastrophe that led to the destruction, capped with this nugget: “It wasn’t my fault.”
That’s always my favorite. One person is handling the charger. There’s one way for it to plug into an outlet/USB port. There’s one way for it to plug in the phone. No gymnastics or heavy lifting or ceiling-fan swinging are necessary to perform the maneuver …
But, hey, “It wasn’t my fault.”
Hmm … I guess we’re supposed to blame the 8-year-old Guangdong girl who put the contraption together at the end of her 12-hour shift. I refrained from putting that in my response, though, opting for another sarcastic reply.
At the moment I received the initial text, I was on deadline finishing up a sad story about a young man’s untimely death, so I relayed that message with a few details about it, then gratuitously added, “but that story of yours about being stranded without a phone charger … woo, now that’s truly tragic.”
The reply quickly dinged back, “I had no way of knowing that,” and, for good measure, it included one more declaration of innocence: “I can’t help it.”
It was at that moment it dawned on me that this was a theme. My teen’s mother, to whom I was married for 17 years, has the same problem with me. She has taken offense with the “tone” of text messages from me dozens of times, often eliciting multiple essay-length rebuttals followed by apologies after my explanation.
It’s disconcerting for someone who’s been in the communications business for more than a quarter-century, particularly when dealing with two people who are supposed to know me well. They know I’m not petty. They know I don’t pick fights over inconsequential stuff. They know that sarcasm is sport for me. It’s how I deal with the insanity around me. It’s how I deal with, well, people who are petty and picking fights over inconsequential stuff. Sarcasm and snide comments are what keep me amused. Using them prevents me from committing felonies on a regular basis. That’s my way of coping.
After this latest round of hypersensitivity, it dawned on me that a couple of simple punctuation marks in the correct configuration could have prevented the hurt feelings and confusion. Yes, a colon and one parenthesis could avoid most of the altercations I get in with the ex and the kid :)
But do I really want to resort to silly symbols or, heaven forbid, emojis to communicate? Didn’t our forefathers invent language to avoid that? On this day, when we celebrate the 50th anniversary of “one small step for man,” have we taken a giant leap backward for mankind?
With all of the incredible technology literally at our fingertips — we can call anywhere in the world, send a message across continents, shoot photos and videos and send them to friends and relatives in seconds, have face-to-face conversations with anyone almost anywhere on the globe, broadcast live via these remarkable handheld devices or instantly find the lyrics Elton John is singing right after the words “Rocket Man” — it’s sad that I feel forced to resort to the use of symbols like early man drew on cave walls in order to effectively communicate clearly with the people who are supposed to know me best.
Yes, I understand, it’s difficult to convey tone and context with the written word, especially in today’s short-attention-span society. As someone who had a weekly column for 26 years now, that’s been evident to me for many years. Some people are just poised to be offended, and that segment of society has only grown with time. And the ironic thing is, they are the truly nasty ones — but that’s a column for another day.
In communicating with my kid earlier this month, after all of the confusion, I ratcheted up the sarcasm by sending what is believed to be my first emoji. Then I sent a series of them — smiley faces in various stages of happiness, a thumb up, an OK sign, a peace sign, a heart, a daisy, an ice cream cone. I was blown away scrolling across there and seeing all of my emoji options. I mean, at this point, isn’t it quicker just to type a word than to find just the right symbol? I realize many of you are snickering at my fascination with this. It’s like the same level of awe that cavemen had upon seeing fire for the first time, to use another reference to prehistoric man.
I’m just not a big fan of new-fangled things. I drive a 2002 Camry with more than a quarter-million miles on it, and I threw away the keyless-entry clicker. Why? Because I just don’t find keys that difficult to operate.
I also reject auto bill-pay, when there’s no savings incentive, that is. Why? Because I just don’t find it difficult to write a check, then mail it or drop it off.
I’m all for shortcuts and things that make life simpler. But I’m not a fan of things that create the illusion of making things easier. No, I see most new technology as things that can stop working or get sabotaged. There’s no need for most of it. Why do I need a gadget that I can tell to turn off a light or to turn up the thermostat? All I have to do is take a few steps to take care of it.
Seriously, this is what we’ve come to? We can’t go to the “trouble” of using words, operating things in the house with our hands or writing checks?
I’m not sure why it bothers me, but I am certain of one thing — it’s not my fault. I just can’t pinpoint if it makes me sad or mad or what. I guess the best way to sum it up is, it makes me feel like this, well, you can guess.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call.
