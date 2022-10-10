According to its website, “The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”
Let’s look at some recent history. June 3, 2020, Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum said, “To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions…. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”
Coincidentally in October 2019, WEF hosted a meeting in New York City to conduct a “simulation” in which health, government and business leaders could work out how they might work together to confront “true-to-life dilemmas associated with response to a hypothetical, but scientifically plausible, pandemic.” They developed lists of recommended actions to facilitate “unprecedented levels of collaboration.” Now all they needed was a world crisis. Would the world’s citizens be compliant enough to follow a Great Reset “of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.”
In January 2020, President Trump began limiting travel from China to prevent the spread of COVID-19. His detractors’ knee-jerk reactions were predictable. The New York Times published, “Who Says It’s Not Safe to Travel to China?” written by Rosie Spinks, who described Trump’s actions as “dominated by xenophobic rhetoric and the building of walls.” By March progressive voices spun on a dime joining conservative voices to shut down schools, businesses and other enterprises in states and local communities to stem the contagion.
The war against COVID-19 was fueled by misinformation from all sectors. One study out of England predicted 80 percent of Americans would contract the virus and more than 2 million would die. Although the CDC has failed miserably to track COVID-19 deaths, other sources agree just under 100 million people have contracted the virus and 1 percent of them have died.
Trump’s second response to the pandemic was to develop a vaccine no later than the end of 2020. Operation Warp Speed successfully produced at least two viable vaccines before the November elections though the manufacturers withheld that information until after the election.
From the spring to the end of 2020, local and state authorities declared emergencies that empowered them (at least in their own minds) to shut down whatever they deemed facilitated the spread of the virus. Schools, businesses, and non-essential entities were ordered closed and mandates for spacing, masks and handshakes were rigorously enforced. In hindsight, these draconian measures were more destructive to businesses and schools and less effective preventing the spread of the virus than “experts” had guessed.
In a matter of a few months, America’s historic booming economy had crashed to unbelievable levels. But, so had economies of other nations who responded to the worldwide pandemic with lockdowns and mandates. Billions of people around the world obediently followed authorities’ commands and mandates, even to their own detriment.
Americans mostly demonstrated “unprecedented levels of collaboration” with local and state authorities. America is ripe for a Great Reset in which authorities can change “our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions” by assuming emergency powers. Have you seen it yet?
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
