Read more, react less
In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Comedy Central had a show called Short Attention Span Theater. These days, that’s what every platform of social media should be called. And it would be comical if the hare-brained masses with hair-triggered emotions didn’t harness so much power and influence via those various outlets — all to the detriment of our quickly crumbling society. The joke’s on U.S.
So much of social media is theater — really, really, really bad theater — and it not only appeals to short attention spans, it encourages them, with character limits (Twitter) and video time limits (TikTok). Even worse, all of the cyber communities are populated by high-maintenance people with low IQs and underdeveloped coping skills, so they’re in need of constant attention.
They are the hybrid Priuses of humanity, sputtering up to the charging station of Facebook every few hours for fuel in the form of another affirmation. And they freely offer that to each other on a rotating basis, like scuba divers sharing the mouthpiece of an oxygen tank, delaying the need to emerge to the surface and face the real world as long as possible.
During the same time period as Short Attention Span Theater, a classic skit called “Daily Affirmations With Stuart Smalley” started on Saturday Night Life. It made fun of people like those who find their short bursts of zen at Zuckerberg Central. In what can only be described as a rich twist of fate, skit developer Al Franken — the future liberal senator from Minnesota — was destroyed by people like the ones he mocked.
That’s all because he had the misfortune of trying to figure out how to express his affection for a woman during the #MeToo Era, which lasted about a week or so. Celebrities wearing inflated vagina hats and threatening to storm the White House to assassinate Donald Trump were that movement’s leaders, so of course they were revered in the cybersphere.
Just before the Smalley-SAST time period, Whitney Houston sang that “learning to love yourself is The Greatest Love of All,” and since she died too soon as a drug addict, her words are considered wise. Subsequent generations have indeed followed her teachings, pushing through those pesky obstacles of humility and self-awareness to indeed love themselves, manifested in the form of frequent photo-filtered snaps and memes that rationalize shortcomings and abhor basic responsibilities and behaviors that can all be wrapped up in one word in this warped world — “adulting.” Just put on a cap, smile and make a heart shape with your fingers as the sun sets in the background, and all is well here!
Seeing superficiality get rewarded is nothing new. But in past generations, they at least had to work at it a little. They had to get up and go to the church the most influential people attend and join the civic clubs and sign up for all of the committees and perhaps even pretend to do some of the work associated with them. But no more. People can create their own reality and cultivate a chorus of followers in a way that denounces naysayers and “haters” who may gently nudge them toward personal responsibility or accountability.
It’s sad, really, how their enablement is disguised as empowerment. And since they’ve shut down dissent, they’re very loud and quite self-assured in their wrongness.
But that’s their right. I’m an ardent supporter of the First Amendment — even for ideas I vehemently disagree with. Unlike them, I don’t worry about alternative opinions. What continues to be discouraging for me, though, is the power and influence these folks have in the political, corporate and tech world. Most can’t run their own life, but they’re running — and ruining — the greatest country in the history of the world.
In the fickle fiefdom of Facebook, there is equal and automatic outrage for everything ranging from federal reparations to freeing Britney Spears from her conservatorship to fast-food orders being fouled up ... and that’s why our country is f’d.
If these folks were in charge of triage at the ER, a lot of people would die of heart attacks while patients with ingrown toenails and coughs were being treated.
This latest rant against Facebook was prompted by the local scandal du jour (there’s probably a new one by now) of Sheriff Joe Berlin “assaulting” a well-known local panhandler who most locals are fed up with. I checked it out, saw and heard evidence that led me to believe it wasn’t a story.
And for all of you who call us law enforcement bootlickers, just look back at our record. We’ve taken on the two biggest law enforcement entities in the Free State. But we don’t have a hair trigger. We’re responsible with our power. We’re on the side of truth, not any person or political party. That means finding as much information as possible before firing away. It’s not the “shoot, aim, ready” approach of Facebookers.
Now, having an official complaint filed in federal court does put the accusation against Berlin in the public purview, which is why we had a story on it in Thursday’s edition. But it doesn’t mean the information contained within has merit. It only means the complainant has taken the necessary steps to make it official.
In years past — especially in election years — I have to view good news and bad news through the lens of politics, as distasteful as that is. Incumbents have a distinct advantage, of course, but they’re also the biggest targets. I have to keep that in mind and proceed accordingly.
Over the 12 years Sheriff Alex Hodge was in office, I went to him many times — usually in election years — with the latest allegation, and he would show me evidence or offer a plausible explanation that would satisfy me, so I didn’t do a story. Happens all the time. It just happens way, way more every four years.
The “media” outlet — which is actually just a guy with a Facebook page — that “broke” the story referred to this paper as the “local rag” for ignoring the Berlin man-handling-the-panhandler story. He was, no doubt, a tool of law enforcement officials in his community who are still mad about the last election. He was a useful idiot for them, and that’s fine. Glad to know that everything is hunky dory in Hattiesburg/Forrest County so he can focus on the Free State now.
But what that outlet does isn’t the same as what we do. Yes, everyone has the right to go to a public space with public officials and fire up the Facebook Live feed. But is it right? Going to the scene of a shooting and finding out that it’s a suicide? Going to a parking lot where a body was discovered and finding out it was an overdose? Filming a distraught man as he stands on an overpass threatening to jump?
No, we don’t do the same thing as that Facebook warrior. We find out the story before we report it instead of simply pointing a camera at it. That’s what journalists do. What he does takes no skill or knowledge.
Any first-year journalism student knows that a story about a lawsuit must include the disclaimer: “A lawsuit represents only one side of a legal argument.” Plus it should include any relevant and publicly available information about the person filing the claim. Fourteen arrests in a year is probably worth a mention.
But, hey, the dude is entitled to his opinion. Fortunately, the only opinions that have value to me come from people I respect.
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton
