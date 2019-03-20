New Orleans’ Al Davis Park was abuzz with life on Sunday. The annual post-Mardi Gras event known as Super Sunday — no, not that one — gave locals and visitors alike the chance to get up close and personal with Mardi Gras Indians.
In classic New Orleans fashion, that event meant a parade — but so much more. Food vendors lined the Lasalle Street off Louisiana Avenue. Children frolicked in the park, playing on a playground and in bouncy houses.
Look at the children and it is a rainbow — black children, white children, latino children — all just having a blast. And look at the adults — black adults, white adults, latino adults — frolicking in the park, listening to local music and adoring the ornate outfits worn by the Indians.
The sun was bright but the temperatures cool as we watched nephew Jackson play and play and play some more. Under a covered pavilion, three young children, probably 10 years old or so, were playing basketball.
As a kid, I begged my father to put up a basketball goal on our garage. The neighborhood in which I grew up was a typical New York City suburb — tall homes built close to one another. Our driveway could fit three cars and consisted of dirt with a few pebbles.
When I was about 7 or 8, I wore down Dad enough to get a backboard and rim. He got onto a ladder and hung the goal over the garage door — about seven feet off the ground.
Not giving a care in the world that the actual height of a basketball goal was 10 feet, I played on that makeshift court as often as possible. Our next door neighbor Mrs. Ryan would scowl at me through her kitchen window when an errant free throw bounded into her home’s siding.
I played from dawn til dusk in the summer times always pretending I was Chris Mullin of St. John’s against Patrick Ewing of Georgetown, who was also played by me. I kept statistics and always found a way for Mullin to drain a late 3-pointer to lead the Redmen over Georgetown. I hated Georgetown.
My basketball career never got off the ground thanks to my inability to get off the ground. I couldn’t see very well and was shaped more like a basketball than a basketball player. But, boy, could I shoot a 3-pointer.
I found my shot to be identical to that of former Indiana coach Bob Knight when he played. Hold the ball at chest level with both hands and launch forward.
Pretty? Heavens, no. Effective? Darn right.
Regular readers of this column might even recall the night my freshman year of college when I came off the bench during a media basketball game in front of about 1,000 people at a Midnight Madness event at Reed Green Coliseum at Southern Miss.
Someone passed me the ball at the top of the key and, Knight-like, I heaved in a perfect swish that set off a wild crowd reaction. It was my crowning achievement on the basketball court.
As the years tick by, I play less and less basketball. I probably haven’t hoisted a 3-pointer in at least a decade.
On Sunday, I had a vision.
“I’m going to show these kids how to shoot,” I said to my wife.
She never uttered a word, trying to keep her chuckles muffled. She swiveled from her bleacher seat to watch the great white hope “show these kids how to shoot.”
The looks on their faces as my wobbly, mid-40s self with the same vision problems and acute case of being horizontally challenged ambled onto the court.
“Let me get a shot,” I said.
One threw the ball to me, another smiled before I even caught the ball and the other had a look of, “Would you look at this crazy …”
I took a dribble. Ah, all coming back to me now.
Chris Mullin. The hoop on Nassau Place. Reed Green Coliseum. The sound of the swish…
From the right side — my sweet spot — I elevated enough for a passing ant to get under my foot and let go with my shot. Perfect rotation, chest high…
AIR-BALL!
And when I mean AIR BALL, I mean AIR BALL! It sailed at least seven feet to the left of the hoop like a field goal attempt on a windy Sunday. It was short by at least another five feet.
The smiling youngster broke into laughter.
“One more,” I said. “If I miss this one, then you can laugh.”
Reluctantly, one bounced the ball in my direction and, as if taking a pass in a championship game, I snagged that pill, took one small stutter step to the right and Bob Knighted that sucker toward New Orleans stardom.
It missed worse than the first.
Laughter filled the pavilion.
I swiveled, held up two fingers, yelled “Peace” and left as quickly as I had walked up.
Twenty-seven years ago, I hit the biggest shot of my life. I wasn’t afraid to miss or nervous about people seeing me flail my arms in a chest-high thrust toward the basketball hoop.
I only hope now that somewhere among the locals and the visitors, the Indians and the young children, no one had camera rolling.
“What were you thinking?” Michelle asked.
It was St. Patrick’s Day. Maybe I was fueled with a bit of liquid courage. Maybe I just thought I could drain a couple treys, get the respect of a few local kids with NBA dreams and be an inspiration for those with height, weight and vision challenges.
Turns out I was just an old white guy with no hops with what had to be the ugliest pair of 3-point attempts this side of the Mississippi River.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
