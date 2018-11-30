I’m not sure that I’ve ever witnessed anyone who has let power go to his or her head as much as the current Jones County sheriff. I know the sheriff had been participating in “No Shave November,” but now that the calendar has switched over to December, he should simply go with a Hitler mustache because it fits his persona to a tee.
Anyone who read Mark Thornton’s column last week is aware that the sheriff is not only refusing to allow his $37,000-per-year Public Information Officer Allyson Knotts to provide us with information on JCSD arrests, but he has now opened up Jones County to a lawsuit for directing Board of Supervisors attorney Danielle Ashley to withhold public documents that this newspaper and the public have every right to see.
Yes, like Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin and Kim Jong-un, Alex Hodge has now taken it upon himself to declare that certain public documents will be withheld from both the press and the public even though he doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on.
If we have to sue Jones County and the sheriff to gain access to public documents, I can assure you that we will do so on behalf of our readers and in conjunction with the Freedom of Information Act that was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on July 4, 1966. But Jones County voters and taxpayers should be asking the following questions of their elected leaders: First, why would this even be necessary? Unless, of course, Jones County officials are allowing a spiteful, power-hungry, out-of-control despot to dictate the law to them.
But while you are asking questions, ask this one, too: Why are taxpayers footing the bill on a $37,000-per-year glorified press agent for an elected official in the first place? The Laurel Police Department doesn’t waste taxpayer money on such a position. Alex Hodge’s predecessor at the JCSD didn’t waste taxpayer money on such a position. Neither Jasper County, Smith County, nor Wayne County’s sheriff’s departments waste taxpayer money on such a position. And, guess what, we don’t have any issues with getting information from any of those departments.
Since there are only two major media outlets serving Jones County and Allyson Knotts is not providing information to one of them, how is her $37,000-per-year taxpayer-paid salary money well spent?It’s not. It’s not only a waste of money. But it is obvious that the position is only there to feed this sheriff’s exploding ego – and, boy, is it time to put that ego on a diet.
Another question that Jones County voters and taxpayers should be asking the sheriff is: “What’s your end game?” The sheriff is obviously not happy with being the sheriff of Jones County. It’s not enough “power” for him. As Mark pointed out, he wants control of everything. For now, it’s the Board of Supervisors, Emergency Management operations, the court system, his ever-more-lucrative personal business, and, of course, the media. But don’t be surprised when, much like when Hitler’s thirst for power drove him to invade Poland and France, we see this sheriff make a play for the cities of Laurel and Ellisville.
For those of you who are still supporters of this sheriff … just beware … you’re day is coming. And it doesn’t take much for this sheriff to turn from being the second coming of Joel Osteen into a vicious and vindictive Mr. Hyde. Hodge’s power grab has been going on for a number of years, but his vendetta against this newspaper started a few months ago over a story about dog food. Yep, dog food. A fact-based story backed up with receipts showing that an elderly couple spent thousands of dollars a month on dog food. Even though the story was 100 percent accurate, it didn’t fit the sheriff’s completely fictitious narrative that the JSCD had spent “three months investigating” evil dog-abusing Cruella De’Villes. He was caught in a lie, embarrassed and hasn’t stopped lashing out at us ever since.
But the sheriff’s despotism hasn’t scared us away. No, it is just the opposite. It has hardened us and made us dig deeper into some of the extremely questionable and some downright illegal actions by this sheriff. What we have found should frighten every single resident of Jones County.
We now know that, without question, Alex Hodge has put the lives of the citizens that he is supposed to be protecting at risk. We know that there are witnesses both inside and outside of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to complete abuses of power — a different set of rules for the rich and powerful than for the rest of us. If the average citizen gets pulled over for drunk driving, even if their blood alcohol level is barely above the legal limit, they will be charged with DUI, booked into the Jones County Detention Center and have their photo on the jail’s website and in the newspaper. However, this isn’t the case for everyone.
Others, who are deemed “important” or “special” by this sheriff can go as far as to be so intoxicated that they have an accident that, only by the grace of God didn’t kill a family of four. But instead of being arrested and driven to the jail, they are escorted home by sheriff’s deputies.
Without question, this sheriff has a double standard when it comes to the law. Certain wealthy and powerful people get to break the law, even putting the lives of their fellow citizens at risk, while other “less important people” are thrown in jail, humiliated, strip-searched and turned into villains on Facebook by this sheriff before they have even been given the benefit of a trial.
Sheriff supporters now have to ask themselves: “Do I continue to remain in denial about this sheriff?” Am I OK with this sheriff having a double standard for the rich and powerful? And then ask yourself, will you still be OK with this sheriff when one of the people who he has allowed to get away with crimes hurts one of your family members?
As for Alex Hodge ... he attempts to hide his thirst for power, control and county-wide domination behind his propensity to preach the gospel. However, what he really should be doing is sitting down and reading what the Bible has to say about those who favor the rich and powerful over the poor.
Now, Alex has a choice to make. He can act like this column never happened, which would be ducking the truth. He can deny the allegations and sue me for defamation, which he won’t because Hodge would then be exposed in a court of law while under oath. Or he could, for the first time in his life, show a little humility, admit his guilt and ask forgiveness from the citizens who elected him to serve.
Now we wait, Jones County. It’s your move, sheriff. In the meantime, you keep withholding public information from us — we’ll keep digging..
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.