Back when my kids were little, Santa would often ask for my help around Christmas time. I would buy toys, wrap presents, clean out the reindeer stalls, stir the eggnog, clean the porridge from Santa’s beard, give pep talks to the elves, wax the sleigh….in other words, I would do whatever was asked of me as long as it didn’t involve acting as a mule for illegal sugar plums that had been laced with LSD. Fool me twice, shame on me, but that is a story for another day.
Back in the day, volunteers like me were known around the North Pole as “Smellves.” We were part of a large team of Santa’s helpers that included the elves but we were much larger and didn’t give off the pleasant odor of nutmeg and candy canes that the little helpers emitted. The fact that us larger helpers were always stuck with the task of cleaning the reindeer stalls probably added credence to the name as well.
In any event, I was a proud “Smellve” (my Smellve name was “Jiggly Snowballs”) for close to two decades but as soon as both of my kids grew up, Santa stopped calling me. Maybe it was because I wasn’t as full of the Christmas spirit as I once was, or maybe it was simply because I grew too old to shovel reindeer poop or it could have been that the last time I worked as a “Smellve,” I got into a shoving match with a little person named “Jingles McGlitter-Bottom.” (In my defense, Jingles started it when he made a pretty insensitive remark about my rounded ears.)
For whatever reason, Santa hadn’t called on me to help for many years … until now. Santa didn’t say why he has had a sudden change of heart about me but I think it has something to do with the white, Christmasy beard that I’ve been growing since early November. I think Santa saw the beard as my personal homage to him, so I’m really hoping that he doesn’t find out that the only reason that I grew it was to cover up my face shingles.
This year, Santa has asked me to help him answer a few of the thousands of letters he gets each year. So before I run out of space with tales of my exploits as a “Smellve” let’s get started.
Dear Santa:
I’ve been very, very good this year. I would like a new iPhone X, an X-box One S, the Millennium Falcon XL Flying Drone, and a Razor Crazy Cart. Thank you.
Sean, Age 10
Dear Sean:
Are you freaking out of your mind? Unless you recently cured cancer and somehow got Putin to take his grimy hands off of the Ukraine you should simply scrap your entire list and start over. Seriously? Do you think Prancer poops gold bullion? My suggestion is to dramatically lower your expectations. Think more like a second-hand copy of the June 2003 issue of Boy’s Life magazine and maybe an apple (the actual fruit not a computer). Don’t ever ask for high-ticket items like these ever again.
Dear Santa:
I think you are really nice. I’m leaving cookies and milk out for you. Can you tell me which reindeer you like the best?
Julie, Age 4
Dear Julie:
Enough with the milk and cookies. Have you seen Santa lately? He’s the size of a house. Are you trying to kill the Jollly Old Elf? Why don’t you just leave him a bowl of arsenic-laced lard? If you want Santa to be around until you reach first grade, I would suggest that you leave him a celery stick and a glass of water and encourage all your friends to do the same. As for Santa’s favorite reindeer…it’s definitely Comet. He is the least gassy and that’s important when you happen to be sitting downwind of the flying beasts.
Dear Santa:
I just turned 12 years old and I’m starting to become a little skeptical regarding your existence. I recently found presents in my parents’ closet that said they were from you. Is there really a Santa?
Signed Patrick
Dear Patrick:
Don’t be such a schmuck! Of course Santa is real. Do you live in a hole in the ground? Have you ever watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Hello? He’s in it every single year. Take it from this Smellve, Santa is as real as Donald Trump’s hair. As for those presents you found in your parents’ closet, well, first of all, shame on you for snooping. I’d seriously suggest you stay away from your parents’ nightstand unless you want to have nightmares for the rest of your life. There is a pretty simple explanation about those presents in the closet. Santa’s sleigh only holds between 800-1,200 gifts and, quite frankly, there are at least 10,000 people in the world. That means that Santa has to drop some gifts off early. He sneaks into certain homes weeks before Christmas, helps himself to a sandwich and beer and then stashes some gifts around the house. He shows back up on Christmas Eve just to stick them under the tree. Now, don’t you feel a bit foolish over your skepticism?
Dear Santa:
Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Santa. Instead of asking for Christmas gifts for myself this year, I am asking for peace on earth and goodwill toward men, and food for the poor and downtrodden.
Janice, age 11
Dear Janice:
Get a grip. Like Santa doesn’t have enough pressure on him already trying to deliver gifts to all the good girls and boys across the entire freaking world. Now you want him to solve world hunger and bring peace through the land too? How about asking the Easter Bunny to help out? All that little fur ball does is hop around and hide a few eggs. He certainly has more time to tackle the peace and poverty problems. Please, Janice, lay these kind of heavy issues on the Tooth Fairy, The Great Pumpkin, Labor Day Larry, The Pearl Harbor Day Parrot or Punxsutawney Phil. But, please, cut Santa some slack, would you? He’s tapped out.
Dear Santa:
All I want for Christmas this year is a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.
Lincoln Riley,
head football coach,
Oklahoma Sooners
Dear Lincoln:
Janice has a better chance at getting world peace.
Jiggly Snowballs is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
