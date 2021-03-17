On Friday while trying to come up with a catchy headline for a story about hundreds of pounds of cannabis being seized in a traffic stop and the arrest of a man operating a liquor store out of his home, I went into alliteration mode.
Since the first day I met him, Mark Thornton has been the headline master of alliteration — a string of words all starting with the same sound or letter. He could twirl such headlines as “Pervert pedophile popped” or “Holistic healer handcuffed.”
It is an art form that, while I cannot rival Mark, I do try. So it was with that in mind that I crafted a headline that got the statewide hemp industry leaders spinning in their wheels. The hempsters were miffed that in reference to the huge marijuana haul I used the term “hemp.”
Well, they weren’t mad at me, per se, but whomever wrote the headline. Since I just outed myself, I will continue.
My favorite word for liquor is and always has been “hooch.” It brings to my imagination old men swirling liquor in a bathtub. Now I know that the makers of Crown Royal and the distillers of Taaka do not call their drinks “hooch.” I know that those products are whisky and vodka, respectively, but I still liked “hooch,” not to mention it fit nicely into a one-column headline space.
So I searched the Internet for pseudonyms for marijuana, which actually should be referred to in all references as “cannabis,” since marijuana has such a negative connotation. Among the finalists were “ganja,” “weed,” “purp” and “reefer,” the latter having not been used in at least 25 years, LPD narcotics officers reminded me one day years ago when I covered a “cannabis” bust. The two names listed that started with “H” in the list I looked at were “herb” and “hemp.” “Herb” sounds like it starts with an “er,” which wouldn’t match well with hard-H of the hooch, so I went with the other — hemp.
My headline read: Hemp and hooch. Not my best, but at least some alliteration for our readers.
I know well the hemp plant — all of it. I have bought a hemp bag, some hemp rope and even some of the .03 percent of the hemp plant that at one time was most valuable to me. I know it has a million uses and, if I can answer the hempsters spinning in their wheels, we wrote a huge Profile spread six or so years ago about a local man leading a push to legalize industrial hemp — or, as he called it, “Hamp.”
We know the financial opportunities in industrial “hamp” and know that it would grow like a weed — whoops, sorry, hempsters — in the Mississippi Delta. I have been a proponent to legalize the .03 percent of the plant the hempsters took issue with as well, since I see it is no more dangerous than a jug of hooch and could mean massive tax hauls for states and communities.
I slept well Friday night not knowing that the hempsters were spinning vigorously that your humble managing editor, in an effort for a catchy headline, had ruined all the positive work they had done in educating the world about industrial hemp. “The damage has already been done!” they declared in an online letter to the editor. I know this newspaper is a powerful tool in our community, but never in a million years did I think crafting a one-column headline an hour before deadline could plunge the death blow to an entire industry.
But it did. I destroyed the hemp movement — and they were quick to let Mark know about it. He passed on their concerns to me. I read it, saw the error of my ways and immediately changed the online headline to “herb” and hooch, not knowing if the basil lobby would be next to descend on the most powerful headline writer in Mississippi journalism. Who could have known that a one-column headline — on Page A12, no less — could cause so much damage?
I ignored an invitation for a botany lesson from the “hempster-in-chief” and wrote that I had changed the headline. I erased the line about flogging myself for the malfeasance or my sincere sorrow in setting back their cause 100 years.
But that wasn’t good enough.
On Monday, a second hempster — maybe in an adjoining wheel — took to our online letters section under the story aptly labeled “Herb and hooch” and then spent 10 or 12 lines explaining the horrible effects of the headline that no longer existed. The writer then went on to re-write my original headline, which is odd since we would think that he would not want to reference something so crippling to such a budding — again, sorry — industry. I found it particularly entertaining that the headline was changed due to a “high” number of requests — now that’s catchy.
Actually, it was one request by a woman named Melanie. That’s all it took. The hempster wheels were not rolling down North Magnolia Street carrying rope and backpacks and cute shirts demanding change. I had no desire to get into an argument with her and needed no lesson on the intricacies of growing “hamp.” Plus, in our last Profile section, published less than a month ago, we had a full-page spread on local entrepreneurs starting a business centered on hemp. I wonder why Melanie didn’t reach out to me then? We even used a catchy, albeit not alliterative headline.
But she didn’t. We had a lot of information about hemp in that story. The headline was six columns wide, at the top of the page and stood out much more than ... don’t tell her but I will write it again — HEMP AND HOOCH!
I thank the two hempsters who have written to provide the necessary educational tools for me to finally get on the right path. I have declined a lecture on hemp, how one becomes a hempster and what it must be like to spin around in a wheel all day.
I had just taken down an industry with 12 letters in a small headline on Page 12 — I am much too powerful to be taken back to seventh-grade science class.
I will say that I might have taken the .03 percent of the hemp plant that does contain THC — the part they throw away — and put on my “I (heart) Hamp” T-shirt and enjoyed a lovely afternoon in the sun. But I don’t want to ruin the strides in the legal cannabis field by an admission of guilt.
I shall return to my throne, now, and expect my royalties from the anti-hemp forces in Mississippi, for I have done them a great service for destroying a movement — one that I have always supported — with a quest to catch readers’ eyes with a small headline on Page 12 of a 14-page section in a small-town Mississippi newspaper.
•
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
