Rain fell from the heavens Wednesday morning with ferocity. The wind whipped the water pellets sideways. The “beep beep” of the reversing garbage truck cut through the barrage. Two men clung to the back of the truck, dismounted, picked up their umpteenth can of garbage, dumped it, remounted the truck and off they went. The routine was repeated throughout the day.
Watching them weather the weather to pick up someone else’s waste got me thinking about the time I wrote about the “wimps” with the Jones County Garbage service who were too wimpy to weather near-zero temperatures and chance of ice to pick up garbage.
“Come on,” I said, “the ice didn’t stop ME from working” ... inside a warm office.
I was taken to task — rightfully so — by a county supervisor. The same supervisor offered me the chance to ride along for one hour and do what they do and see how long I could last. I gave a lame-brain excuse about our health plan not covering the injuries I suffered. Fact is, I couldn’t cut it — and I knew it.
I apologized for that column.
But I don’t think I ever said thank you. So, thank you to each and every “hopper” who rides around Jones County through heat, rain, snow, whatever to pick up our filth. The pay stinks as much as the garbage, but for many who have pasts they are trying to escape, it pays the bills as they try to improve their lives.
While I am at it:
• Thanks to any law enforcement officer who will give a ticket for someone parked illegally in a handicapped space.
• Thanks to self-policing cart-returners at the grocery store. I have crusaded against such malfeasance of public decency for years — to no avail. Parking lots continue to be littered with carts in acts of pure laziness. If you are in need of a chuckle, watch “Cart Narcs” on YouTube. Be aware there is explicit language.
• Thanks to South Central Regional Medical Center nurses, with whom I luckily have had little interaction. Good nurses are priceless and SCRMC has plenty of them.
• Thanks to those who operate pantries and soup kitchens throughout our community. Many people — present included — love to “give back” by volunteering during the holidays, but these folks do it every day, never once expecting a thank you.
• Thanks to the City of New Orleans parking department for the $30 ticket on Lundi Gras. I am serious — I parked facing the wrong direction. I knew it wasn’t legal. I rolled the dice and they came up snake eyes. Financial guru Dave Ramsey called such acts “stupid tax.” I call it laziness pure and simple.
• Thanks to the Democratic Party for at least giving some comedy to this year’s primary season. These people are the best the party has to offer? Yikes.
• Thanks to Donald Trump for unleashing America’s energy industry. Through Middle East turmoil, Coronavirus and every other world crisis, I paid $1.99 per gallon for gasoline on Tuesday. Remember the days of $4 per gallon gas? Remember the “experts” saying we would never see prices fall below $3 ever again? I do.
• Thanks to our first-responders. They probably weren’t awakened by Wednesday morning’s severe weather; they probably were already awake knowing they had to be prepared. It takes a special person to perform that job day after day for little, if any, pay.
• Thanks to coaches’ spouses. I am not a coach nor a coach’s spouse, but I do know what they go through. It is not easy.
• Thanks to the legal ad from the City of Laurel advertising for bids to finish the city’s roads projects. It has been a long time coming, but the problems were severe. When the roads are finished, Mayor Johnny Magee and the City Council will go down as civic heroes who acted when they knew it would be unpopular.
• Thanks to the start of professional baseball season.
• Thanks to the short-order cooks at Waffle House. Next time you are at a Waffle House, just sit back, watch and listen for a few minutes. How much of this could you remember: “Mark order scrambled... pull two bacon one extra... drop four, three in a ring... mark 2 over easy... pull two sausage... drop two, one smothered covered...” Then more orders and more orders and more orders. Short-order cooks are amazing. Tell them thanks one day.
• Thanks to a morning hamburger from PDI. It has been far too long since I have had one of their burgers. It has been even longer since I had one of their morning burgers. Yes, people line up for hamburgers when they open at 8 a.m. PDI boss Barry Beard and I were apartment mates many years ago in Vicksburg. I don’t ever remember him making hamburgers. Someone taught him.
• Thanks to the start of March Madness. The NCAA basketball tournament is one of the most entertaining athletic events of any year. The first four days are a treat — to fans and non-fans alike. It is there where you see the all-American story — underdog overcoming the odds and slaying the giant. This year’s field is as wide open as I can ever remember. It will be wild. My Final Four: Seton Hall, Michigan, Florida and Baylor.
I won’t bet on it.
Not even for a breakfast burger from PDI.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
