I’ve lived in Jones County longer than anywhere else in my adult life. Plenty of people made me feel welcome from my first week here. And after 13 years, some people still like to subtly remind me that I’m not from here. They punctuate their points with something like, “Well, I’ve lived here all of my life” or “I grew up here …”
If I’m feeling feisty, I respond with something like, “Well, I wasn’t afraid to venture away from the nest” or “I chose to live here, and that’s even more of a compliment to this community.” (Isn’t that the same thing parents tell adopted children?)
Still, I get it. When I go home to Madison, I love to tell the transplants that the Starbucks they’re flocking to is near where I used to deer hunt. Or that their half-million-dollar home on the reservoir overlooks a landing where we used to build bonfires, crank up Hank Jr., drink, fog up the windows, etc.
There is a camaraderie between people who grew up together that doesn’t exist with people who didn’t become acquainted until adulthood. If your teen years were anything like mine, you appreciate the latter. A lot. It’s hard to run into someone from high school and not remember the time he vomited during the group singing of “All My Rowdy Friends Have Settled Down” … or when he mooned the cheerleaders … or when he outran the cops — and now he is one!
Yep, starting relationships as an adult has advantages, especially if you’re in a position that requires you to be taken somewhat seriously. People who grew up together can speak in shorthand, and they know all of the connections and old feuds that we late arrivals don’t. But that’s OK. The tradeoff is worth it.
I have good memories of every community I’ve called home. One thing they all have in common is that the people who have never lived anywhere else offer the same explanation when something unusual happens: “That’s the people from (FILL IN TOWN/COUNTY NAME) for you.” They don’t realize it’s human nature, not location.
It’s not like I went far. After spending my first two decades in Jackson and Madison, I moved to Kosciusko for my first newspaper job. I stayed five years, then went to the Vicksburg paper for five years. Then I went back to Kosciusko for five more years before taking a leap of faith and landing in Laurel in 2007 to start a newspaper from scratch. Oh, what an adventure it’s been. I’ve found a couple of my closest friends ever; and I’ve made a couple of my worst enemies ever. (It makes me smile to think that a dozen people probably believe I’m referring to them.)
Despite some early trials and tribulations that most people wouldn’t believe or understand, this is home. It feels like home. It’s been fun to see the world learning what a wonderful place Laurel is through HGTV and “Home Town,” with the Napiers as their tour guides. Now I can go to the newcomers and daytrippers and smugly say, “Well, I came here way before it was a tourist town.”
Every community has good and bad. The TV show is like a Facebook page for Laurel — just the highlights, the good stuff. And that’s fine. We show the good and the bad. The good far outweighs the bad, despite what our detractors say, which goes to prove they’re the ones who focus on the negative. But I digress …
Your community is like your family — you can talk about them but outsiders better not. Even though I’m keenly aware that I’m technically an outsider, after all of these years, I feel like a full-fledged resident. At least I’m part of the pre-show migration, B.H.T. (Before Home Town). Because of that status, I feel comfortable enough to finally reveal my one deeply rooted negative feeling about Laurel: I hardly ever know what direction I’m traveling.
Let me ’splain: In Madison, Highway 51 ran half a block from my house, and Interstate 55 ran parallel to it just a couple miles west. Because of that, I always knew north and south. In Vicksburg, I-20 (east-west) was right outside the office door and my house was right off Highway 61 (north-south). In Kosciusko, Highway 12 (east-west) and Highway 35 (north-south) cuts paths right through town.
But here, it’s not that simple. “Hey, stupid, I-59 runs north-south,” you say. Yes, I know that in my brain. But then I travel toward Meridian (north?) through the city on the interstate … and if I turn right, I’m going south on Highway 15 … and if I go up a couple more miles up and take a right on Highway 11, I’m going north. Huh? The alleged north-south interstate seems to run perpendicular to these other major north-south thoroughfares. And it feels like I-59 runs parallel to Highway 84 West, which runs east-west.
As a newcomer in the historic district, I loved the grid system — avenues running north-south, streets east-west. I learned to navigate the malfunction junctions like Teresa/Cross Street/Cook Avenue, and 5th Avenue/Hoy/Sharon Road/Northview Drive and that crazy merge to Highway 11 South from Moselle-Seminary Road (no wonder a funeral home was built right there), where, again, it seems that the parallel highway is running perpendicular to I-59. Continue in that direction — south, I guess — and I-59 makes a “t” with Highway 49 (which runs north-south) and Highway 11 again …
Why does it matter? It doesn’t. And, yes, I know there’s an app for that. I just wish there was something to calibrate my internal compass to.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
