In 2014, the residents of Jones County voted overwhelmingly for Chris McDaniel in his bid to oust long-time swamp creature and the “King of Pork” Thad Cochran. In a senate race that was stolen from McDaniel during a runoff, swamp Republicans asked swamp Democrats to help them keep the swamp alive and well in Mississippi — and they did.
In 2016, the residents of Jones County voted overwhelmingly for an outsider, non-politician businessman to clean up the swamp in Washington, D.C. They’ve been rewarded with a president who has turned the United States around after more than two decades of an economic malaise that kept the nation in a state of paralysis.
In 2018, the residents of Jones County voted overwhelmingly for Chris McDaniel over the Phil Bryant (read Haley Barbour puppet) hand-picked swamp creature Cindy Hyde-Smith for senate. Unfortunately for McDaniel, one of the few mistakes President Trump has made was cutting a deal with Mississippi’s swamp to come out and endorse Smith, costing McDaniel any chance at winning.
And now, here we are in 2019 with local elections looming. Since 2014, Jones County has proved over and over again that they truly detest Establishment swamp politicians, but this will be their first chance to drain the swamp right here in the county in which they live.
Alex “Hollywood” Hodge is the epitome of a home-grown swamp creature. Like the Clintons, Hodge has gotten rich by using his position as the sheriff to benefit himself financially. B Clean is Hodge’s Clinton Foundation. The only difference is that instead of trading uranium for massive dollars from the Russians, Hodge cleans up chicken crap for massive dollars from Sanderson Farms.
And, just like the Clintons, in exchange, Hodge does favors for the rich and powerful, like looking the other way on certain DUIs. It’s the swamp “modus operandi” of you scratch our back and we’ll scratch yours.
But, as Supervisor Barry Saul told reporter extraordinaire Mark Thornton last week, ole “Hollywood” Hodge may be taking his swamp connection favors to an entirely different level.
Saul’s assertions that Jones County is being targeted by Gov. Bryant, a former deputy sheriff, to both punish our residents for voting for McDaniel, as well as attempting to help Hodge put his own supervisors into place, is not only plausible, but likely. To prove it, Saul showed Mark bridges in Clarke County that are in much worse shape than those that are being closed in Jones County. And does anyone think that it is simply a coincidence that Jones County had the most bridges closed — 11 — in this last go around alone? By comparison, Clarke County had a measly one bridge closed. For the record, McDaniel came in a distant second to Hyde Smith in Clarke County, while McDaniel thumped Hyde-Smith by more than double in Jones County.To add to the bridge closing intrigue, I don’t know how many local sheriff elections that the governor of Mississippi interjects himself in, but he has not only endorsed “Hollywood” in previous elections, but has appeared on his little Facebook internet show. How much you want to bet that someone pretty high up at Sanderson Farms or the Burroughs Company had to put that request into the governor to make that happen?
This is how the swamp works. It’s why it is so hard to get these people out of office and it is why power rests in the hands of a wealthy few instead of the majority of the electorate.
If Saul is correct, and Hodge has made a deal with the governor to punish Jones County, as well as to help ole “Hollywood” get his hand-picked supervisor candidates elected in order to get his $9 million sheriff budget passed, then Hodge is a traitor to our county. He is selling us out to the swamp Establishment once again for his own personal gain.
Whether Saul has nailed this or not can be debated. But what can’t be debated is that our current sheriff is the head swamp creature here in Jones County. He knows it and it’s what has turned him into the maniacal egomaniac that he has become. It’s what makes him think he can demand a $9 million budget that would result in a huge tax increase for the residents. It’s what makes him think he can quiet the only media outlet with enough morality to turn away tens of thousands of dollars worth of campaign ad dollars in favor of telling the truth about this sheriff.
It’s also what makes him feel worthy of accepting a $100,000 sheriff salary while splitting his time between B Clean and being a TV personality. It’s what makes him have the gaul to claim he needs more deputies while keeping his own personal PR person on the staff at a salary which could go toward another deputy. It’s what gives him the arrogance that when approached by 71-year-old sheriff candidate Paul Sumrall, who extended a hand and asked “How are you?”, he responded by telling Sumrall just how much he’s won his last three elections by, including “75 percent” in the last one. Only a pompous ass would do such a thing.
For the past five years, Jones County has been consistent when it comes to standing up against swamp Establishment politicians. We have an over-the-top dangerous one in charge of our sheriff’s department right now.
And if you don’t believe he is dangerous, I leave you with my favorite story so far this election year from 77-year-old resident and patriot Leroy Hamilton. Hamilton recently called the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to get some advice about people dumping cats in the DeSoto National Forest, near his home. He said he didn’t want to let the cats go hungry, so he was spending about $20 a week on cat food. Then he asked the deputy on the phone, “If someone could come out and make sure I’m doing things the right way because, at 77 years old, I’m not sure I could handle a body-cavity search.”
Even though Hamilton had the phone slammed down in his ear, the point of his story should be taken to heart by every resident of Jones County who believes that our elected officials should be compassionate, decent and fair individuals who have the best interest of the residents in their heart, not someone who seems to get enjoyment out of abusing the elderly.
Sadly, the only thing that seems to matter to “Hollywood” Hodge is money, power and his own personal stardom.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
