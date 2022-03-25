Read more, react less
Watching my favorite sporting event on the planet always puts me in a reflective mood … plus it allows me to avoid delving into the sad state of politics and the culture, right?
I haven’t seen as much of this NCAA Tournament as in years past, but it’s been on in the background when I’m home and I pay attention to the last few minutes of the close ones.
Basketball was my first love, the NBA in particular, but that league is at the bottom of my list now. Still, the Big Dance seems to draw me in every year. The best part is seeing the little guys get their shot at the big-time programs on the big stage.
That’s a long way from how my love for the game started, though. When I was only 12 or so, I subscribed to NBA Digest, stayed up late to watch my favorite player and team, Magic Johnson and the Lakers, and kept stats. I would always get the paper the next day (or two days later, if it was a West Coast game) and check my stat sheet against the box score to see if mine matched.
Pure pass-first point guards like Magic, John Stockton and Jason Kidd were my favorites, but I also enjoyed watching the playmakers who could do it all — Dr. J, Larry Bird, Penny Hardaway and Michael Jordan come to mind. I treasured my highlight tapes with magicians like Maravich and Cousy.
I’ve never been to an NBA game, but I did get to cover an exhibition game at Jackson State that put Magic vs. Lindsey Hunter with teams of other pros in the mid ’90s. Forget any pretense of media objectivity, I got a high-five from Magic. And I was even more amazed at his passing ability in a format like that. Keep in mind, he was playing with other pros, yet several times, the ball hit them upside the head or bounced off the backs of their hands. It left me more in awe of his ability to distribute the ball and it gave me greater respect for his Laker teammates who had to learn to expect the ball at any time, from anywhere.
Basketball was also my favorite sport to play, but there was not much future in it for a chubby 6-foot-1 white boy with the vertical leap of a bulldozer and the self-discipline of a Grateful Dead groupie. Writing about it was a much better option for me.
After tipping off my newspaper career in Kosciusko, the first memorable feature story I did was on USM shooting star Bernard Haslett, who’d played at nearby Vaiden High. He is the only 1A player ever to be selected Mr. Basketball for the state.
The story of his recruitment is one of my favorites. USM assistant Ralph Moore went to a practice to watch another player, a senior, but that player was hurt and wasn’t there. So Vaiden coach James Allen Gant told him he should check out this sweet-shooting junior.
As legend has it, the skinny 6-3 guard stood at halfcourt and, with the same stroke he’d use from the free-throw line, swished eight out of 10.
While other coaches flocked to the hotbed of talent at the big schools in Jackson, Moore got Haslett to come to Hattiesburg. Haslett went on to become the most prolific 3-point shooter in USM history and led the country his senior year, 1994.
I wasn’t surprised. I remembered that day when I sat in the living room of his mobile home in the Blackhawk Community of Carroll County, trying to get the quiet star to talk. Luckily, his large, proud family told me plenty. Later, we went out in the yard for a photo by the ramshackle goal he used to hone his hoops skills. I pulled my pickup beside it and knelt on the roof, my eyes even with the rim, a couple of feet away.
My vision was to have a photo of the ball going in, the net popping, with Haslett in the background holding a classic follow-through pose. He did his part. Again. And again. And again. And again.
I had the shot I needed, but for fun, I kept asking him to step back a little, and he kept draining them, out to 30 feet or so, without missing. It was amazing.
That’s where Haslett learned to shoot, but unfortunately for him, the dirt-grass court didn’t help him develop as a ball-handler. Because of that, he had to continue his career overseas instead of in the NBA. He was too short and small to be an NBA shooting guard and he lacked classic point-guard skills. If Haslett came along today, with positions less defined and brutality more in check, he’d give Steph Curry a run for his money as best pure shooter in the league.
Another highlight of that magical time was covering the amazing three-peat of 1A powerhouse Durant, which featured future Mississippi State stars Horatio Webster and Detrick White. Those teams could’ve beaten the state champs in the larger classifications for the overall title if the MHSAA hadn’t abolished the Grand Slam title more than 10 years earlier. In fact, their last year together, they beat eventual 4A champ Rolling Fork after trailing by 20 at the start of the fourth quarter.
It’s that chance of a Hoosiers-like victory that attracts sports fans to the Grand Slam and the Big Dance.
I had so much respect for then-Durant coach Danny Robertson, who played football at Ole Miss. He downplayed his part in the team’s remarkable success. He would just laugh and say, “When you have players like this, you just give them the ball and get out of their way.”
Recognizing that made him a great coach in my eyes, and he did have them in great condition and motivated them to succeed beyond their wildest dreams.
Look at how often coaches at every level call timeout near the end of close games. It sometimes seems like an attempt to appear as if they are doing something to get credit for the win. I always wonder how much better off the players would be if they were just left to their own devices …
Hmmm, there’s a definite political analogy there, but I won’t slip that in there. You can draw your own conclusion.
