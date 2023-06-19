When I’m writing these columns, I never know if I’m ever getting to folks. I’m not sure how many people even read the opinion page, but I write my piece. It goes to the editor. Next day, it’s history and I’m thinking about the next one.

Maybe a couple of days later, I’ll be getting my hair cut and see a copy of the LLC lying on a seat a few chairs over while I wait. Some guy wanders in, grabs it, sits down, opens it up. I never know if I’m getting read or if he’s just wondering who’s died. Can’t tell. Barber-shop life’s like that. Not a lot of “deep” talk. Usual stuff is weather, a ballgame and cracks about who made “For the Record.” In a small town, writing a one-day-a-week week column in a three-day-a-week newspaper, my fellow barber-shop customers wouldn’t know me from Adam, even with my handsome mug plastered on the page.

Buck Torske

