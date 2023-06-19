When I’m writing these columns, I never know if I’m ever getting to folks. I’m not sure how many people even read the opinion page, but I write my piece. It goes to the editor. Next day, it’s history and I’m thinking about the next one.
Maybe a couple of days later, I’ll be getting my hair cut and see a copy of the LLC lying on a seat a few chairs over while I wait. Some guy wanders in, grabs it, sits down, opens it up. I never know if I’m getting read or if he’s just wondering who’s died. Can’t tell. Barber-shop life’s like that. Not a lot of “deep” talk. Usual stuff is weather, a ballgame and cracks about who made “For the Record.” In a small town, writing a one-day-a-week week column in a three-day-a-week newspaper, my fellow barber-shop customers wouldn’t know me from Adam, even with my handsome mug plastered on the page.
But every now and again, I get surprised and find out doing this sometimes does end up giving someone a reason to pause and think about whatever it was I shared with you. I got surprised last Saturday morning while grabbing a pack of coffin nails and a cup of coffee at one of the gas stations I frequent. It came from somebody I wouldn’t expect, too — a young woman clerk. I was surprised because, being old and jaded, I don’t think young people do a lot of reading these days, and hardly anyone young or old recognizes me from my columns. But she knew who I was, and surprisingly, she actually engaged with me and told me she read my recent column and how it related to her life, agreed with me, and she “got it.”
I write a lot about problems I think plague our community and country, and I lay a lot of importance on reading and understanding our founding, the Constitution and loving our flag. I’m patriotic and don’t apologize. I go on about how we need to be paying attention to events, politics and such. So given my columns tend to be what I expect many young people pass on, this young lady’s comments gave me a small taste of hope that maybe I’m a little too jaded and pessimistic and there might still be more hope yet.
She knew I’d written about my brother Bucky George’s service in our Navy and his death by “Agent Orange” in my Memorial Day column, and then about how the U.S. Veterans Administration decided that “diversity and inclusion” were more important than unity and respect for everyone who served our nation in the armed forces and died in or after that service. But that bunch had raised the rainbow LGBTQ, whatever, flag alongside our beautiful Red, White and Blue “Old Glory” at our National Veterans Cemeteries and VA Hospitals. Their stated – and intractable reason — was to commemorate what’s perversely called “pride” month. Because under the present misadministration and Biden, “woke’ is running amok.
To me, though, the woke world hasn’t any genuine pride, just disrespect, division, immorality, self-loathing disguised by narcissistic, divisive and destructive crap held up as virtue and “freedom.” It’s all sorts of ugly in my opinion. She knew I’d joined others and gone to the Biloxi National Cemetery to demonstrate and protest this stupid defilement of the memory of this nation’s fallen. And she thought I was right and thanked me. Because she knows, like I do, it’s wrong on any level.
All this shoving wrong down our throats and passing it off as good, and telling us we’re supposed to believe they’ve got the whole world behind them, is nothing but a damnable lie. But they’ve worked on it so long, especially feeding it to our kids, they’re getting close to making it true. But they don’t have this one. Somehow, this young woman’s been living with her ears and eyes open. My guess is she has parents with a moral compass and know how to steer a proper course. Raising young to know right from wrong is probably one of the hardest challenges for parents. Now more than ever. But I believe now it matters more than ever, too. Because the Left isn’t out to change you and me. No. It’s our kids they want.
The “pride rag” up in Biloxi is only a tiny part of what’s at the top in D.C. – the openly voiced agenda of the enemies of our country, Christian faith, morals and values as “One Nation Under God.” At the White House, that symbol of depravity flying at Biloxi, is given center stage and made superior to our national ensign. That it isn’t close to inclusive, an idea that doesn’t mean a hill of beans to the people who should be expected, and we should demand, know better. At the “celebration” on the South Lawn, this sock-puppet “president” — the CinC of our armed forces, the guy who has the honor of presenting the Medal of Honor to true heroes and sends our young to fight and die, not under the LGBTQ banner, but under our one true flag — said this: “We’re gathered here today to honor the extraordinary — and I’m not being solicitous — the extraordinary courage and contributions of the LGBTQ community, to celebrate their legacy and their progress.” He added, “And as I’ve made clear, including in my State of the Union Address, your president and my entire administration has your back.” Then went on, “As I said — I mean this; I swear to God — you’re some of the most — you’re some of the bravest and most inspiring people I’ve ever known …”
It churns my gut. I think it ought to churn yours, too.
V.A. Biloxi won’t bring that rag down. But, by gawd, they’ll know how what they’ve bought into doesn’t tell the truth. Remember, a liar lies to cover lies, until the truth wins out. You readers know. Thank you.
