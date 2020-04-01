In August 1945, my grandfather on my dad’s side held post on a ship near the Philippines in the Pacific Ocean waiting on if or when the great invasion of mainland Japan would occur.
The war was nearing an end. Hitler was dead and Europe had been liberated. The last piece to end World War II: Imperial Japan.
The fight would be fierce with estimates of deaths in the millions.
When atomic bombs fell on Hiroshima and then Nagasaki, the end of the war followed.
My grandfather never had to attack mainland Japan.
Heroism shown by our veterans means plenty to me. I never served — poor eyesight, portly physique and growing up in peace time kept me from even being considered. Whether it be recent veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan to the shrinking number of World War II veterans, the respect shown is immeasurable.
As I perused editorial cartoons about the COVID-19 virus, I stopped at one. The artist is someone named “Rogers” and his work is distributed through Andrews McMeel Syndication.
In this one particular comic, U.S. servicemen about to land at Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, are in the left panel. The quote balloon reads: “We left home to protect America!” Wartime Heroism 1944 was written across the top.
In the right panel it is a family of four sitting together in front of a large TV watching Yoda from Star Wars. The quote balloon reads: “We stayed home to protect America!” Above the drawing was printed: “Wartime Heroism 2020.”
What we are doing is not heroic. Are you serious? What are we doing? We are being inconvenienced. We aren’t allowed to go to our favorite restaurant or drink at the local brewery.
Every one of us has a handheld computer that can engage the viewer in anything from catchy word games to streaming movies — and everything in between.
Or we can turn on our big-screen TV and have an unlimited supply of whatever we want to watch whenever we want to watch it. We can marvel at a documentary about a gay tiger owner, then chat with anyone in the world about it.
We can have almost any kind of food we desire delivered to our door, if actually driving to a business for curbside service is too much of an inconvenience.
Want to cook your own food? Pick a grocery store and have at it — and people around here have had at it. Shelves are cleared of everything from toilet paper to rump roasts and from seltzer water to Pringles. Whatever you want, you have.
When you do get home to “shelter in place” — and complain while doing it — make sure to feel the cool breeze of the air conditioning set to a comfy temperature so as not to inconvenience anyone. The lights still work. The water still turns on and off. And this jackass has the conceit to call that heroism?
Calling what we as Americans are doing by staying at home heroism is a slap in the face to the likes of Mr. Jimmy Bass, who served aboard a Navy ship in World War II, and my grandfather, who was on a ship headed for mainland Japan and almost certain death. It’s a slap in the face of every American serviceman and servicewoman who has defended this nation.
If you want to call anyone a hero, it is the doctors, nurses and first-responders who are on the front lines, not an inconvenienced American eating Papa John’s pizza watching the gay tiger king.
Now, think of the drawings of those men in a steel landing craft as the shores of Normandy neared on D-Day — June 6, 1944. Think of the door dropping. Machine guns firing from the high bluffs. Bombs going off. Blood and bodies littering a beach as the living pushed on through the carnage. About 6,600 Americans were killed on D-Day.
Those who survived the beach battled their way up those bluffs. They pushed the greatest war machine known to man back. They liberated Europe. They witnessed horror and death and despair.
A close friend, who recently passed away, served during the Battle of the Bulge — Hitler’s last, great offensive to try to salvage victory. The weather was so cold, my friend said, “You could either have hot cream of wheat or hot coffee — you could only pick one because the other would freeze.” That is when they had time for hot cream of wheat, during the few moments the bombs stopped raining from the sky.
Through every horror and hardship, they fought on and freed the world.
Those men are heroes. Doctors and nurses battling our current invisible enemy are heroes. First-responders are heroes.
Americans sitting in front of a big TV and bitching on social media while eating delivered pizza in air-conditioned comfort?
Please.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.