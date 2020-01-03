In the newspaper business, we have to make decisions all the time. Some are big, some are small, and we have to live with them all. Whether it’s deciding which stories to put on the front page, picking all-county sports teams or voting on the Heisman Trophy (ask Murph about me voting my conscience instead of for consensus front-runners in the late ’90s … Warrick Dunn was the best college player in 1996, dammit!), we have to be prepared to answer for them all.
Too many people have a difficult time with winners and losers as determined by a scoreboard, but when the process of selection is subjective, that really makes decisions ripe for picking apart. And that’s OK. It’s what we signed up for when we decided to be a bold voice for our community. We don’t always get it right. But we do make a real effort to, and we aren’t influenced or intimidated by anyone or anything.
The last part of that sentence perfectly describes the recipient of the 2019 Leader-Call Person of the Year. Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson was our unanimous selection because he has proved to be an example for all public officials. It is our honor to present you with the annual honor, Your Honor.
Williamson follows the law, without regard to the socioeconomic status or political connections of the people who appear before him. He’s made prosecutors mad, he’s made defense attorneys mad and he’s certainly made a lot of defendants mad — especially Sheriff Alex Hodge. But nobody can say he’s been unfair or unlawful with his decisions.
If every elected official followed Judge Williamson’s lead, there wouldn’t be a need for the grassroots organization Citizens Against Corruption. But there was, and we believe it was influential in the 2019 county elections. We considered new Sheriff Joe Berlin and Macon Davis as Person of the Year for having the guts to run against and beat Hodge. CAC founder Belinda Harrison was at the top of that short list, too, even though she would have tried to avoid accepting the award.
And that brings up our Couple of the Decade, Ben and Erin Napier. It’s a no-brainer that the young couple and their HGTV show “Home Town” have done more for the community than anyone else over the last 10 years. In 2010, downtown was full of boarded-up buildings. Going into 2020, the streets are crawling with selfie-snapping tourists and even a few transplants who moved here because of the show.
I contacted them, and their publicist eventually responded. They declined the award, he wrote, and asked that we pick someone else. That would be impossible, I responded, because the beautiful award had been engraved by our friends at Frames Unlimited. Besides, the selection of anyone else would have been silly. No one else is even close. Still, they declined with no explanation.
That leaves us to speculate. We’ve been nothing but downright adoring of them on these pages. The only thing I can think of that they might be upset about — other than the fact that we take off our rose-colored glasses to look at The City Beautiful — is the use of their photograph on the cover of “A Taste of Home Town.”
Now, to be clear, we didn’t snap the Napiers’ photo through their kitchen window. They submitted it to us along with a couple of recipes. But when they learned it was going to be on the cover, they asked Jim to use someone else. His explanation was the same as mine when it came to their selection as Couple of the Decade. We’d look foolish if they weren’t on the cover because they are the faces of Laurel now. Besides, they’re the ones who said at the premiere party that the show would create opportunities for others here. We just didn’t realize at the time that we weren’t among the chosen few.
Even when we try to be nice, we somehow come off as the bad guys. It’s frustrating. But I don’t take it personally. A man who was a regional supervisor of the corporate-owned newspaper I was at before moving to Laurel is now the general manager of the paper in Waco, Texas. He reported similar dealings with then-HGTV “Fixer Upper” superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines and their handlers. Still, it’s a shame that the “Home Town” stars and the hometown newspaper can’t at least have a friendly working relationship.
If you want to see the Napiers’ award, it’s on display in the window of our office at 318 North Magnolia St. — which was an abandoned building that Jim bought in 2006 and restored because of his long-held belief in the potential and viability of downtown Laurel. His vision is conveniently ignored or overlooked, which seems to be more of a point of frustration for me than it is for him. All it does is prove the double standard and the selection of winners and losers, based on who kisses the right … umm, rings.
Jimmy Bass was the undisputed and gracious recipient of the Person of the Century award. Mayor Johnny Magee summed it up when he described Bass as “Mr. Laurel.” The soft-spoken World War II hero has done so much to preserve our town’s history, especially with the establishment of the Veterans Memorial Museum and the museum in the Laurel High School football field house, and he’s still at it at 94.
Yes, it’s premature to award a Person of the Century, but we decided to go ahead and honor Mr. Bass while we still can. After all, it’s doubtful that Jim and I will still be around at the turn of the next century.
For the first edition of 2100, I am nominating Jim Cegielski for Person of the Century. His efforts to return the Leader-Call to local ownership and his insistence at reporting the unvarnished truth — which will serve as an accurate history of this community — will be appreciated. Eventually.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
