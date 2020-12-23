My nephew is 5 1/2 years old — the absolute perfect age for a boy on Christmas Eve. But he is hearing things, from classmates mostly, about the existence of ”You know who.” He is hearing nonsense from his classmates that the Big Man — Santa Claus himself — is not real.
What? I asked him Sunday for a pre-Christmas family gathering. ”Whatever knucklehead told you that is nuts ... and I can prove it!”
His eyes lit up for a moment before catching himself, wondering if his crazy Uncle Sean is just being crazy again.
I went back in time to when his father, my brother, was a wee lad of about 6 months old. We lived in New York, about an hour’s train ride north of New York City. Our suburban house, while not the fanciest, turned into a Christmas wonderland. With four young children, it was hard not to get into the Christmas spirit.
The list to Santa Claus had long since been submitted. The resumé checked — more good than bad, confirmed. I hope he doesn’t review the tape of me accidentally hitting my older brother in the head with a baseball bat. I hope he doesn’t see the evidence of me snarling at Mom when she asked me to help her clean the dishes. I was always confident I would make that good list, but just in case, even though Santa Claus is delivering gifts in far-off places like China and Japan, even the smallest gestures are worthy. You never know if the Big Guy is spying or not.
Christmas Eve for me was watching the clock tick by as if time were standing still. Supper took forever to eat. The watching of the family movie ”Twas the Night Before Christmas” lasted far longer than the 12 or so minutes of 8mm film reel.
Jackson, my nephew, will likely never know what an 8mm film projector looked like or how it worked, but the click-clack of the reels was as much a part of Christmas as Santa himself. ”It was magic,” I told him.
”Did you see Santa?” Jackson asked me.
”We’ll get there,” I responded before telling him how we would walk into the basement — something else the New Orleans-living youngster might never know of — and get the family-to-family gifts. When those went under the tree, it was a sign that bed time was approaching.
Sleep on Christmas Eve is non-existent. The mind races. Did he check the list? Did he pay special attention to triple-starred entry under ”Electric Football game?” Oh, mercy!
I probably woke up every 30 minutes or so — at least it felt like that — as I waited and waited, patience waning and waning. I needed it to be 7 in the morning to see if Santa had arrived.
I couldn’t wait! At 3:45 in the morning, I jumped from bed and tried my best to walk down the old wooden stairs without creaking my way into waking up my parents. Under the glow of the tree, I could see the load of presents had grown exponentially since going to bed six hours earlier.
”And you saw Santa?” Jackson asked.
”We’ll get there,” I told him before continuing on my walk through the Christmas wonderland that was my living room.
After surveying the presents, I sullenly walked back to bed, knowing that I had at least three more hours of broken sleep until we were allowed to open presents. The last three hours of sleep were even worse than the first several because I knew presents were under the tree.
I hadn’t heard a thing and we didn’t have a chimney, but somehow he had arrived.
Snow had been falling since early on Christmas Eve, making for an even more magical winter wonderland — something else the New Orleanians in the family may never see. There were no car tracks on our street, no footprints leading up to our front door.
My bedroom overlooked the roof of the front porch. It was only accessible through the windows that surrounded my bedroom. No one, as far as I know, had ever ventured out onto that roof for any reason. There never was a need to.
I pulled up the shade, and as sure as I am sitting here right now, Jackson, there were hoofprints in the snow — on the porch roof! It couldn’t have been the old dog because Mom or Dad would have had to hoist the old girl undetected through my bedroom window, then follow her out on the roof to get her back in. Even if that happened, how could I have seen hoof prints and not Dad prints? Impossible. The prints were too big to be from a cat. The black bears that lived in the mountains certainly would not be walking around Nassau Place on Christmas Eve.
”Reindeer hoof prints,” I told Jackson. ”I have never seen an alien nor the Great Wall of China, but I believe they exist. When I got a bit older than you, I started hearing people talk, too, about how Santa Claus and the reindeer are not real, but figments of our childhood imaginations. My imagination did not put those reindeer hoof prints on the roof. Those were real. And no reindeer would land on that roof without the Big Man with them.”
For a moment, the glint in his eye that classmates had tried to extinguish returned. The belief, the magic returned — at least for a few fleeting moments.
Forty-one years after gazing out onto that porch roof, I can say with 100 percent — no 1,000 percent — certainty that those got there one way and one way only — Santa Claus and his reindeer. And no one — ever — will convince me otherwise.
Such is the magic of Christmas, when all is real and all is wonderful in the world.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
