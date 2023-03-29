At some point today (Thursday), I will be interviewed by a journalism student at my alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, about my career in journalism.
The interview was supposed to take place last Thursday, but a day before my scheduled appearance, an email arrived. The student apologized because she had to get more direction from her professor on how to do the interview, what questions to ask and the like.
Then she added a sentence about her being a college student and the overwhelming stress involved in being a college student.
Had she stopped at simply postponing the interview, all would have been OK. I work from home, so certain days of the week are more flexible than others. No fuss, no muss. But then she added her bit about the “overwhelming stress” involved in being a college student.
I just couldn’t help but respond. “If you think being a college student is stressful, just wait …”
It wasn’t meant to be a slight at the sense of feeling a bit overwhelmed, but maybe to ignite a light bulb in her head that being a college student compared to navigating this thing called life is non-existent. Then I added this nugget: “Learn to not only live with stress, but to master it. Use it to your advantage. Stress is not a bad thing, stress is a mechanism to strengthen one’s character in how to succeed in what will most certainly be a tough existence.”
Yes, college can be difficult at times. It is tough to juggle a heavy class load, maybe a part-time job and a personal life. But by no means is it an insurmountable hill to climb and most certainly should never be used as an excuse.
Compared to real life, college is gravy.
Stress is having a bank balance with three numerals — including the decimal point — three days before payday.
Stress is having to make the car note and rent on the same day with the aforementioned bank account.
Stress is living in a baseball clubhouse with no visible way out.
Stress is finding a way to pay for medical bills.
Stress is worrying about a loved one who has moved out of his own head.
Each of those stresses, especially when overcome, enables its sufferers to move forward, to weather the future storms that are always on the horizon. Without stress, when the hard times do come, there is no defense for it.
Be prepared now because there is always a storm brewing waiting to knock you down to size. The easy solution would be to use it as a crutch, to exude some sort of victimology when others can express how bad they feel for you for having to endure such hardships. That does no good, either.
Overcoming stresses and coming out the other side a better person for it — now that is how to navigate life. No one’s circumstances are the same, but stress is going to follow you throughout the years of your life, like it or not.
Many years ago, when my head was still full of hair and I hadn’t become so jaded on so much of what surrounds me, I, too, complained of the stresses. I might even have complained about those stresses to my parents, who somehow raised four children on a modest income. And maybe they played along, exuding a bit of faux sympathy. Deep down, I have to believe they were saying the same thing — Ha, get ready, Buster!
In reality, I just don’t get this younger generation. I see their reliance on stressful excuses as an annoyance. I see them, broadly, as a spoiled, coddled generation whose parents have made them terribly ill-prepared for the rigors of what life will throw at them. It’s not “adulting,” it’s life.
I hope this young ball of stress at Southern Miss is ready. I’m too old to give a damn anymore about what people think. I’ve been hardened by people calling me everything from Satan to a fat-ass piece of garbage. None of it affects me in the slightest.
Maybe that is the key to living in a stress-free life — not giving a crap.
If the conversation does happen to turn to my career in journalism — and her future career in the business — I will give her the same advice my father gave me so many moons ago — and a piece of advice I ignored: GET OUT NOW!
As for life’s stress? Learn from it, deal with it and then dance with it, because it’s not going anywhere.
