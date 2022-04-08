Read more, react less
This column was first published in 2007, but with the arrival of spring and so many tourists coming to see the place where the hit show “Home Town” is filmed, here is my annual reminder that I consider a community service.
There’s been a lot of talk about cleaning up the city and making it more visually appealing. That’s admirable. It makes me want to be a part of it.
So I will continue one of my lifelong missions, pointing out an often-overlooked eyesore in virtually every community: Shirtless men who apparently don’t have mirrors.
This is a universal problem, but it’s worse here in my beloved South because of the hot climate and the defiant streak (streaking?) in many of our people. There are two distinct attitudes in the South, both equally maddening: 1.) What will the neighbors think? and 2.) Who cares what the neighbors think?
As a great Southerner (Lewis Grizzard, I think) once wrote: Yankees will hide their crazy aunt in the basement; we put ours on the front porch.
But that lack of humility can, well, make the rest of us look bad. It’s not healthy to be overly self-conscious, but people have a responsibility to at least be self-aware. Maybe you need to have an intimate meeting with your mirror … a full-length mirror.
I’ve been a chub-chub all of my life, so I know to keep myself covered, for the sake of society and personal dignity. In that sense, I have an advantage over the guys who used to be svelte but refuse to see things as they really are now.
Face reality: You’re in your 40s. You don’t have the toned body you had when you were a star athlete back in high school. As you’ve lost hair on your head, it’s grown in other places. Lots of it. You look like a bloated yak in Bermuda shorts. Spare us that sight. Please.
I know it’s hot out there, but having your shirt off isn’t going to make things better for you, and it certainly won’t make things better for the rest of us. Why is your comfort more important than ours?
Think about it like this. A group of tourists or major prospective employer comes to town. They’re riding around with Jones County EDA director Ross Tucker or Laurel Main Street Director Susan Ladd, getting an overview of all the great things downtown Laurel and Jones County have to offer. Right as they start telling the visitors or prospect that the people are the county’s greatest commodity, there’s Bubba Hairylovehandles, with his sweaty cutoff Levi’s slipping down to an uncomfortable level, using a rusty weed-whacker to trim the hedges in front of the built-on deck at his travel-trailer home.
The sight gives new meaning to the Just-Say-No-To-Crack campaign.
But the Bubbas aren’t the only offenders in this blight on the community. There are plenty of Biffs who aren’t so buff any more, but that doesn’t stop them from going bareback. And worse still, some of them may even wear bicycle shorts, which no grown man should do — at least if he plans to reproduce.
Jones County is beautiful. We should preserve and enhance that beauty, not detract from it. We here at the Leader-Call will do our part to remind the flabby, hairy men — and a few women — to leave their shirts on when they’re in public. We may start publishing photos of you so you can see how you look. If it works, I predict that we will win the coveted Community Service Award from the Mississippi Press Association again.
But we aren’t embarking on this campaign for awards or recognition. We just want people to develop a little pride in themselves before we encourage them to develop pride in their community.
A healthy self-awareness is a good thing. Because the rest of us are aware — painfully aware — of how unaware you are.
Maybe our next installment on community beautification should look at halter tops and midriffs and the women who should not wear them to Walmart.
