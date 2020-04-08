My, how things can change so drastically in the blink of an eye. I don’t know if any of us were prepared three weeks ago for what was about to hit us in the face.
My first indication that things were about to get serious was when my trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the NASCAR race was canceled on the very day that I was set to head there. My heart was broken, but my mind was spinning. We all began to get word that our favorite events were being canceled or postponed. March Madness was canceled, baseball postponed, concerts rescheduled, school delayed until who knows when. We can’t even go to the church building on Sunday.
Suddenly, the world as we knew it was drastically different. The only word that describes our current situation is “surreal.”
The higher the numbers climb and the closer this COVID-19 thing gets to our own homes, the more emotions we are going to feel. Fear, anger, confusion, anxiety, irritability and depression are slowly beginning to creep in. We watch the news and peruse the latest social media posts to stay updated on what is happening around us. If we are not careful, panic will set in.
As of the date of this writing, we are all under a stay at home order by our governor. That means that we are becoming more socially isolated, unable to visit with our friends and family except through technology. We are having to adapt to these new social parameters, but adapting is something that human beings are actually very good at.
I saw a meme the other day that said, “I have survived 100 percent of the bad things that have ever happened to me.” When we are filled with anxiety and fear, we forget that we exist to be survivors. But we don’t want to just survive, we want to thrive in these challenging times. One way to do that is to improve the way that we care for ourselves.
I was very fortunate to have been taught by a certain professor at USM in my undergraduate studies in psychology back in the day. His name is Dr. E, and if you ever had him in class, you know that no matter how hard the subject matter was, he was able to make it fun and interesting in a way that was not only informative, but also very memorable. We remain friends on Facebook to this day and he continues to inspire and teach me things about the science of being human in a world that is constantly changing.
At the beginning of this pandemic, Dr. E began posting live videos, challenging us all to be more aware of our own self-care. I constantly teach these principles to my own patients, but seeing this challenge was a reminder that I also need to do this for myself.
What is self-care? Part of it is asking yourself, “How are you doing?” We never hesitate to ask that question to a stranger as we pass with a nod on the street, but do you ever just stop and ask yourself? Examine the mood that you have been carrying today. Are you snapping at your family over things you (or they) can’t control? How does your body feel? Are you tired, sluggish, tense? How have you been eating? Are you moving your body around or binge-watching that crazy tiger show on Netflix all day long? Where are you spiritually? Have you been praying more or less than you did before life changed? Many of us would answer these questions with a “not so good.” These are stressful times, but we MUST take care of ourselves — mind, body and soul — even when we feel the rest of the world is falling apart.
We have control of what we let into our mind. A constant display of negative images is not good for us. Monitor the source of and how much information you let in. Limit your social media content. It is easy to sit on the couch and watch the news all day long or be sucked into Facebook until your phone battery dies. You can change this if you will give yourself a time limit and stick to it.
If you want daily updates on COVID-19, watch 10 minutes of news in the morning and again at night. I promise, they repeat everything for hours on end and you won’t miss anything. Set a timer on your Facebook cruising and only use it to touch base with your family and friends. Leave your phone in another room while you are eating dinner or spending time with your family. Seek out only positive content to let soak into your brain. Watch comedy, listen to uplifting music or just find solitude in your backyard. That is good medicine.
Go for a walk, even if it is only around your house. Eat foods that are good for you, and even though the drive-throughs are tempting, try to avoid them. Many local people are offering online exercise and yoga classes, some are free of charge. Find one and make a promise to yourself that it will be a part of your daily routine. Do something that you haven’t done in a while. Pick up your old guitar or paintbrush or garden tools. Whatever you do, find some way to MOVE every day.
For your soul – seek your higher power. Have you been communicating with Him? The spiritual aspect is very important to the human existence and we must nurture it to maintain our peace. Find a Bible study and, on Sunday morning, get up, get dressed and watch your church service online as a family, as if you were there. Meditate. Pray. Find peace in the midst of chaos.
“If you don’t take care of yourself, you are useless to everyone else,” Dr. E said.
If you need help, seek help. Keep calm, stay safe and social distance. We are all in the same boat and we will overcome this together, especially if we are all taking care of ourselves.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center.
