People never cease to amaze me. The way that human beings treat each other exists on a spectrum between deeds of charity beyond measure to acts of violence that are absolutely horrifying. Most of us fall somewhere in the middle of that spectrum. We look out for our friends, neighbors, family and, most of all, ourselves — but occasionally our altruistic bone is tickled and we do something totally selfless for a total stranger.
I tend to think that a majority of our time is spent wrapped up in our own little world until something drastic happens, calling on our conscience to do something good. Let’s face it, this is a lot easier than going out of our way to notice that someone around us is in need. Don’t get me wrong — there are many people in society who are born to be contributors. They have a spiritual gift of generosity and kindness that should never be taken for granted or overlooked. Sadly, too often, that is exactly what happens. When we continue to twirl around in our own universe, we do not always notice the goodness taking place around us. We need to do better.
None of us are perfect angels, but one thing that I absolutely cannot comprehend are individuals who are outright cruel and mean to other people. Sometimes the viciousness is veiled in secrecy by backstabbing and lies, and sometimes the evil lives right out in the open. There are times that the bully charges in full steam ahead with guns-a-blazing to give you a piece of their mind. They don’t hold back, and they don’t have a filter. They are just outright mean, spewing venom and anger from their lips wanting to make sure everyone around them knows they are in the building. They don’t care how their words make you feel or what the consequences of those words may be. They are there to be heard and to hurt you and they don’t give a damn. Anyone who has been attacked this way knows it is not a pleasant feeling. In my experience, this kind of person lacks self-confidence, and they must make others feel small in order to make themselves feel stronger and more powerful.
Other times, the damage is done in more subtle ways. This kind of bully is more passive-aggressive and gets to your feelings by planting self-doubt and judgment in your soul. They make little snide comments here and there about what they “think” you have done that wronged them, somehow. They play psychological games by gaslighting and make you truly believe that you are the one with the problem. These people are most often the very ones who portray themselves to be a victim, accusing others of doing the exact same thing to them. Some of this is learned behavior, unfortunately taught to them by their very own abusers. While they may not have a big scary voice, they use the equally dangerous tool of manipulation to hurt others.
Too often, we say, “That’s just who they are” and brush off the hurt feelings and crushed spirits. Because of the self-doubt, we question whether we should address the abuse (yes, that’s what it is) or not. Sadly, bullying gets swept under the rug because there is a perception of position of power and authority. Sometimes we put up with the abuse because we are afraid of the repercussions or the fallout if we speak up. And then we get comfortable with the rage and choose to “let it go.”
I am here to tell you: right is right and wrong is wrong. It is NEVER OK to allow yourself to be mistreated by ANYONE. Not your spouse (this goes both ways, ladies), not your child, not your neighbor and not even your boss. There is a right way and a wrong way to handle every situation — and that includes how to deal with the bully. I am in no way telling you that it is OK to go on the counterattack if you have been the victim of such behavior. What I am telling you is that you deserve better. You are worthy of respectful conversation and honest communication. No one should be manipulated or made to feel that you are not valuable. You are a child of God and you should be treated as such. Do not sell yourself short and settle for any less than that.
If you ARE one of those bullies, I am sure you have stopped reading by now. If by chance I am still holding your attention, I have a few suggestions for you to make your life and the lives around you much easier. What if, instead of barging in ready to attack, you came in with a calm demeanor and an open mind ready to gather information and have an amicable discussion?
What if, instead of making snide, hurtful remarks or rolling your eyes, you took a minute to really think about what you were saying or how the relationship may be affected by your words? Perhaps considering a situation from all angles might be a better solution than thinking that your way is the only way, and it MUST be right. It may work out better for you to listen to the other person’s viewpoint rather than assuming they are always wrong or somehow trying to “get one over on you.”
Sometimes it is not even about you. You really may not be as important as you think you are. If you don’t learn how to treat people with respect, there is a great likelihood that you will spend your life feeling very lonely. It is not OK to be a mean-spirited person, even if you think you are right.
If everyone could follow these simple guidelines, my job as a therapist may become obsolete. That may not be such a bad thing. I am getting a little tired of watching all of you hurt each other intentionally. This column may not be an effective way to ensure job security, but I would gladly trade my paycheck in exchange for ALL people to feel loved, respected and live in peace. I can always paint for a living.
•
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a licensed clinical social worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.