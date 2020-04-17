There was nothing surprising about the governor’s order to close schools for the rest of the year. It was no surprise when he made the first order to close them for three weeks. I predicted both. And I predicted that he would extend the “shelter-in-place” order beyond Monday, too. No, that doesn’t make me Nostradamus … not even close. It only means that I pay attention.
I’m only using anecdotal evidence and common sense to support my theories, not charts and graphs. Numbers and statistics are valuable, of course, but if you torture them long enough, they’ll say what you want them to say.
Here’s a summary of the analogy/diatribe I used at the beginning of the ongoing battle to combat the spread of coronavirus:
When Louisiana officials announced that they were closing schools to stop the spread of the virus, we were destined to follow suit, even though our number of infected wasn’t even close. Heck, early on, there were more virus victims on the staff of one NOLA Ochsner’s hospital than we had in the entire state.
But people who can see the writing on the wall knew what was coming. The Mom Patrol, whose goal is to create a world of safe spaces with zero risks, was about to go to work on social media … Facebook was about to be flooded with posts like: “Does Louisiana care more about its children than Mississippi does? I don’t care if there’s an order in place or not, I’m keeping my child at home until this pandemic passes.”
Then the “who cares most” contests would begin: “Well, I’m keeping all three of my children inside. We have filled the freezer with a year’s worth of food and are putting Saran wrap around the entire house” … “Well, I am taking my six children to Montana and home-schooling them till they’re 25! I’m a mother bear. Nothing’s going to get to my cubs!”
Each message gets one-upped, then shared, so they multiply exponentially and proliferate public opinion — at least in the eyes of public officials. No one had dare offer a dissenting opinion lest they be pounced upon by a herd of angry moms whose superpowers are typing and sending non-compliers on one-way guilt trips to Social Media Shameville.
It’s the same methodology they’ve used to bully school officials into canceling classes every time there’s a looming thundercloud or a remote possibility of sleet. Decision-makers know deep down that it’s an overreaction … but that fraction of a chance that they may be wrong forces them to “be safe, not sorry.” They don’t want to be wrong and subject themselves to the modern version of the public pillory that social media has become, for it’s merciless, irrational and forever. There is grace for overreacting. That’s forgotten. But for those who “fail” to act, God help them.
People blame the mainstream media — and it is a factor, of course — but no outlet delivers the numbers that social media does. Its users are calculated in the billions, while all of the major TV networks have audiences of fewer than 10 million. It ain’t even close. Their news content gets viewed by more people sharing it on social media than by people actually watching TV. Even if a network were to present “fair and balanced” reports, it wouldn’t matter. That’s because people of a certain mindset would only share stories that a.) Support their mindset b.) Vilify the people/party of the opposite mindset.
Most people don’t want to see an alternate view that challenges their belief system. And nowadays, they don’t have to. Back when there were only newspapers and three networks with 30 minutes of TV news per day, people were subjected to both sides of issues and had information from different perspectives. More information is better, but more information sources — all reliant upon fragmenting the population to appeal to their niche of narrow-minded audiences — has turned out to be a really bad thing for our country.
The only thing worse is having a forum that allows every idiot in the world to share his or her opinion to billions of people in an instant. Drunken, knee-jerk reactions can become gospel overnight. And as long as there are hare-brained users out there, mindlessly sharing everything that supports their beliefs, social media is a dangerous weapon — and no license is required to use it.
The threat of an onslaught like that keeps public officials in check. That’s why they’re all going along with “shelter-in-place” orders and selectively enforcing it. As long as leaders give the illusion of compliance and “doing something,” they are safe. But the moment they start questioning the wisdom of mortgaging their children’s future to prevent what is essentially a bad cold for most able-bodied people, they’re put on the pillory. Hell, they blasted President Trump at the mere mention of “hoping” the country could be open for Easter. What’s wrong with hope?
Leaders have to rely upon health officials to make health-related decisions. The trouble with that is, health officials are only going to look at the crisis from a health perspective. Of course they’re going to suggest drastic measures if they’re only given a single goal — stop the spread of the virus.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist by any stretch and I don’t think this disease is part of some grand scheme … but I do believe there are a lot of opportunists who see this shutdown as a chance to establish more governmental control. In a month, they’ve established a mindset in which people and corporations “humble brag” about their new way of doing business and how we’re all in this together. The facemask has become a chic fashion accessory to “prove” those who wear them are outcaring others. Officials have even convinced us that the “only way to return to normal” is to use an app that will show where we’ve been and who we’ve been around. Wow! First social-distancing, then socialism … I don’t know. It’s not farfetched.
One more analogy:
If a well-conditioned athlete had a torn ACL and the only goal is to make sure he never suffers any knee pain, there’s only one way to guarantee that — amputate the leg at the lower thigh. But is that the most logical treatment? Of course not. The athlete undergoes surgery and, with the proper commitment, mindset and physical therapy, is back performing well again in months after suffering through some tough times.
Our nation’s economy was a well-conditioned athlete when this COVID-19 threat struck. And our leaders opted to amputate (selectively), all for fear of being labeled as the one to blame for an outbreak. Common sense could have curbed the spread of coronavirus: Extend spring break for a couple of weeks (and tack that time on to the beginning of summer break); quarantine the elderly and people with underlying conditions; set up hand-washing/hand sanitizer stations outside large gathering places. Those steps are prudent and reasonable.
But our leaders — “conservative,” liberal and those in between — decided to shoot a flourishing economy in the heart in order to prevent the possibility of committing political suicide. That’s what’s shameful.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
