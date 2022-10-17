“The first to plead his case seems just, until another comes and examines him.” Proverbs 18:17.
As midterm elections get closer, debates between candidates become more important, and what passes as news coverage today will sway even more voters to the right or to the left.
Earlier this month, a Monmouth poll asked voters about the importance of 12 issue areas the federal government should address. The Top 5 areas rated either “extremely” or “very” important include inflation (82 percent), crime (72 percent), elections and voting (70 percent), jobs and unemployment (68 percent), and immigration (67 percent).
When President Biden was inaugurated and Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress, inflation was 1.4 percent in the 12 months ending in January 2021. Today, inflation stands at 8.2 percent. Apparently, the U.S. inflation rate is not transitory. Led by exponential price hikes in the gas and oil industry, commodity prices lurched to record highs. Coincidentally, gas prices skyrocketed under President Obama.
Crime rates are normally measured locally, but the 2020 summer riots in major cities across America ignited rising concerns for all Americans. Daily random acts of violence have kept concerns about rising crime rates high at No. 2 in the poll. “Defund the police” was a popular Democratic mantra during the riots, but Democratic candidates in this year’s election have distanced themselves from the movement.
The issue of elections and voting came in at No. 3 in the poll at 70 percent. Considering that the Hillary Clinton camp contested the 2016 election and the Trump camp contested the 2020 election, Americans across the board have questioned the integrity of national elections enough to make them an issue.
The decline of America’s economy over the past two years has raised concerns about “jobs and unemployment.” During the Trump years, America enjoyed good job numbers and record low unemployment rates in nearly every minority category. Remember when James Carville reminded candidate Bill Clinton, “It’s the economy, stupid!”? Needless to say, Democrats are not running on the economy this year.
Immigration comes in at No. 5 in the poll, with 67 percent of those polled saying it’s extremely or very important. This may surprise voters who have heard relatively little news about our southern border. The Biden administration and nearly 100 percent of elected Democrats in Washington have insisted the border is secure. The establishment news media have essentially taken that ball of talking points and run with it.
The biggest media-wide news story on immigration was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sending about 50 immigrants who had crossed the border illegally to Martha’s Vineyard. The story didn’t last long. Residents of the “sanctuary city” ousted the immigrants in fewer than 48 hours.
Candidates in the midterm elections are sparring and trading barbs with their opponents to win their cases with the voters. Party loyalists on both sides are mostly staying true to their parties. Candidates continue to lie about what their opponents stand for. Voters will support those they like and oppose those who are mean or evil.
Many years ago, journalists focused on facts and issues rather than personalities. From 1962 to 1981 CBS Nightly News’ Walter Cronkite was known as the most trusted man in America. After giving his evening audience the news of the day, he ended saying, “And, that’s the way it is….” And, it was.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
