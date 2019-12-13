I know that is a bold headline, but I’m convinced that if the people who control the schools in our state paid heed to this column, within 10 years, Mississippi would rise to be the undisputed leader in education in America.
The nation’s, not just Mississippi’s, education system needs a radical overhaul. We are wasting so much time, money and resources on meaningless teaching — and we have been doing it for decades. Certainly it was happening way back when I was in school, and I’m sure it predated me.
For example, I took four years of Spanish, and the extent of my mastery of the language is that I can count to 10 and I know that “Hola” means “Hello.” That’s literally all I know. I took Spanish because some bureaucrat decided that a foreign language was required. Sure, I passed. I even got “A’s,” but I had no real interest in actually learning the language. It was a complete waste of the teacher’s time, my time and taxpayers’ money. The time and money that was spent on me, and countless others like me, should have been put toward kids who actually wanted to master the language.
How much time and money has been spent on teaching algebra and calculus to tens of millions of high-schoolers? And, more important, how many of us graduates can actually complete the most basic algebra or calculus problem? The brutal reality is we “right-brained” people, who tend to be more creative or artistic, never really stood a chance of grasping advanced math courses. Those courses should have been reserved for “left-brain” kids, who are more analytical and methodical, and for those type of kids who were interested in advanced math.
My point is this — and I think we all know this to be the truth: if you are not truly interested in a subject, then it is a waste of time (and money). Sure, you may be able to pass the subject, you may even be able to get A’s in the subject, but if you have no real interest in it, then you aren’t going to retain anything you’ve been taught.
In school, I loved literature, creative writing and history. I not only excelled at those courses and related courses, I retained a good deal of what I was taught, simply because it was what interested me. Instead of wasting so much time attempting to cram algebra, chemistry and a foreign language down my throat, I would have been better off being able to take even more advanced courses in the areas that I was interested in and excelled in.
Now to the solution:
In 1986, Robert Fulghum published a best-seller titled “All I Really Need to Know, I Learned in Kindergarten.” Fulghum may have been a precocious 5-year-old, but I would suggest to you that by the end of eighth grade, kids should have learned the basics — reading, writing, arithmetic, basic science, basic history, etc., and they should have been introduced to a wide variety of areas of study.
Therefore, I’d leave kindergarten through eighth grade alone. Those are the years when students can discover what they are good at, what they are interested in and, most important, they acquire most of the skills they “really need to know” to get by in life.
High school is where things need to be radically changed. Four different types of high schools need to be available in each area to take care of the particular needs of students. (Jones County would obviously be a perfect place to kick this off as all four high schools are already in place).
High School No. 1 would be a technical school for “left-brainers” and would specialize in math and the sciences.
High School No. 2 would be for the “right-brainers” and would specialize in history, literature, languages and the arts.
High School No. 3 would be a vocational school for those who are interested in learning a trade, such as mechanics, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, etc.
And, finally, High School No. 4 would be a military prep school. This school may be the most important of all and would serve a multitude of purposes. It would be the school that students who are discipline problems would have to attend, because this is the school where discipline would be instilled. Thus, this school will help make sure that the other three schools are void of disruptive behavior that isn’t conducive to learning and it would allow teachers to actually teach instead of being babysitters.
This school would also serve those who are unable to keep up academically with their classmates as well as those who are not particularly interested in higher learning, but have plans to join the military.
At the end of eighth grade, aptitude tests should be given to each student and, based on the results of those tests – as well as input from teachers, principals, parents and, most important, the students themselves — an informed decision should be made as to which high school would best serve the needs and interests of that student.
I know. I know. Nothing is that simple. And there are a lot of other factors that will have to be figured out, such as how we get kids from all over the county to their various high schools? And what about meeting the requirements of certain colleges? (I think Jones College could help with that.) But overall, I think the benefits of such a plan far outweigh the negatives.
If you really want to fix our schools, then let’s quit wasting so many resources on worthless teaching. Let’s teach to the strengths of each student. Let kids enjoy learning. Let students excel at what holds their attention and what really interests them. Let teachers actually teach by removing the kids who are discipline problems, as well as those who simply have no interest in the subject.
Stop endless standardized testing. Stop dealing out so much homework. Stop making school a miserable experience for students and instead make it fun and interesting. Give teachers substantial pay raises and start treating them with the same importance that we treat our doctors. And why shouldn’t they be? They hold our children’s futures in their hands.
But, most important, let students discover what they are passionate about and then let them pursue it to the fullest, without burdening them with meaningless learning that they aren’t going to retain anyway.

Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
