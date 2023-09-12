I could write here about a hundred things I have an opinion on. Heaven knows there’s that many, at least — and a thousand more going on in our world — to give anybody an opinion if someone’s actually paying attention. The paying attention part though seems like a big if. Because it seems to me too many Americans have just stopped being involved, let alone caring about anything anymore, especially if it requires any concentration, reasoned thought or requires commitment. I wonder what exactly It’ll take to get my neighbors and fellow countrymen and women to quit playing along with this modern-day “fall of Rome.” What’s enough to collectively wake us up? Sometimes it’s so easy to tell myself nothing will be too much.

Yesterday was the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. That almost did it, but here we are today and it’s already basically forgotten, or been turned into another conspiracy to blame ourselves for by a lot of folks. Young people voting now weren’t even born yet. They don’t care. This malaise runs so deep in our culture today. I’m no longer shocked by it. I used to be able to make light of it, have some cynical good humor and kind of let it go. But now, I try to convince myself the apathy is really only fear, and I ought to understand, be kind and consider folks are afraid to upset their apple cart because they’re fearful they won’t have the apples if they do. But truthfully, I think that’s crazy and they need to know events are quickly shaping up that the apple orchard’s being bulldozed under. What good will a cart do then?

Buck Torske

