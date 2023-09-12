I could write here about a hundred things I have an opinion on. Heaven knows there’s that many, at least — and a thousand more going on in our world — to give anybody an opinion if someone’s actually paying attention. The paying attention part though seems like a big if. Because it seems to me too many Americans have just stopped being involved, let alone caring about anything anymore, especially if it requires any concentration, reasoned thought or requires commitment. I wonder what exactly It’ll take to get my neighbors and fellow countrymen and women to quit playing along with this modern-day “fall of Rome.” What’s enough to collectively wake us up? Sometimes it’s so easy to tell myself nothing will be too much.
Yesterday was the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. That almost did it, but here we are today and it’s already basically forgotten, or been turned into another conspiracy to blame ourselves for by a lot of folks. Young people voting now weren’t even born yet. They don’t care. This malaise runs so deep in our culture today. I’m no longer shocked by it. I used to be able to make light of it, have some cynical good humor and kind of let it go. But now, I try to convince myself the apathy is really only fear, and I ought to understand, be kind and consider folks are afraid to upset their apple cart because they’re fearful they won’t have the apples if they do. But truthfully, I think that’s crazy and they need to know events are quickly shaping up that the apple orchard’s being bulldozed under. What good will a cart do then?
It’s as if the entire country’s fallen under some weird spell or something, been hypnotized and conditioned by our ease and comfort and distracted by the government and mesmerized by their cronies in media and entertainment, and the result is we’re behaving like sheep and being irresponsible about our own freedom, safety and future. We’ll seemingly accept anything tossed at us, hoping it’ll only stick to the other guy. I imagine it’s how Rome was in its decline.
The Roman poet Juvenal in his poem “Satire X” said back around 100 AD, there was a phrase: “Bread and circuses.” It meant a political tool the emperors and senators utilized to deaden dissent, stave off and quell civil disorder, forego assassination and possible rebellion. It means generating public approval, not through excellence in public service or public policy, but by diversion, distraction and satisfying the most immediate base requirements of a populace – or an aspect of the population. Sound familiar? Free bread at the gladiator games.
As for me, I’ll admit I’m not immune from this malaise business because it’s contagious. There are plenty of times when I’d rather not poke my nose under the tent and look at this s%#t show we’re living in, knowing it’ll disgust me or scare the hell out of me. But when I do, I realize I can’t turn away because it does, and those times are the most frightening because I know I’d be living a lot more happy-a-world if I just pretend it isn’t there and tell myself it’ll all just go away.
Like the words in Oliver Anthony’s song, “It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to, for people like me and people like you. Wish I could just wake up and it not be true. But it is, oh, it is.”
So my personal malaise is a sickness attacking my spirit that cloys and creep-creeps, trying to infect me with a sense of hopelessness from paying too much attention. If I gave in to it, then I’d be like so many, too many others. So I fight it like a bad cold and treat it with a daily dose of something I guess my old man managed to pass to me — resolve. He’d come from hard times, bad times. He lived the Great Depression. He’d lived through hell on Earth fighting Nazis and saw awful things, knew death’s face up close and personal. He had a saying: “It’s not how far you fall, boy; it’s how high you bounce that counts.” That’s resolve. He’s long gone now, as are nearly all those sorts of Americans. I choose to heed that man’s example.
So, even though I sometimes feel as though I ought to throw in the towel because it seems my country’s finished and it’s too late, I take a breath and remember the aim isn’t to stay down when you fall. It’s to bounce.
Since I started writing these columns more than three years ago, I’ve tried to convey each week in my clumsy way why I took Jim Cegielski’s generous opportunity to air my opinions with you and come to you readers as who I am and lay out what I think as honestly as I can. I don’t expect everybody likes what I write and never thought that was part of the deal anyway. I don’t hide how I love our America or sugarcoat my disaffection for how our politicians and bureaucrats have taken this nation to the brink of three very too real probable catastrophes — collapse into another civil war, destruction at the hands of our foreign enemies or, maybe the worst option for good Americans like me and most of my neighbors, subjugation under an unrecognizable “new” American form of communist repressive government.
I’ve urged — hell, I’ve practically begged — you to get off your behinds, get involved, exercise your right to free speech, go at your representatives at every level of government. Pay attention and vote. Do something. I can’t say I’ve had any impact, if the last couple of elections are a measure, and no crowds of parents with pitchforks and torches are storming school board meetings.
We’re falling fast and going to hit hard friends, and soon. I think we’re going to find out how much bounce we’ve got.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
