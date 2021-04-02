I’m going to share a “Sea Story” about a lesson I got back when I was a boy-Sailor in the Navy.
One day, an old salty Chief Petty Officer saw me not doing my best and overheard my griping about the job at hand. He less than gently reminded me that while I’d volunteered to serve, I didn’t serve for me.
I was there for “the taxpayer.” The aircraft I was working on wasn’t mine. The tools I used weren’t mine. The uniform on my back, the training I received to do the job, the very food I’d eaten at the chow hall and the rack I slept in the night before weren’t mine. It all belonged to the Navy, courtesy of the taxpayer, and when I’d chosen to enlist, I’d stopped being “in it” for me. I belonged to the Navy, thus I belonged to The People. He told me that made me a Public Trust. My service was a pact with others I’d never meet or know, and even so, they counted on me to do my best as they slept and went about their daily lives trusting that I would do my duty. I’d been schooled.
I listened to that man, and sure, I was a little resentful — and proud — and full of myself at first. But it struck a chord, and I thought on it, and 21 years later when I retired as a Chief, I was “piped over the side” feeling pretty good I’d lived up to his admonishment and hoped I’d taught that same philosophy to others.
Because service to others — military, civic or elected office — is supposed to be just and exactly that — service. And it’s precisely and truly a Public Trust. The taxpayer writes the check and has a right to expect its worth and demand it be earned.
Well, I’m probably like a lot of you reading this today. I’m wondering where that sense of duty and responsibility is in far too many of the people we put our trust in. Where is their sense and commitment to their oaths of office or the ethics of their responsibilities to us?
The oaths they swear are two-fold — the words are to assure they understand their purpose and to assure us they will carry out their duties. The oath is, in reality, an affirmation of their role as our servants and stewards of the trust we place in them, and as a guarantee of common purpose. It doesn’t provide special dispensation to do as they wish or assume leadership or authority over us.
We the people are not their subjects. We are, in fact, their employers and their bosses. Their roles and responsibilities don’t place them above anyone. Or above the law. It insures all who swear are equal in responsibility. The oaths they swore have in common the words, “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same …”
For every office-holder, remember this: There have been millions of ordinary citizens who swore their oaths and, without concern for their own safety, security, paychecks, recognition or demand for adulation, gave their very lives or suffered wounds, maiming and emotional pain and loss of friends to carry out their oath. Those people bled and died living to the Public Trust and for us to remain a free people. I don’t believe for a moment all that death and blood was meant to see the Republic lost and turned into any of the “isms” many in government and political life are wanting America to become.
Among those now in government are too many who have used their oath as nothing more than words on a piece of paper to attain their position. They view our Constitution as a sometimes-useful tool to be used as they see fit to beat this country into the ground. They twist it and turn it and then shelter behind its protections. Far too many are using fear against us. Our being fearful gains them power. They make us fearful of speaking our minds, fearful of being “canceled,” shunned, banished. They make us fearful of life and differences and the future itself. They make us fear one another.
I often hear or read someone referring to people serving in Congress as “leaders.” Well, thinking so and telling them so will guarantee they’ll act like we’re their followers. It’s a death sentence for this Republic. Those we elect had better know we run the show, even if they don’t think so. It has to be said to them often and loudly, and when they go rogue on their oaths, then it’s up to you and me to be that “old salty chief” and put them straight.
But that takes being aware, involving yourself, and it takes caring and it takes believing that no matter who you are — no matter what role you hold in life, no matter if you’re rich or poor, red, white, black, yellow or purple — you and your voice are important. Even if it is the only or the last voice – and being silent now may very well make that the case.
Being an American means having moral courage and certainty that “We the People” are freedom. This nation wasn’t founded as a perfect union by any means. It’s a work in progress. But there are those right now who are happy to “throw the baby out with the bathwater,” and they’ll succeed if we each don’t do our part to stop it from happening. We can’t allow fear to keep us from doing so.
Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Everyone feels fear. But doing what needs to be done in the face of fear, when it must be done, is true courage. Ask any hero – and I’ve known a few — and they’ll tell you they were afraid. You can be a hero, too.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.