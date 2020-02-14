I don’t know what bureaucratic genius made up the calendar this year, but Friday was Valentine’s Day and Monday is Presidents’ Day, causing the very rare four-day holiday-laden, long-romantic, head-of-state extravaganza.
Now, I’m quite aware that it is not going to be easy thinking about romance when we have images of William Taft floating around in our minds. However, in spite of the obstacles, I have decided it is my job to pull these two holidays together so that the entire massively long weekend meshes into some sort of celebration that makes sense.
First of all, I think we should consider officially calling the intertwined holiday “Presitines Day,” “Valendents Day” or, for those people who think they may be getting lucky in the romance department but still want a presidential tie-in, perhaps “Lewinskygiving” would be more appropriate.
Instead of an arrow shooting Cupid acting as the symbol for the holiday, this year, we should picture Andrew Jackson in a diaper going around shooting young lovers with a musket.
Fortunately, a lot of the Valentine’s Day traditions already tie-in quite nicely with the new Presitine Day holiday weekend bonanza. For example, George Washington was the first rose breeder in the United States. President Kennedy’s mother was named “Rose.” The White House grounds contain one of the most famous rose gardens. And who could forget that back in 1989, baseball legend Pete Rose caused National League President Bart Giamatti to have a massive heart attack and die?
If the rose connection isn’t enough to get your juices flowing, then let’s move on to the heart. Get this: in 1963, President Lyndon Johnson declared February as the first “American Heart Month.” President Eisenhower suffered a heart attack. Gary Hart lost his chance to become president in 1988 when he was caught doing the nasty with Donna Rice. Warren G. Harding suffered from heart disease. The Wilson sisters, who make up the rock band “Heart,” have the same last name as our 28th president. And Bernie Sanders, who is currently running for president, could have his heart give out at any second.
And let’s not forget about chocolate. President Clinton had a chocolate Lab named “Buddy.” President Carter was a peanut farmer and the peanut is used in the production of chocolate-covered peanut M&M’s, not to mention Goobers. And this one is worthy of Ripley’s Believe it or Not: In 1901, Polish immigrant Leon Franz Czolgosz assassinated President William McKinley outside of the Baker’s Chocolate Building at Buffalo’s Pan American Expo.
As you can see, the two holidays are merging quite nicely, but I’m not through. Of course, everyone knows that the Teddy Bear was named after Theodore “Bear” Roosevelt. Also, it should be noted that President Lincoln was only 48 hours shy of being born on Valentine’s Day.
OK, I know a lot of you are stunned at how I have been able to effortlessly tie Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day together. But I also know that many of you are thinking, “Jim, this is all fine and dandy, but the real point of Valentine’s Day is romance, not presidents with heart conditions.” Fair enough. Tying Presidents’ Day in with the romance of Valentine’s Day isn’t going to be quite as easy. Pictures of Martin Van Buren, Grover Cleveland and Richard Nixon do not necessarily conjure up images of romance and love. However, as a semi-professional Holiday-Merger, it is my job to introduce you to the romantic side of the United States presidency.
Here are some little known “romantic” facts regarding some of our presidents: Our two most romantic presidents were Woodrow Wilson and Ronald Reagan, who both wrote hundreds of love letters to Edith and Nancy, their respective first ladies. President Reagan used to refer to Nancy as “Mommie” in his letters. Oddly, Woodrow Wilson would address Edith as “My Bootylicious Mamajama” in his letters.
And who would have guessed that President Dwight David Eisenhower was an old softy at heart? Eisenhower not only proposed to his wife Mamie on Valentine’s Day, but he gave her an engagement ring that was a miniature West Point class ring duplicating the one he wore. After proposing, Ike took Mamie on a little miniature tank to a tiny little mess hall, where they shared a romantic candlelight dinner of miniature K Rations.
Six of our presidents have experienced May-December romances with brides who were more than 15 years younger than they were. Madison, Cleveland, Harrison and Wilson married brides half their age, and current President Donald J. Trump is 24 years older than first lady Melania.
However, President John Tyler holds the record for marrying a woman 30 years his junior. Tyler, who was married twice, fathered 15 children. Amazingly, John Tyler’s last child died in 1947, a full 99 years after the passing of his first child. Right now, I’m sure you are asking yourself, “What in the world does the deaths of John Tyler’s children have to do with Presitine Day?” Well, nothing until you realize that they both died when their hearts gave out while eating chocolate roses.
Let me end this by giving you a blueprint on how to treat your special lady to the perfect Presitine weekend. Start out by heading to Hattiesburg for a romantic dinner at Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub. While at dinner, present her with a box full of foil wrapped chocolate Jefferson nickels, and, if you are really feeling frisky, a Hoover vacuum. Once back at your place, break out the romantic comedy “The American President” starring Michael Douglas and start whispering sweet nothings about Calvin Coolidge in her ear. If you follow these instructions, I would suspect that you will end up having a very happy and successful Lewinskygiving.
Good luck.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
