If you died today, what would people say about your life? I believe the greatest compliment wouldn’t be what accolades and awards you’d won or achieved, but instead how you loved and treated others as Jesus did during His earthly ministry. That, my friend, would be a great honor.
"For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me. Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you? The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:35-40)
As Christians, we are called to be GIVERS. We should live our lives with a heart to give and help others as God leads us. We shouldn't judge a person by the way they look or by how much money they have or don't have, but instead allow God to show us the heart of the individual in need. This verse in Matthews 25, tells us that when bless others, we are blessing Him.
Jesus replied, “Love the Lord your God with ALL your heart and with ALL your soul and with ALL your mind. This is the greatest commandment. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22: 37-39) Do we really love the unlovable? This is tough, but we can “do all things through Christ who strengthens us.” (Philippians 4:13)
But here’s the clincher: We are called to pray and be led by the Holy Spirit in our giving to others. If God is working in someone’s heart about a particular matter, and we step in by giving to them, it could possibly interfere with His work. For an example, if someone is spending all their money on drugs, our giving money to them would only be harmful. We must pray, listen and obey the voice of the Holy Spirit. He promises to lead us into ALL truth.
Serving God means we choose to serve and love unselfishly with a heart to help others, leaving the results to our Father. Again, listen and obey.
Today, let’s pray and reach out to those around us in love with a heart to help. And as far as our legacy, let’s choose to be remembered that we gave, lived and loved like Jesus. Amen!
