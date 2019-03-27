Every day, it seems, there is a crawfish boil somewhere within a short drive. It’s a miserable time of year for the ashamed few who have yet to find the allure of the late-winter, early-spring onslaught of mudbugs.
And then there is me, having failed many times to get a liking of boiled crawfish. I just can’t do it. It likely stretches back to my younger childhood on Main Street in the sleepy Maine town of Bucksport. Jed Prouty’s Inn, Tavern and Hotel has been a staple of the town for more than 200 years and still operates today.
Jed Prouty’s also laid claim to some of the best lobster in all of Maine ... or at least that was the contention. Choosing the best lobster in Maine is like picking the best hamburger in Texas — impossible. It’s all in the tastebuds of the beholder.
We vacationed in Maine when I was a wee-lad and one of our favorite stops became Jed Prouty’s. Well, not my choice, but since my older brother’s birthday fell in late August — the two weeks we took for vacation — he got to pick the restaurant.
It became one of the very few occasions we were treated to lobster, seeing as we had six mouths to feed on 1 1/2 incomes. But for one night a year, it was lobster all around.
Sort of.
Each lobster supper, while waiters dispersed bibs to the rest of the family along with bowls of salted butter sauce, I’d wait for a hamburger and French fries. Just a poor slab of beef, probably lonely in the refrigerator. Why on earth would anyone choose a burger over lobster? Didn’t you at least try it?
Indeed I did. I sampled their lobster, soaked liberally in the salted butter, but saw no tasty feast. To me, it tasted like salted butter, which is delicious in its own right, but not for what they were charging.
I’m sure I made a face, or washed that piece of crustacean down with a slurp of sugary cola. Then the drumbeat began.
“You don’t know what you are missing,” they chided each and every time we visited.
“I know, I am sure it is delicious, but not for me,” I always replied to snickers and laughs.
Since birth, my aversion to shellfish has spanned from the icy waters to Maine to the warm coastal waters of Mississippi and Louisiana. Shrimp? blech. Oysters? Stay away. Clams? Are you nuts?
Once, brother Dan made shrimp wrapped in bacon. He said if I didn’t like it this way, he never ever would ask me to eat another shrimp again.
I washed that one down with a beer.
A close friend chopped me down to size for not eating bacon-wrapped oysters, calling me everything from a wuss to, well, worse. I ate one. And washed it down with a nice red wine.
Next!
And now we are again in the middle of crawfish season. Crawfish boils — and the little suckers are huge this year — are everywhere. Dental offices offer free crawfish for dental cleanings! (Well, not really). The ones I have attended include me eating the corn and potatoes, plus a little bit of sausage. A good crawfish boil is more Olympic sport than eating a meal and that is what fascinates me most about crawfish boils.
From the second those mudbugs hit the table, it is a free-for-all of epic proportions. Left hand, right hand, ingest, repeat. It is an act of pure wonder, with a tinge of inherent danger should two grab the same boiled critter.
I do not enter the fray. I participate from the sidelines. I stand ostracized, grabbing that occasional piece of corn or a potato and stand in crawfish-boil shame, much the same way I did as a 5-year-old at old Jed Prouty’s.
People will ask what is wrong with me and wonder if I am under the weather. I can feel the stares and the glares. “Is this kid for real?” they’ll think to themselves.
“Man, you don’t know what you are missing,” they’ll tell me.
“Haven’t heard that before,” I will retort in mumbled tones.
I’ve tried ’em; don’t like ’em. I’ve tried ‘em super hot, kind of hot and night-cooled. Give me a jug of salted butter for dipping and I will try ’em once again — lobster-style. Put them in a vat of IPA and I will try ’em. At this point, I could deep fry crawfish in chocolate syrup and likely would have no desire to eat one.
I do like getting invites, though, and the hosts love it, too, because with me on the sidelines, it means much more crawfish heaven for the rest of them.
Hell, even Walter, the crazy protector of our home, enjoys crawfish boils. He waits under the table for a critter to tumble. He eats the tail and sucks the head — at the same time — shell included.
He’ll undoubtedly give me a quizzical look.
Behind those big brown eyes, I know he is saying, “Man, you don’t know what you’re missing!”
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
