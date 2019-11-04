I want to talk to the young adults, teenagers and pre-teens of the world, so if you have one of those in your home, please give this paper to them to read. If they don’t want to read it for themselves, please read it to them. It is important that they hear the words that I am about to say. So here goes.
Dear kids. I hear you. I know that you are hurting and sometimes you don’t understand why. It seems like every time I turn around I am hearing about another one of you who has chosen to end your life by suicide, and it just breaks my heart to pieces — every... single... time. A young life, just gone. Vanished.
Sometimes it seems like when one of you does it, it almost gives another one permission to follow through with it, too. Please don’t believe the lie. Things don’t just get better when you die. People aren’t better off without you when you cease to exist. I know that sometimes it seems like the only way to deal with the pain of what you are going through, but that is a lie too. There are other ways to deal.
Life can suck sometimes. It can be really, really hard. Believe me, I know. Friends (or so you thought) will stab you in the back. Guys (and girls) will break your heart by making promises they never intend to keep. School can be awful, especially when you feel that your grades can never be good enough, no matter how hard you try. People pick on you and aren’t very nice. And parents — they can be the worst sometimes!
The majority of my job as a therapist is trying to “fix” what parents have done to their children over the years. The dad who doesn’t give you the time of day and the mom who drinks her sorrows away and takes it out on you. I know the type. Sometimes, no matter what you do, it seems that it is never good enough. The only thing you know for sure is that you feel like crap, you are confused, hurt, angry, sad and fed up. I know. I hear you. I understand how hard life is for you right now and that you don’t know what to do.
I know you have probably heard adults say to you, “get over it, you think your life is hard now, just wait!” or “what are you whining about, you don’t have real worries.” You try to act like you know everything, but deep down you are terrified about “growing up.” Adults expect you to know exactly what you want to do for the rest of your life, sign up for college, make all A’s and be whatever it is that you have chosen. Truth is, I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up until I was in my 30s. In my opinion, the teenage years are the hardest you will go through in your life. I promise, I hear you.
But this is what I really want you to hear from me. It gets better. What you probably don’t know is that your brain is not even finished developing. You feel crazy because your brain is truly going nuts inside your skull. You are filled with mood-altering chemicals, hormones, things that happen that cause uncertainty, and you don’t have the experience to always make good decisions. One of those bad decisions (that happens more than it should) is making the choice to die.
Listen to me very closely. I want to tell you how your life will change in the next few years. I know what I am talking about because I was your age one time, too.
You will figure out that life ain’t all that bad. Yes, there are still challenges, but once you get the hang of it, it is a piece of cake. Who you are now is NOT who you will be in 5, 10, and 20 years. I am nowhere near who I thought I was in high school. I was not in the popular crowd, didn’t play sports, was not in the homecoming court. I made some mistakes after high school but I learned a lot about myself from every single mistake.
You will learn what you like to do (taking care of others, working on cars, building things, etc.), and if you choose wisely, you will find a job and make money doing it. The guy who you think you are in love with now (but you caught snapchatting another chick) may not be the one for you. But when you do meet “the one” you will experience happiness like never before. You will find joy in independence, buying your first car on your own or purchasing your own home. Oh! And I cannot describe the amount of love that you will feel when you look into the face of your newborn child. It is totally indescribable.
You will discover new people who become lifelong friends. You will see sunsets that only God could have imagined and painted in the sky, just for you. You will learn that doing for others is more fulfilling than doing for yourself (but you have to have balance and take care of yourself, too). You will have jobs that you love and jobs that you hate — and you will learn that you have the power to decide which job to keep.
I guess the point I am trying to get across is that I know things may seem really bad for you right now — but that feeling is totally temporary. You have the control in how you react to the things going on around you. Things will be different and life will get better. NEVER make a permanent decision based on a temporary feeling. Life changes every day. Don’t give up before you have even had a chance to see what happens next.
If you are feeling like you still want to give up (even after reading this awesome column), please talk to someone. Call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or make an appointment with a therapist. There are people out here who care about you.
I promise, we hear you!
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
