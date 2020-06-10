It sure is tough to have an opinion these days, especially one that might go against whatever social norm we are told to follow. The free expression of opinions is as American as American can be. Shy of crying “Fire” in a crowded theatre, we pretty much can say whatever we want without the fear of governmental interference.
As 2020 is showing us, it is not governmental interference we need to be worried about but the court of public opinion. Instead of eliciting a conversation on (pick your topic), if your views don’t conform, you are destroyed on social media, which then destroys your life away from social media, and costs you your job and ...
Sooner or later, every single one of us will be scared to death to share our opinions on anything. The masks we wear to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be used to stop the spread of free ideas. Is it worth it? Is it worth saying what you feel when, in an instant, your life could be ruined? Who would do that?
While the First Amendment is still held in high regard — from a governmental standpoint — to believe that we are allowed to express our opinions with that same sense of freedom is a fool’s errand. We are not.
It might be wise for opinion writers to take the Marshawn Lynch approach to commenting on anything. Lynch is the former star running back for the Seattle Seahawks who had a loathsome view of the media. During Super Bowl week, he famously answered every reporter’s questions with the same response: “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”
It brought laughter as reporters continue to pepper him with questions knowing what those answer would be.
Lynch’s classic approach might catch on.
“What do you think of those who protest during the national anthem?”
“I’m just here so I won’t get fined.”
“What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?”
“I’m just here so I won’t get fined.”
“What do you think of dismantling/defunding police?”
“I think it is the stupi... oh... I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”
How are we expected to move into the future when opinions and free expressions are met with hostility?
We hear constantly that we have to have a “national conversation” — politicians love these big conversations — on race. On its face, there is no doubt that we need to have an honest, open, free conversation on race.
The problem? You would have an easier time turning a honey badger into a house pet than an actual, honest conversation on race. It is a painful topic with passions that boil over in an instant. Feelings get hurt far too easily. The first person to say what he or she “honestly” thinks about race in America will be the last person to say what he or she “honestly” thinks about race. Honesty in the court of opinion means a social death penalty.
But back to the question at hand, dismantling police...
“I think it is one of the dumbest ideas I have ever heard. Find the bad police apples and get rid of them. If cops commit crimes, prosecute the hell out of them and put them in general population. Those who aid other officers through silence or covering for them, get a jail cell for two. Institute more stringent training and work on community policing. But abolish the police? Really? This world is not a Candyland Utopian Society — it never has been and never will be. This world is filled with rotten people who desire to do rotten things. Dismantle the police and chaos reigns.
“I can only think of one other thing — arm everyone. If we have no force to uphold the law, it will be up to the people to become that force. Any politician want to campaign on that platform?”
If the First Amendment is being destroyed, we might as well further embrace the Second Amendment, a right we in this house hold almost as sacrosanct as the first.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
