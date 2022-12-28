From the “I told you so” department, I present Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, quite possibly the worst person in Washington (rankings to follow).
Two weeks ago, as the Senate went back and forth on spending another $1.7 trillion on a bill packed with more pork than the state of Illinois, I laid out how it would all come down.
No deal would be reached, but then, magically, “a one-week stop-gap spending plan to give both sides time to carve up more of their piece of the pie,” I wrote. In reality, a one-week stop-gap bill was passed for these snakes to carve up more of the pie.
Christmas week, I opined, there would be fever negotiations, threats of canceling Christmas and not having enough boots for our soldiers until a bill was passed. It would be called rotten and miserable by Republicans, especially Graham.
Here is what I wrote:
Graham to Fox News host Sean Hannity: “I just had a meeting with the majority leader and let him know my feelings about this whole mess. I hate it, I really do, but this is too important. Do you want to look into a child’s eye who wakes up Sunday morning knowing that you could have done something to help that child?
“Not just that, but this ‘bi-partisan plan filled with compromise by both sides’ will get spending under control, will reduce taxes, lower prescription drugs, get people working again and, most importantly, we will have a Christmas where everyone — and I mean this from the hills of South Ca’a-l-eye-na to the halls of D.C., it will be a Merry Christmas.
“But, Sean, let me also say this, right here, to the American people: ‘The next time Sen. Schumer plays these games with the American people, it will be a much different outcome. I can promise you that.’”
The spending bill passed with 17 miserable Republicans on board, including Mississippi’s Roger Wicker!! The most conservative state in America, and our senator voted to put the country $1.7 trillion more in hock.
As for Graham, he, too, voted for it. Of course he did. He stands for transparency, which is true because you can see right through him. Everything he does is politically motivated, each morning rising to see which way the winds are blowing. Here is what he said after the bill’s passage. “I told all our guys that this is the last time we’re gonna vote for a train wreck. I’ve told all my leadership guys, moving forward, we’re gonna go back to regular order.”
Oh, Lindsey, you are such a darn liar!
Worst of the worst
Washington, D.C., is a disgusting cesspool of filth and corruption. Inside the halls of Congress is the epicenter of that filth. So many are responsible, but some stand out.
The Top 5 worst of D.C.:
5. For lifetime achievement, it is Nancy Pelosi, even though she will be exiting stage left soon so she and her husband can live the good life in Italy. She was one of the shrewdest, most wicked politicians ever to infect this planet, but she was terribly effective and incredibly destructive. We are still waiting on the police body-cam from the “beatdown” her husband Paul took from, let’s just say, someone he knew. She was in D.C., he was alone … The lengths that have been taken to silence this story should tell you there is a lot more that we will never know about.
4. Susan Rice. Where she is and how she operates is unknown to me, but I would bet a dozen Vic’s breakfast combos that she is the person calling the shots in this administration. That’s a lot of power for someone no one really knows about and certainly no one voted for.
3. Lindsey Graham. He slithers around, every six years talking in his “Gone With the Wind” accent, somehow getting re-elected. He should have been gone decades ago.
2. Christopher Wray. The FBI director is overseeing an incredibly powerful investigative agency turning against American citizens. Anyone who doesn’t believe it or calls someone a conspiracy theorist for believing it better hope they don’t one day become the targets. Wray is the head of the corrupt FBI snake, but the entire creature needs to be vanquished.
1. Mitch McConnell. The minority leader of the Senate did everything he could to remain minority leader of the Senate in the mid-terms because he would rather be a minority leader in control of the minions than deal with a new crop of Republicans who will not get on bended knee for this decrepit, miserable piece of Walter droppings. Far be it for me to talk about another’s physical appearance, but he actually looks like he walked out of a swamp — and talks like it, too.
For our garbage haulers
Riding the back of a garbage truck — known as being a hopper — is not fun. This past Friday, two days before Christmas with the temperature in the teens and winds whipping, no one should have had to work. Mostly overlooked and rarely recognized, we all need to be thankful for our garbage haulers.
Show that thanks a few ways — always give a healthy Christmas tip and in the summer, leave a couple bottles of water on top of the garbage can. It means more than you can ever imagine.
Turning a new leaf
My betting prowess will improve greatly heading into the New Year. Here is how I see Saturday’s big games playing out and how I plan to bet the mortgage. Please do not alert my wife.
• Alabama defeats Kansas State by at least two touchdowns.
• TCU scares the dickens out of Michigan before finally succumbing late — but take TCU and the 7.5 points when you head up to Bok Homa Casino Sportsbook.
• Georgia will outright thump Ohio State.
• Georgia defeats Michigan by nine points in the national championship game.
Take it to the bank!
