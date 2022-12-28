From the “I told you so” department, I present Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, quite possibly the worst person in Washington (rankings to follow).

Sean Murphy mug

Sean Murphy

Two weeks ago, as the Senate went back and forth on spending another $1.7 trillion on a bill packed with more pork than the state of Illinois, I laid out how it would all come down.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.