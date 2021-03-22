Your life is made up of a series of stories. The events surrounding your birth, your first day of school, your first kiss, your wedding, the birth of your children and everything in between. Every moment of our lives is encapsulated by emotions and feelings secured in the storage centers of our mind. Throughout our time on earth, we are able to pull from those memory banks and communicate our unique individual experiences with the people around us. When we share our lives, others can learn nuggets of wisdom through witnessing our feelings and reactions in every circumstance. That is how history has been (and continues to be) written.
I earn a living by listening to narratives of tragedy and survival. I do my best to offer hope when hope sometimes seems unobtainable. I have worked in the mental health profession for the last 15 years, and the past year has been especially challenging, for reasons that we are all too aware. For everyone. We have been surrounded by fear, sickness, death, mistrust, skepticism and anger. As I sit and listen to your stories, I often get the idea that most people feel very alone in their circumstances. They are afraid that these feelings and fears will never end, and they will continue to suffer in silence, terrified that the people around them cannot relate. While individual events are unique, there is a common thread of suffering that binds us all together.
It is important to understand that simply knowing that you are not alone in your suffering contributes to emotional healing. It is not a club that we necessarily want to belong to, but there is a sense of security in realizing that the way we react or feel in certain circumstances is totally normal. We also have a desire to be listened to and be understood. Feeling heard and being validated is liberating to the mind, freeing us from the bondage of the chaos that we feel is surrounding us. That is why psychotherapy works. There is strength in numbers and when you no longer feel that you are fighting a battle alone, you can finally be free.
This week marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Mississippi. Not only has COVID-19 stolen lives from our community and family in a physical sense, but the pandemic has also taken parts of our sanity. This is one of those moments in our story that we will pass down for generations. Flashes of where we were when JFK was shot, when the planes hit the World Trade Center and how we survived Hurricane Katrina. If you think about it right now, can you remember what you were feeling in the weeks following the news that the deadly pandemic had made its way to our state? What about the emotions that you sensed after you received your own diagnosis or one of your family members? Are you a health-care worker who has been emotionally affected by the suffering you have witnessed? You have a story about the battles that you have fought since last March, and it is an important one.
I gave this column a fitting title because I literally want to read your pandemic story. I am working on a project and I need your help. My goal is to collect as many personal accounts as I can and assemble them into a format that can be shared with others, either online or in print; a global diary of sorts. I am interested in learning about the mental health challenges and victories associated with surviving the chaos of COVID-19. Organizing your thoughts and emotions into words will be a feeling of freedom for you and can also be beneficial to others.
I know you have something so say. Take a few moments to gather your thoughts and write your story. My project will include all creative expressions of emotion, so if you would like to write a poem or share your pandemic artwork with me, please do so. You can use your name or you can choose to remain anonymous. To submit your narrative (or poem, or artwork) you can email me at drrsmith70@gmail.com. I will have more information for you at that time about the details of the project. If you have any questions or would like more information, also feel free to email me. I truly look forward to reading about your pandemic experiences. With your help, perhaps we can show others that they are not alone.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a licensed clinical social worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
