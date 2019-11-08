So, I found out that the good folks at SuperTalk have a pretty mean sense of humor. Tuesday morning was my first “Jim Talking” appearance, and before we went on the air, host Todd Ellzey was pretty much begging me to not mention Alex Hodge. I was thinking to myself, “That’s an odd request on election day, especially considering that the most talked about race in Jones County was who was gong to replace Alex Hodge.” Not to mention that I had sat down with both Todd and General Manager Bob Ghetti and told them that I would like the chance to clear up the lies that Hodge had told about the paper when he was on their airwaves.
Well, It soon became quite clear why Todd was making such an odd request. The next guest up immediately following my “Jim Talking” segment was Hodge’s former Public Information Officer Allyson Knotts, who now works at Jones College. As some of you may recall, the last time we had heard from Ms. Knotts was on the primary runoff election day, when she took to Facebook to tell everyone that I was “evil.” Not that I was misinformed or simple-minded or even just a plain old, no-good, son-of-a-gun. No, she told everyone that I was “evil,” like I was working on behalf of Lucifer himself.
Anyway, I had already planned on starting out my “Jim Talking” segment with one of the feel-good stories of the year, which I graciously broke on SuperTalk, even though we wouldn’t have the story in the paper for another two days. If you didn’t hear me talking about it on the radio and didn’t get to read the story about Kayla Dearman’s son Leyton Pence Dearman and their phone call from Vice President Mike Pence, please get online and do so. Kudos to our vice president for being such a decent man.
Since most of my segment was tied up with that story and a quick overview of the very few interesting races that hadn’t already been decided, I really didn’t have time to talk about Alex Hodge anyway, so I’m sure Todd was relieved. However, I still had to walk out of the studio and come face to face with a woman who apparently believes that I’m the second coming of Beelzebub.
In a moment that probably should have been captured on film to be submitted for Most Awkward Meeting of the Year, I emerged from the studio to find Allyson sitting with Bob Ghetti smack dab right in front of me. With nothing left to do but completely immerse myself in the situation, I said “Hi” to Bob and shook his hand and immediately turned to Allyson stuck my hand out and hoped she wouldn’t hock up a big loogie and spit in my face. I’m glad to say that she held back the urge to expectorate on me and instead shook my hand and exchanged pleasantries. I’m sure Jones College’s Shawn Wansley, who had a front row seat for the entire exchange, was secretly hoping for so much more.
In any event, I’m not sure if I’m going to be seeing Allyson Knotts after every “Jim Talking” appearance, but just in case, I’m taking this quick opportunity to clear the air: Until Allyson called me “evil,” we never had anything against her personally. We thought the money for her position with the JCSD could have been better spent on a deputy, but we would have thought that whether it was Knotts or anyone else in that position.
Our problem was never with Knotts but instead was with her boss, Alex Hodge. And with his dog-raid case being decided in the Sennes’ favor, with two dozen felony charges having to be dismissed for a lack of timely service of indictments, with a new sheriff who is confident he can work within the current budget and for the way Hodge has conducted himself as a lame duck, we feel like we have not only been vindicated, but more and more “Hodge supporters” are beginning to realize that we got it right all along. I hope that someday, Knotts will realize that not only do I not have a tail and carry a pitchfork, but that everything we reported about her former boss was the absolute truth.
Later that same day, Jones County voters continued the move toward draining our own swamp. The only real surprise of the night was the size of the win for new sheriff Joe Berlin. I thought it was going to be a razor-thin margin between him and Macon Davis, but the outcome was never really in question after the first results were posted.
I don’t care who you voted for, both Joe and Macon deserve the utmost respect from the citizens of Jones County. Both ran a clean race. Both worked hard for the position. Both were running because they honestly believed they could help Jones County. And both are good, decent men. It was no surprise that Macon was gracious in defeat. I have a feeling this won’t be the last time we hear from Mr. Davis.
If there are public officials in Jones County who set the benchmark for honesty, integrity and decency, they are Judge Dal Williamson, , Judge Wayne Thompson and Laurel Councilman Tony Thaxton. I have absolutely no doubt that Sheriff Joe Berlin will join their ranks as someone who can be trusted, someone who will treat everyone equally and someone who will always try to serve the best interests of the citizens of Jones County.
Even though Joe’s not a wealthy man, he turned down many offers of political donations because he didn’t want to owe anyone any favors. That should tell you all you need to know about the man.
Whether you voted for him or not, every citizen of Jones County should get behind our new sheriff. Ich bin ein Berliner … Today, I am a Berliner and you should be too, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the tearing down of the Berlin Wall as well as the election of Joe Berlin.
Please give Joe some time to repair the damage that a vindictive, lame-duck Hodge is doing to the department, including shipping people and supplies to his sheriff buddy in Jasper County, and, most recently, dismantling the jail’s website. It’s not going to be an easy job, but by hiring good people like Mitch Sumrall, I think Joe will make Jones County proud.
Finally, thank you Jones County for an amazing election year. We have a brand new Board of Supervisors with a majority of new faces. We have a new state representative, a new sheriff and a new citizens group that is dedicated to fighting corruption. I can promise you that come January, Jones County will have fewer corrupt officials in office than ever before.
Is there more work to be done? Absolutely. We still need a lot more Williamsons, Thompsons, Thaxtons and Berlins in office. But together, we have proved that if we all work together, we can make a huge difference.
Let’s keep up the good fight, Jones County!
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
