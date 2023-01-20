In April 2021, I wrote my first column for this newspaper. Once a week each Saturday, you folks read all about my opinions and views on things I care about — and as you know — I care about, and have opinions on practically everything. Just ask my barber and a thousand unfortunate bartenders.
Most people have opinions, but not everyone’s lucky enough to have a means to reach their neighbors like writing for the Leader-Call has given me. Admittedly, I’m a lucky guy, and I also know it’s pretty much a one-way deal. I’m an unashamedly conservative American, and a full-throated believer in this great republic and our founders and our principles. To me, there’s no more wonderful country than ours.
So, unless somebody sends a rebuttal or a letter to the editor in countering or commenting on what I write, I’ve been spouting whatever I think without much in the way of negative feedback. So far, the publisher and editors haven’t fired me and the office hasn’t been burned down. That tells me maybe there’s a market for my sort of commentary.
Every once in awhile I’ll even bump into someone who’ll tell me they read my stuff and like it and agree with my take on things. I know others who don’t agree with my outlook and vision of my country, and that’s cool with me, too. Because this free country is founded in a rock-solid Constitutional God-given guarantee that we’ve all got a right to think, speak our minds and even be as stupid as we want, if that’s what we choose to be. Some don’t even recognize they’ve got that right because of that beautiful document and want to tear it asunder. I don’t feel that way myself, and opposing that view prompted my writing these columns.
Beyond that, though, my beautiful wife Barbie and I are travelers, and I’ve written columns from the roads across America — from a lakeside weekend here in Mississippi to Montana mountains or New Mexico, Arizona, California, South Carolina, Tennessee … everywhere. And one common thing is clear — wherever we’ve been, people are worried about the stuff we’re all seeing happen around us. We’re a nation in rapid decline, and people are worried, scared, frustrated and angry.
This government “Of, By and For The People” is seemingly out of control, and “We The People” be damned. “Let them eat cake” seems to be what we get from our politicians. Corruption, self-interest, greed and moribund regulations with kickbacks, unfair taxation, disregard for the citizens and on and on … wherever we’ve gone — and here at home — people said, “Somebody’s got to do something!” They’re right. Somebody does. So, one day soon after I started writing, I was scraping my whiskers and looking at myself in the mirror, and a lightbulb came on over my head. I realized, guess what? I’m “somebody,” and it was up to me to do whatever that something may need to be done. I wasn’t going to stand by another day just griping, fretting and waiting for some other somebody. Sharing words, although important, wasn’t going to fix anything by itself.
All of sudden I wasn’t just a “conservative activist” only on paper anymore. I decided to act to bring people together, confront issues and find solutions ... and maybe, just maybe, do what can be done to save our country. That all sounds pretty high-hatted, and you may think what use can it be, especially in old Mississippi, our “hometown” Laurel and Jones County?
But my thinking is “all politics is local” and things have to have a starting place, somewhere. And we are the government. The people we elect are supposed to reflect our will, look out for our needs and not the other way around. If not right here at home, where? If not now, then when? When it’s too late?
I started Free State Citizens Action Union and, yeah, it might not be all that and a bag of chips, but it’s worked to make those in our local and state government recognize they’re not working in a vacuum. We even had a couple of victories and influenced things from Second Amendment protections to voter integrity and addressing some of the crazy in our educational system.
Free State also opened my eyes to a lot of things and caused me, and others involved, to realize there’s nothing wrong or “systemically” fouled up with our representative republican form of government. But there’s a lot wrong with “politics” and how we, you and me, have let it get out of hand and how we’ve failed ourselves and jeopardized our here and now and our kids’ futures by blithely thinking the folks wanting to be those representatives are selfless servants. Unfortunately, they aren’t all looking out for us or the welfare of our communities, our states and our nation.
Sadly, too many aren’t “in it” to serve anyone but themselves. People like that have made a joke out of what is without doubt the greatest and finest form of governance ever in the history of mankind. My opinion is politics is a tool, a kind of tool to sell ideas and gain support and an office. Sort of like how sizzle sells a steak. We’ve been, and are still buying, a lot of sizzle, but the steak tastes like crap. But it’s my view that if politics is selling an idea, then it means there’s got to be an ideal to back it up, and ideals do have substance and “flavor” and makes you want to come back for seconds.
For this American, I like the flavor of an America founded in the ideals of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and “of, by and for the people.” There’s people in government who think they’d rather have us eat tofu and are passing it off to us as ribeye. I don’t buy it. But I’ve got a lot of opinions, as you already know. And any one of you can go back and read what I’m about. Pick any Saturday edition of this newspaper. Those will tell you anything you want to know about me.
This is my last column for now, neighbors. I’ve decided I’m still somebody and I’ve still got something to do. I’m not a politician, just an idealist, and what I believe in is Mississippi’s part in this American ideal. We won’t save this country if we don’t start here at home. But to sell my ideas, I’m going to hold my nose and stick my neck out, put my money where my mouth is and “throw my hat in the ring.” I’m no longer a conservative activist, friends. I’m a conservative candidate for our state Legislature, right here in District 88, and with God’s grace and your trust and vote, I’ll represent you and what you believe.
Fight’s on. See you on the trail.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
