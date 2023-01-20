In April 2021, I wrote my first column for this newspaper. Once a week each Saturday, you folks read all about my opinions and views on things I care about — and as you know — I care about, and have opinions on practically everything. Just ask my barber and a thousand unfortunate bartenders.

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

 Most people have opinions, but not everyone’s lucky enough to have a means to reach their neighbors like writing for the Leader-Call has given me. Admittedly, I’m a lucky guy, and I also know it’s pretty much a one-way deal. I’m an unashamedly conservative American, and a full-throated believer in this great republic and our founders and our principles. To me, there’s no more wonderful country than ours. 

