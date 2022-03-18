Where to start? I skipped last week. I was overwhelmed. There’s so much going on, I couldn’t focus. Everything became a blur. I tried, but after a half-dozen attempts to put something to paper, I finally just said, “Forget it!”
I’ve often questioned in my column, how it is so many people don’t pay attention to news and events? I’m starting to “get it” and my threshold for “up to my eyeballs” is a lower than most, but this onslaught of bad news and strife is wearing on me, too. I almost feel like crawling in a hole, assuming the fetal position and covering my eyes and ears. But I won’t. Because I can’t. That’s how it gets worse. Too many people do crawl in a hole, and if I did it, if I hid out, all I’d end up with is the crap without a fight. I’d rather fight. Things don’t go away or get better because we wish they would.
You readers know I’m part of the Free State Citizens Action Union and an activist for things I think need attention. Bring them to light, and push to get them addressed. I’ve written about some of them here.
One is our schools and the decline of real education to foster “social change.” We’ve all read or heard about Critical Race Theory, right? In this current Mississippi legislative session, it got some action from our representatives. But just passing a bill doesn’t mean the problem is fixed. That’s because our Department of Education and the school boards and administrators — and some teachers — don’t give a hoot about whatever the law says. They march to their own drummer. Because that’s the way the system’s set up. There’s zero accountability by the Board of Education to anyone we elect to the executive or legislative branches, as far as my research shows.
Don’t believe it? Go read about it yourselves. The issue really isn’t even the Board of Education as much as the lack of response to our concerns from the elected people who appoint them — our governor, lieutenant governor and the Speaker of the House. We call, we write, we email and … zero. And these guys are supposed to be conservative Republicans. Whatever they profess to be, I sense they think we’re nobody and beneath contempt.
That’s the aim of FSCAU — to try, however we can, to put the brakes on a government that’s acting as if no one matters. I say, make them see us, make them hear us. If they refuse, well then, we’ve got the ballot box — at least for one more election. After that, who knows?
Closer to home is Free State’s attempts to have Jones County sign on as a Second Amendment Sanctuary. We’ve been in front of the Board of Supervisors three times. I’d think it’s open and shut here in the Pine Belt … but, no, we’re going back again this coming Monday for Round 4. We still haven’t heard what their concerns are. But evidently standing with the Constitution and drawing a line for our right to bear arms is roiling waters better left still in their book.
This in the face of the United Nations pushing our country into a global “Small Arms Treaty” and a cooperative U.S. administration, acting behind our backs. We’ve got a president who wants our guns. There’s a guy running for Texas governor who’s openly said he’s going to “take away your AR-15.” This is the Leftist plan — subjugate the American people and reduce us to unarmed serfs. We’re at the mercy of anti-gun senators and representatives, judges, governors and mayors slathering to see it ratified. Donald Trump temporarily pulled us out of the negotiations, but now good old “Sleepy Joe” can’t wait to have our Constitution circumvented and negated.
What then? Are we going to all have a gunfight in our front yards to hold on to our freedom? I say, “No!” Act now. It may not stop it, but it’ll slow it down. It sends the message we’re not going to use our own local resources here to help the gun-grabbers. Go ahead and call it symbolic if you want, but some symbolism equates to action. This is one of those. And just like at the state level, we’ve got a say-so if we’re not happy with the decisions made here at home. It’s up to us to pay attention and care. Because not holding tight right now to the rights we have, not making a fight to save ourselves, is suicidal. That fight starts right here, right in your home.
Russia is in Ukraine and people are being killed and maimed. Mothers and children are upended and their lives forever altered. They and the old folks are being forced to flee. Those remaining are being bombed and shelled. Rockets and missiles are raining down on them. There’s no electricity, no heat, no running water … it’s hell. But their spirit isn’t broken, and they’re waging a brave defense, fighting for every inch the Russians want to take and making the invader pay dearly. It’s an old country with a past nothing like ours. But since the fall of the Soviet Union, its people have been trying to root out corruption to forge a genuine democracy, and our nation inspired that. Even there, they know what freedom looks like, and they’re desperately trying to save theirs. The Ukrainians know that slavery to despots is the death of hope.
However, Ukraine has one element of freedom we lack — a president who stands for his people. A man of guts and determination, and alongside him is every member of the Parliament.
But we, the inspiration and hope for the Ukrainians and hundreds of millions of other people now have the American Left: Joe Biden and the once “democratic” party. Today they’re no better than Vladimir Putin and the resurgent Soviets. But they didn’t have to invade. We grew them right here at home.
So far, they haven’t turned their guns on us. Here we’re only burdened with a $30 trillion debt, inflation is skyrocketing and devaluing our currency. All our hard work and investments are worth less and less every day. Food, fuel … everything is becoming more expensive. Supplies are log-jammed, manufacturing is stymied.
For more than two years, they’ve manipulated the truth to terrify us about the China virus. They’ve closed us down and isolated us from one another. Our remarkable advances in racial equality are dead as disco, and they’ve drawn us back in time to a divided, stupider age.
Every institution is corrupted by communists, progressives and the “woke.” Even our armed forces are more interested in diversity than winning wars. They’re all distrusted, and rightfully so. We’re lied to, ignored, threatened if we speak out. Freedom of speech and expression is assaulted at every turn. We’re shamed and “shaadow-banned.” All to what end? For the goal of turning this once-great and freedom-loving nation into nothing more than another obscure footnote in history. All the while, an elite few will lord over us and reap the wealth of our labor.
Along the way, though, on our own road to hell, these people are going to most likely get a lot of us killed because of their inept handling of events outside our now non-existent borders. They’re clueless, and since they’re disdainful of our own history and want our way of life changed, the threats don’t really matter if they feel they’ll be insulated. That’s what power in the hands of fools gets us. This crowd may’ve just handed Ukraine to Putin through their misguided energy policies. But now we’re backed into a corner by their stupidity … and treaties. What if Putin doesn’t stop with Ukraine, folks?
With luck, we’ll make it to the next midterm election. Maybe, just maybe, if we’re paying attention, we can put some smart folks in office. Get out of your holes and stand and fight, people! If you think you can’t make a difference, then you sure as hell won’t.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
