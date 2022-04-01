I was looking at the Leader-Call Facebook page the other day and saw a comment by a reader. She wrote her view is this paper doesn’t try to appear “impartial.” My opinion of being impartial and unopinionated is this: the only thing a fence-rider ends up with are splinters in his or her backside.
I don’t know what her specific point of reference was for her observation. She didn’t say. But I’ll say this: She’s a 100 percent correct when it comes to me, if my column was her motivation to write.
I say I like a person with strong opinions who doesn’t hide them behind some sort of soft-sell or allows themselves to be shielded from criticism by being supposedly open-minded and vague. Those are traits of a politician. I detest them. Some – most – things of any importance require firming up how you feel and how you think. I venture to say a lot of the serious problems this nation faces — let alone each of us individually — don’t allow for a lot of gray area. Anybody who’s raised kids or been in a serious relationship or a demanding job knows this.
Now, that doesn’t mean I’m always right, nor is anyone else. A lot goes into an opinion — upbringing, observation, discerning and applying facts, morality and learning, experiences, perspective, and, I’ll admit, a person’s level of need to please others. It’s the last one that, to me, leads to all the problems.
Everyone – at least everyone with an ego – wants somebody to like them. Even a hard-head like me. But sacrificing your truth just to be liked or not be disliked is counter-productive to finding common ground and compromise — if needed and if any is possible — when there’s disparity. Most times, someone’s going to lose, and it’s better to lose on your principles than give in without a good argument. My policy is, I’ll listen to anybody who can link logic and “feature, cost and benefit” into their argument. Otherwise, I’ll keep my view. I must be “sold.” The adage, “You have to stand for something, or you’ll fall for anything” is a good analogy.
So, if the commenter was implying politics, I know where I stand and why. Her statement reveals she probably doesn’t see the world I — or the publisher — do on the editorial page. And, I’m guessing, if she’s a Democrat — or whatever passes these days as one — she finds comfort in vagary and “impartiality,” because as far as I’m concerned, that’s the “woke” world they live in. The one they demand, in their insidious, nasty way, that we all live in. Being “flexible” about right and wrong, morality, ethics and embracing victimhood and statism — based on someone else, instead of themselves — being who sets the bar for their thought. As a result, foregoing their own responsibility to be genuinely impartial or remotely thoughtful are, in my opinion, their hallmarks.
Furthermore, I think that’s the consequence of Leftist/Marxist ideology and indoctrination, and its influence to wreck our Republic. With the Left, it’s anything goes, unless they don’t like it, and everything needs to be brought down on their road to get to America’s destruction. The best and easiest route is to make it a matter of being pliant and agreeable, even if you disagree — or be canceled and silenced. Your silence equals being impartial in their world. Go ahead, go along. See, you’re cool and hip and socially acceptable. You can keep that Twitter account. In this, as you’re reading, I’m decidedly not impartial. And I’m not sorry in the least bit either. I’m an opinion writer, and down in the right-hand corner at the end of this column, it tells the reader I’m “a conservative activist …” not a reporter. Objectivity and impartiality are for someone else, on other pages of this newspaper.
She used her First Amendment to tell us we’re not impartial. Well, here’s my same right, back at her — that’s freedom of speech. It’s not tailored for comfort. Political speech is designed to make you think. The commenter can choose not to read this paper if it’s too partial.
I don’t pretend to be anyone other than who I believe I am. And, by God, I also believe in things I think have value and substance and worth to me, the people I love and my friends. I matter to me, and those others matter to me, so being weak-kneed and impartial when I can see with my own eyes and hear with my own ears things destroying our American way of life and our future won’t be passed by by me. And I won’t mince words to make Lefties feel good. They dominate printed news, cable and network television, entertainment and social media. Their “impartiality” has stripped anyone they disagree with from their right to express themselves. The reader who doesn’t like how I or this newspaper conveys its political views ought to thank whatever god — if any — they worship, for one of the last places she can read things she ought to consider now. Because I think it won’t be too long, any dissent from anyone — including these supplicants to the Marxist dystopia — will be collateral targets of the same suppression. That’s not hyperbole, it’s a historical fact. The Left eats its own.
No, I’m decidedly not impartial. I believe I’ve had the great good fortune to be born an American. I’ve lived in a country founded in principles of freedom and equality, of endless promise for everyone. A nation where, even today, millions seek out to flee oppression and poverty and hopelessness. Because I’m the person I am and believe as I do, I and tens of millions of others like me are targeted by the cancer of the American Left, communism, the bane of free thought and free expression and everything this country represents. I say, screw impartiality when it means my freedom and the future freedom for my children and their children.
How can anyone be impartial about the erosion of their Constitutional rights? How can anyone turn a blind eye to the criminal theft of our elections? What sane individual wants their government reife with corruption and people bent on personal gain and power? How can a person ignore the destruction of our economy, the inflation and the national debt? How are good people to find value in confusing the minds of their children with claptrap about “gender identification” and the ceaseless effort to demasculate boys and wash out the wonder that are girls? The erasure of women and the glorification of immorality and sin? Who among us reading this believes our country is the true evil and our history is only a lie, that we’ve harmed mankind by design? Who truly thinks this nation, which has contributed so much and given the blood of its young patriots for nations across the globe so that others can live free, needs to be “fundamentally” changed? What gain is there in teaching that a person’s skin color is a detriment to their value and their ability to rise, to succeed? Is there merit and hope to educating our children that they’re racist or privileged, or less or more than someone due to their race? Which of the readers here believes science and mathematics and honest civics and history should be set aside for social change? Where’s the love in that? In what world is outcome and equity better than equality and opportunity? Ask yourselves are these what you want, what you believe?
Nope, I don’t, and I’m not going to be objective. The arguments for these things don’t hold water with this American. They violate common sense and represent hate and envy and the end of us as a people. You don’t buy my views? OK. State your case. Convince me I’m wrong. But I’m going to keep using my Freedom of Speech and be partial. Write your own column. “Sell me” and show me the error of my ways.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
