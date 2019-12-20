Every authoritarian government throughout history has used distraction to control the populace. In our country, it is a ploy in the playbook of the modern Democrat Party.
It has been remarked how often political news stories emerge that seem designed to distract and cause an uproar in the public mind. Divisive elections, hysteria over mass shootings, caged children at the border, catastrophic climate change fears, and the threat of a “tyrannical” president have all made their way to the forefront of the nation’s attention since 2017.
In 2016, we had a divisive presidential election. The media and their allies in government — the Democrats — began attacking President Trump and promoting the radicals that took to the streets to scream and riot in protest. The media’s assaults on the president have been consistent and unprecedented.
Now the shiny new toy in today’s political world is impeachment.
Just days ago, the Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached President Trump. A trial will presumably be held by the Senate early next year, amid the presidential primary campaign.
The impeachment of Trump, on historically flimsy evidence, only serves to distract and divide an already distracted and divided people. The level of vitriol will only increase as the process moves forward. It does not bode well for the domestic tranquility of our country.
Some are asking why Democrats are doing this. Perhaps it is to distract our attention and hide their poor behavior. While we obsess, fuss and argue about impeachment, problems are mounting daily, which Congress has no intention of solving. No longer constrained by the Constitution and drunk on power, it has become a dysfunctional body. By “entertaining” us with contrived controversies, it seeks to promote its influence at our expense.
Our national debt has now soared beyond $23 trillion, a massive sum that the Congressional Budget Office recently called “unsustainable.” The national debt was once a major issue before the public. Now, nobody seems to care much.
The annual budget deficit — the amount of debt added in one fiscal year — topped $1 trillion at the end of Fiscal Year 2019. In the first two months of the new Fiscal Year, it has jumped 12 percent, with a deficit of $342 billion in just 60 days or so. Unsurprisingly, expanding entitlements are mostly to blame. Billions more have been wasted on silly pork projects for a federal government that has neglected its traditional boundaries.
These numbers are not just unsustainable; they are pure fiscal madness.
Moreover, with employment at a 50-year high, the tax base is expanding, and the federal government is raking in $4 trillion a year from producers. However, even record revenues are not enough to satisfy a reckless Congress more concerned about perpetual re-election than being responsible.
The radicalization of the modern Democrat party is a significant factor, but that does not excuse my party’s complicity. Recent spending bills that passed the House also had to pass the Republican-controlled Senate. Making matters worse, during the first two years of Trump’s presidency, the GOP controlled the legislative and executive branches but did nothing to reduce spending or curtail federal abuses. For example, Obamacare remains the law of the land and Congress took no action whatsoever to repeal countless other unconstitutional incursions by the federal government.
Unfortunately, this is not a new problem. Remember, Republicans won back control of the House in 2010 in the so-called “Tea Party” election. The initial complaint that fueled the Tea Party movement was not only about Obamacare but the massive spending undertaken by Obama, namely his trillion-dollar stimulus package. Led by new Speaker John Boehner, the GOP promised to halt runaway spending and rein in Obama.
Nevertheless, during the eight years Republicans controlled the House, from 2011 to 2019, more than $7.9 trillion was added to the National Debt. The debt increased $31,374 per second, with my party dominating the chamber in charge of the public purse.
Congressional dysfunction extends to more than just spending; there are other problems as well. Unknown to most Americans, as the impeachment hearings ramped up, Congress quietly, and with bipartisan support, reauthorized provisions of the Patriot Act, which were to expire on December 15, that allow for mass surveillance and warrantless data collection, sneaking it into a continuing funding resolution.
It has also been reported that American officials have been lying to the public about the war in Afghanistan, knowing we were making little progress yet telling us all is well. The longest war in American history marches on, and no one in Congress is seeking to correct our course.
Sadly, that is just the tip of the iceberg.
Such abuses, however, are not unexpected. History teaches that the consolidation of power always results in corruption, waste, dysfunction, and, eventually, tyranny. That is why the federal government must be disempowered. To prevail, we must find ways to cut through the distracting chatter of impeachment and refocus our attention on the issues that threaten to sink our republic.
We can only hope, as Thomas Jefferson once did, that the “reign of witches” will soon end, and “the people, recovering their true sight, restore their government to its true principles.”
Time will tell.
•
State Sen. Chris McDaniel lives in Laurel.
