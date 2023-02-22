#7. Jimmy Carter (tie)

- 39th president (Jan. 20, 1977-Jan. 20, 1981)

- Political party: Democratic

- Overall C-SPAN score: 506

--- Political persuasion: 43.0 (#35 among all presidents)

--- Crisis leadership: 39.5 (#35)

--- Economic management: 37.8 (#37)

--- Moral authority: 71.7 (#7)

--- International relations: 50.0 (#28)

--- Administrative skills: 49.2 (#34)

--- Congressional relations: 44.9 (#34)

--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 50.5 (#24)

--- Pursued equal justice for all: 72.0 (#5)

--- Performance within context of the times: 47.8 (#30)

Jimmy Carter faced several major challenges during his term, including lingering mistrust of political leaders from the Watergate crisis, an energy crisis, Soviet aggression, and the Iranian hostage crisis, the latter of which ultimately marred Carter's reelection campaign. Carter lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan. Carter's legacy has improved over time, however, and he even won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

STARKVILLE -- Like most of the rest of the country, I was saddened to learn over the weekend that former President Jimmy Carter had decided after a prolonged battle with cancer and advancing age to end the fight on his terms and enter hospice care. May God grant him peace and comfort.

Notably, Carter was in 1976 the last Democratic presidential candidate to win a majority in Mississippi and one of only two Democratic presidential nominees to carry the state since Adlai Stevenson II of Illinois carried the state in 1952 and 1956 against Republican Dwight Eisenhower. Carter’s 1976 win was a narrow one, taking only 49.56 percent of the vote but winning all seven pledged Mississippi electors in the Electoral College.

