Paz was a golden chihuahua with crooked teeth who smelled.
But as Jack Hammett, formerly of the Laurel Leader-Call, has said, she came home stinkin’. We haven’t known exactly where she came from or why she seemed to love us so much, but we’re sure glad she was part of our home. Paz liked to burrow in blankets and always wanted to be right next to you. While she was small, she was mighty and barked away any intruders (or weird sounds in the night).
She was a loyal friend and loving family member.
Without going much into detail, Paz was lost this past week to the mean road and a neglectful driver. We had begged her, yelled at her not to get too close to the road for years. She was a smart ol’ girl, for the most part, but she got close to the road one too many times. (A side note: Please, if you are driving in a neighborhood, do not go over the speed limit. There are beloved pets and beloved people.)
We thought we would lose her to old age, as she seemed to be inching up in years. We thought she’d go out curled up in our laps or in a warm blanket peacefully.
Her true age was a mystery. We believe she was somewhere in her teens. But we did not expect her to go like this. Not our dog. This dog was loved and cared for. She wasn’t something to be tossed aside and forgotten. She was our Golden Dog. And we cried for her and held her and told her goodbye. She was special, and we hoped she knew that before she left this Earth.
Grief is inexplicable, whether it’s your pet, your mom, your friend or anything you’ve ever loved. Suddenly, when you’re in the arms of grief again, all of the collective griefs you’ve experienced fall on you. And misery seems to be your only companion.
It becomes so heavy, you think you can’t stand or move. But we had to keep moving, as life keeps moving forward, even if you want to stay put for a bit.
In grief, it seems we return to that childlike, petulant state in which we attempt to reason and bargain with the reaper.
To borrow from Stephen King, “God can get his own dog! That was my dog! That was our dog!”
And as we stomped around in misery, the truth is, we are only promised one thing in life: the inevitability of our own death and others around us. Working in the news industry, death is inescapable and a constant of its own metric.
And while this is a morose topic, it’s one we all face.When in grief, the world seems a little smaller, the air thinner. But there is a new appreciation for life and the strange world we live in. Paz helped us through many triumphs and failures, taught us patience and how to care for something other than ourselves. We gave her five wonderful years and so much love. It’s almost impossible to understand how we were lucky enough to be her owners for so long.
She was also a well-traveled dog. She made two trips from Minnesota to Mississippi (more than 2,000 miles!) in a car, no less, and traveled to the mountains with us on a family vacation. She survived snowy Minnesota weather and the Mississippi heat (she really liked Mississippi better). She also tolerated her other counterparts (and by tolerated, I mean shivered and then went away when they got a little too close).
Paz marked a five-year period of our lives where we experienced much transition. We graduated college, got our first jobs, moved cross-country, came back and settled in Laurel. The only constant was The Golden Dog waiting for us at the end of the day to come home. Without her presence, it seems as though there is no marker for time, no metronome of her tiny feet pattering on the wood floor.
We say goodbye to our beloved girl Paz, meaning “peace” in Spanish, and feel thankful for the time we were alloted with her. While that time seemed short and not enough, we have the memory of her to carry with us. To me, pets are one of the most special parts of life — the animal-human symbiotic bond that in some ways defies reason. We give them a home, care and affection, and they return laugh-inducing antics, love and loyalty.
Dana seems a bit sadder now that her small friend is gone, while the cats haven’t really noticed anything (they are cats). But the house seems so much bigger, even with our menagerie of four, without Paz running around.
Pets leave a large impression in our hearts and minds for a long time. I’m sure most of you can remember the first pet you had and how it felt losing them. Despite the heartbreak of their loss, there is no replacement for the wonderful memories they provided through the years.
Paz, peace out, and we love you.
