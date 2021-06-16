Locked arm in arm, the Scotland national soccer team belted out the national anthem to go along with the 40,000 or so countrymen filling a Glasgow stadium.
The Scots were playing the Czech Republic in a tournament known as the Euro, but this is not a sports column. Not by far.
The Scots hadn’t reached the tournament in 23 years, for it is competitive and not every European nation can compete. As the national anthem continued, the voices got louder and louder from the background. The players increased their intensity. Arms locked, shoulders back, head held high — pride.
A tear rolled down my cheek. We have lost that feeling, and I wonder if anything will ever get us back to that euphoria. If there is, I can’t see it.
We won’t see a spectacle like the one I witnessed Monday morning. Our national pride and anthem has become, like every other aspect in our lives, political.
No, now during the playing of the anthem, half the people might be kneeling, some with towels over their faces. Some gazing off into space and maybe one or two singing. And it will be those two who are singled out for not joining the cause.
National pride is a no-no in America. This past weekend, a New York Times writer noted how uncomfortable she felt driving on Long Island and seeing how many American flags were being flown on pickups. Of course, nothing happened to her. Those people with the flags weren’t violent in any way, but because they had pride in this country and wanted to express it, our own neighbors became uncomfortable.
Now tell me how to heal a nation under a banner with that thinking? It’s impossible.
Just watch, no matter what the topic or the question, the results come down to two camps — if it seems like a good deal to Republicans, the Democrats are against it, and vice versa. Then those politicians — slick, miserable creatures — seize on those divisions to further foment distrust and dislike for one another. America has become, not a great melting pot where all ideas are welcomed, but split into two waiting rooms — Republican and Democrat. Pick a side.
There is no use arguing, for each side is too busy thinking up a response to listen to what one might actually be saying. When we stop listening — and we have stopped — progress is impossible. Without respecting others’ ideas and perspectives, progress is impossible. Without finding something to galvanize this nation, progress is impossible.
Could a 9/11-style attack today bring us together? No. Half would be decrying the administration for allowing open borders to let terrorists in while the other half would decry the other side as racists and bigots.
Death of a president? Heck, a good portion of the country would cheer.
Overcoming a pandemic? Ha! Yeah, right.
How about an athletic event?
February marked the 41st anniversary of the greatest athletic feat in the history of sports and had lasting effects on America for generations. The United States Olympic hockey team in Lake Placid, N.Y., defeated the Soviet Union in the game known forever as the “Miracle on Ice.”
The Soviets had rarely been challenged, and just weeks before the Olympics, defeated the same U.S. team 14-3 — hockey, not football. Defeating the Soviets in hockey was impossible.
As the game got closer and the disdain built, one of the players received a telegram. It read: “Beat those commie bastards.”
When that impossible became possible, Americans lost their minds. For that event far transcended just a hockey game. The feeling around America at the time of that game is much like it is today — we had a weak president, reliant on foreign energy and a national outlook that on good days was gray. We were not feeling good about ourselves — sound familiar?
But that hockey game ignited something inside of us. Our hearts were red, white and blue. There was pride in being an American — warts and all. In less than a decade, the only other world superpower other than ourselves — the Soviet Union — had collapsed. America became the big dog on the block with no worthy adversary. So we began to digest ourselves from within.
Not surprisingly, that self-destruction arrived about the same time as 24 hours “news” networks began to flourish. It only intensified with the birth of social media. The combination of those two will be our downfall as a nation.
Imagine that game today, with Twitter and Instagram. Forget national pride, the player who received that telegram would have been called out for offensively using the word “commie.” Then there would be an investigation of who sent the telegram, and then he or she would be doxxed and protesters would be outside his or her home demanding a public social execution.
Scotland went on to lose Monday’s match. The fans, while disappointed, were still draped in their national colors. I remember what it was like to be proud of where I lived, before we were peppered 24 hours per day about how terrible America is. But I guess that is the “privilege” of my growing up in a one-income, six-person family affords me.
Those who want American destroyed are going to win. The horses are so far out of the barn ... What will come of America? Will it have the same fate as the Soviet Union and break into republics? If I were a betting man, I would put my money there. It won’t be today or next week, but it will happen. We have no common ground. No pride. No common purpose as Americans. All we hear of are our divisions. No family can remain intact on this path.
Anything outside of a “miracle” is simply a dream.
•
Sean Murphy is LL-C managing editor. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.