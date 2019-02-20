Joe Berlin didn’t want to do the interview several years ago when there was a shooting at Windermere — no, not that one.
But he agreed to talk about the night that he and his Laurel police officer team came face-to-face with a schizophrenic barricaded inside his home in a makeshift sniper’s nest.
The man had reportedly thought people were pointing lasers at him and he fired back — many, many times. When police did arrive, they were sent to the wrong address and several LPD officers walked right in front of the window in which the man sat with an arsenal.
“He wasn’t making a move, not a sound,” Berlin said after the shooting.
Tensions were high. Then Berlin realized who the suspect was and the name rang familiar from a previous police call. Then he did what good police officers do — got the man, Burk West, to surrender with no one getting shot.
“We had a lot of young guys out there just starting their careers and I have been doing this for 18 years. If someone was going to get injured, it was going to be me,” Berlin said.
After West started barking at the officers and threatening to shoot, Berlin and West started talking to one another.
As Berlin recounted that January:
“Burk!” Berlin yelled.
“Who’s that?”
“Burk, it’s me, Joe Berlin, from the Laurel Police Department.”
“I don’t know you. I need to see a badge,” West told Berlin.
Berlin shined a flashlight in the direction of the window the voice was coming from and Burk immediately yelled to turn it off.
“He then asked, ‘who are you again?” Berlin said. “I told him Joe, Joe Berlin. Mr. Burk, I won’t know what’s going on if you don’t come out and talk to me.”
West asked Berlin to put down his firearm. “I holstered my weapon and told him he needed to put down his guns.”
Berlin said his goal then was to try to keep West talking as long as possible.
“He started talking about his military career and that people were shining lasers at his truck,” Berlin said.
“Y’all here to kill me?” Berlin recalled West saying. “I told him, ‘No, we don’t want to harm you and you don’t want to harm us.”
If ever a police class could be taught on how to handle a volatile situation, it would be the Berlin-West encounter at Windermere.
I’d see Berlin often, sometimes out on a scene or in court. The rapport he had with just about everyone he came in contact with — old, young, black, white, criminal or victim — was that of respect. Jovial but serious, Berlin has the experience and the personality to move mountains.
Which made it no surprise when the group Citizens Against Corruption got Berlin to do a meet-and-greet tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 as he runs for sheriff of Jones County.
It would behoove every Jones Countian to take advantage of such an opportunity.
I imagine Berlin will be a bit reserved because he really is not much for the limelight. He’s just Joe — something that would do Jones County some good.
I juxtapose that Berlin story against one in 2015, not long after I started working at the LL-C. It was January and the current sheriff was seeking re-election. I hadn’t seen him too much in the previous 18 months, but that was just fine with me since any time I can avoid seeing law enforcement, it’s a good day.
Some leaders go to every accident and crime scene, others let their men and women in uniform handle it. And then some, well — remember this was 2015 — a few months before the election.
The phone rang and it was a frantic caller who may or may not have worked for the sheriff’s department. He or she told me to floor it to Tucker’s Crossing and Luther Hill Road. Bad… very bad, he or she told me of a wreck that had just happened.
I jumped into the old Pontiac and tore off. I found the man or woman who had called me and he or she pointed to the middle of Tucker’s Crossing Road — and there he was, Sheriff Alex Hodge DIRECTING TRAFFIC and making sure people saw him directing traffic. I even got urging from the man or woman who had called me to take photos of him directing traffic.
“Would you look at that?” I said to myself with a small chuckle. “Must be an election year.”
I cannot recall watching the sheriff directing traffic at any time since that wreck at Tuckers Crossing. Maybe I have forgotten, but I doubt it.
Come to think of it, our sheriff should be out there somewhere right about now, shouldn’t he? A man of the people doing whatever it takes — as long as people see him do it.
And then there is Berlin, who talked a sick man with more than 40 high-powered weapons ready to fire on everyone and anyone into surrendering with not one person getting hurt. And to add to that, it almost took an act of Congress to get him to talk to me about it. Not that I am special, but what he did that night was special and deserved to be told.
Do yourself a favor: Meet Joe Berlin tonight.
Just don’t expect him to be directing traffic — unless that’s needed, of course.
I wonder if our current sheriff knows about the meeting? There should be a lot of traffic — and it is an election year
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
