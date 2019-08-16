Sheriff Alex Hodge has gone to social media and recorded a veritable mini-series of excuses, self-serving explanations and accusations over the last week or so. The theme of each one is basically the same — blame the Leader-Call for his fall from favor with the people who have voted him in office for three consecutive terms.
It’s flattering for him to credit us with having that much power. But the truth is, the people were the ones who were empowered to act based on irrefutable facts that we have been reporting.
Three points stuck with most voters — the battle for a huge budget increase that would only be possible with a tax increase, his treatment of an elderly couple during the “unconstitutional” seizure of their household pets in the raid on Lyon Ranch Road and a failure to serve indictments that led to the release of 21 accused felons this year alone.
He blames this paper. But the truth is, all of those things were determined by others — the county’s unelected, longtime chief financial officer Charles Miller and Judge Dal Williamson. They have nothing to gain by saying those things. In fact, the judge risks some political fallout for releasing the defendants, even though he is clearly following the law.
He could go ahead and try the cases, knowing that their right to a speedy trial was violated, in order to avoid making a potentially unpopular ruling. But if he did that, the Court of Appeals would overturn the decision and, guess what? Taxpayers in Jones County would have to foot the bill for every appeal and possibly have to pay for lawsuits, too. Williamson did the right thing, even at the risk of his own political career.
We have suffered financially because of our reporting on Hodge. He’s pulled all of his advertising, for his businesses and his politicking. That’s a huge hit for a community newspaper. But the bigger picture, for us, is to do what’s right, to save the county from making a costly mistake, even if our business suffers a bit.
Some people say that we’re harping on this topic too much. What they don’t realize is that we’re only reporting a fraction of the information we receive from multiple credible sources. Only claims that are documented and/or 100 percent verifiable by more than one source have been printed in the paper. Also, news such as the dismissals are happening now. We have no control over the timing.
We don’t like to go on and on with one subject. But that’s what it seems to take to get people’s attention, and this is an important topic to get their attention on.
In years past, we’ve reported on the embarrassing arrests of at least three local elected officials. In the first two, the officials spoke to us at the paper, told their constituents that they messed up and that they were sorry. We reported the stories with their statements and neither one has been mentioned since. There was no need to pile on because they owned their mistakes. And both were re-elected, by the way. (The third official who was arrested paid back the money he was accused of taking and decided not to run for re-election.)
Hodge has been scrambling around this week, somehow looking desperate and arrogant on his beloved Facebook videos. He should watch his own re-runs so he could catch all of the inconsistencies. Here are my favorite three:
• Lt. David Ward (whose hand I’ll shake next time I see him) answered questions about the Lyon Ranch Road raid and the “three-month investigation” leading up to it. He talked about basic investigative techniques, noting that people who are being investigated don’t know they’re being investigated … but then a couple of days later, when Hodge was asked if he was being investigated by the State Auditor’s Office, he said that he and his people haven’t been notified, so that means the department isn’t under investigation. Huh? Maybe Ward better explain the basics of investigative techniques to his boss …
• Hodge has noted several times that he questioned me on “Live SO” at his infamous “indictments” press conference on the courthouse steps, asking when was the last time I called him. When I couldn’t immediately recall, he acted as if he had a mic-drop moment. But when a Facebook questioner asked him when was the last time he went out on a call, he answered, “I don’t know …” then went on a diatribe about how he’s an administrator and was not elected to go on calls. Since then, he has gone out on several calls, videographer in tow.
• Hodge and his people have been decrying the low turnout at the polls — 18,178 of more than 43,000 registered voters. Yes, that’s disappointing, but it’s way more than the 15,784 who cast ballots four years ago and the 17,231 who came out for the county election eight years ago. But here’s the kicker: Hodge has been heard boasting about his numbers in those races — 75 percent in 2015 and 68 percent in 2011.
Maybe the “low-quality” people of the county that his investigators referred to after the election are taking notice and trying to make a difference. Maybe someone in his camp should contact someone from Phil Bredesen’s campaign and ask how well it works to insult your opponent’s supporters. Jones County native Marsha Wedgeworth Blackburn beat Bredesen to win that U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee. Or maybe they can talk to Hillary Clinton’s folks and ask how it worked out for her when she put the “deplorable” label on Trump supporters.
Hodge rationalizes his people’s “fighting back” against “misinformation.” But as a leader, he should tell them to handle law enforcement and let him handle the politics. It’s hard to convince residents that you’re understaffed and overworked when most of your staff is concentrating more on politics than their jobs.
As a wise old public official once told me: Do the job right, and the politics will work out.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.