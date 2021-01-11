The past year has been a challenge, to say the least, and our feelings for the state of our lives may have changed since this time last January. Perhaps your world has changed in a major way, as many of us have lost loved ones, struggled with illness, lost jobs and our social life has shifted to a more solitary existence. Things are just different now. What is your perspective of how you see the world in this situation? For example, when you close your eyes and think about life, what is it that your mind’s eye sees?
Do you see fire raining down from heaven with explosions surrounding you as you run for cover? Do you see the color gray and imagine that people are walking around in a fog, seemingly lost in the sea of COVID-19? Do you visualize mass chaos, turmoil and confusion that seems to have no end? Or do you simply see darkness?
You would not be in the minority if those are the types of images and feelings that you are experiencing right now. Life seems to feel bleak for many of us, and feelings of hopelessness are running rampant in our minds. I listen to the voices of hurting people on a daily basis (my own included, at times), as we try to grasp what is going on around us. We try to make sense of things that we have never experienced in our lifetime, deciphering whom we can trust and what we are to believe. 2020 certainly kept us on our toes, and that is one thing that we can be sure of.
We know the world has changed around us, but how has it changed you as a person? Have the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, politics, racial tension and social isolation altered who you are in your soul? If you were once joyful and happy to see the sunshine, are you now the angry, bitter old lady who lashes out at the person checking out your groceries because they took too long scanning your items? Humans have a tendency to marinate in and absorb the high emotional energy that surrounds us, and this is a natural response. But if we are not careful, if we continue to see our world as an explosive gray fog full of chaos, turmoil and confusion, then we will become exactly that.
We are tired. We are getting restless. We are unsure of what the future holds. But we must find meaning in the madness. We must dig deep into our soul and find grace and mercy for those we share this space with. Some of you were born mean — you will always be mean, and I just pray that you find Jesus at some point. But for those who have accidentally let the negativity transform you into someone you don’t really like, it is time to come back to who you are meant to be. We cannot let what is going on around us affect who we are in our core.
To revert from being Negative Nelly back to Positive Patsy can be a lot of work. It begins by being INTENTIONAL. “Live with intention” is a phrase that I thought about having tattooed on my forehead, but if I did that, it would probably disappoint my mom and dad, so I will have to settle for painting it on my wall. Seriously, I believe that phrase is so important to understand, and I want others to know that this is the secret to peace and happiness. Being intentional is doing something on purpose — because you meant to, you intended to do it. Living with intention starts by being aware of what you are doing in the first place. Part of our problem, and society as a whole, is that we let 2020 change us on the inside, and most of the time, we didn’t even notice that it was happening.
Some of you may or may not be spiritual, but God speaks about our mental health and thought patterns in the Bible. Throughout this past year from Hell, we were being “conformed to the pattern of this world” (Romans 12:2). That verse goes on to say that we should be “transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you can prove what is good, acceptable and perfect will of God.” My perspective of these instructions is that we are to not focus on the world around us, but intentionally think new thoughts so that we can look for the good things that God has given us.
So, after you finish reading this column, I want you to try something. Close your eyes and imagine the world again, but this time — on purpose — see it as the perfect sunny day instead of gray clouds, with blessings surrounding you instead of doom and gloom, and with the hope that things will get better instead of getting worse. If you can commit to this change in perspective on a daily basis, you will find yourself actually feeling better in your soul. Your attitude will change. You won’t be so moody, and you won’t feel so helpless.
Maybe — just maybe — if we all do this, we may start being a little bit nicer to each other, and the world may actually turn into what it is that we are visualizing.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
