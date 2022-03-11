Remember when Charlton Heston returned from space in the original “Planet of the Apes” only to discover that the United States was now being run by a band of intelligent monkeys. Back in 1968, when the movie premiered, the thought was horrifying. But here we are in 2022, and the idea of replacing Joe Biden with a trained monkey suddenly seems like a pretty good idea.
Think about it. Under President Trump, the price of a gallon of gas in Laurel hovered around $1.90. We were energy-independent. Didn’t have to rely on the Middle East, Russia or Venezuela. We were exporters instead of importers. Inflation was non-existent. Stores were well-stocked with reasonably-priced, easy-to-find commodities. And the might of the greatest superpower on Earth was respected by our enemies and allies alike.
This week, under Joe Biden, gas is closing in on $4 a gallon and experts are predicting that it will hit $5 or higher. Not only that, but until Tuesday, we were sending millions of dollars a day to Russia to buy oil. Biden finally cut off buying Russian oil only to turn to two other enemies of the United States — Iran and Venezuela — to get our oil. Prices on everything from bread to toilet-bowl cleaner to used cars have skyrocketed as record inflation has rocked the nation. Store shelves are often empty like we are living in a Third World country. And Russia and China can just smell the weakness emanating from our feeble-minded so-called president.
What is absolutely mind-boggling about this situation is that Joe Biden knows that there is a simple fix to the entire situation, but he refuses to pull the trigger. And you have to seriously ask yourself one question: Why? Why won’t Biden unleash the power of the American oil industry? Why won’t he return us to the energy independence and economic security that Trump gifted us? Why would Joe Biden continue to send American dollars to enemy nations when all he has to do is return the nation to Trump era policies to restore our energy independence and begin bringing down inflation that is hurting all of us.
The climate change argument for reducing American oil output was ridiculously stupid to begin with. How does buying foreign oil instead of buying American oil reduce the carbon footprint? It doesn’t. It’s complete and utter nonsense. Are we really dumb enough to believe that American drilling and pipelines are bad for the environment, but Russia, Iran and Venezuela drilling and pipelines somehow are OK? The aforementioned trained monkey would know better than that.
Like I said on last week’s Buck Naked Truth (listen or watch every Friday on Rumble, Spotify, etc.), shutting down oil production before there is an actual viable alternative is like the person who quits their job before they have found another one. It’s self-defeating, leads to nothing but economic trouble and makes absolutely no sense. No one should be against green energy, but you should be against switching away from a viable energy source before another one is ready to take its place.
Taking your advice on energy from the likes of AOC, Bernie Sanders and a 15-year-old Swedish kid named Greta is pretty freaking stupid. Even Elon Musk, who heads up Tesla — by far the largest manufacturer of electric cars in the world — is telling Joe Biden to unleash the American oil producers. So why isn’t Joe Biden listening?
Even though we know that Biden has gone from a dullard in his early years to a dullard with dementia in his later years, it’s pretty likely that even he isn’t quite THIS stupid. Something other than climate change has to be playing a pretty big role in the decision to keep buying our oil from our enemies when there is absolutely no reason to do so.
I think it’s time that even the propaganda media admit that the decisions that are being made by the White House when it comes to buying oil from Russia, and now looking to buy from Iran and Venezuela, probably have little or nothing to do with climate change and everything to do with the Biden family’s business dealings with the Russians, Ukrainians and Chinese. It’s time that everyone comes out and says that Joe Biden cannot be trusted to act in the best interests of the American people because he is beholden to foreign interests. Joe Biden and his family are compromised. This is the only explanation that makes any sense as to why we were sending millions of dollars to Vladimir Putin, who just recently threatened us with nuclear annihilation.
Since it is obvious that Biden’s energy policies are hurting Americans, one should ask, who is it helping? Well, the answer is actually China. Biden and his administration wants to force Americans to buy electric cars even though the electric-car industry isn’t close to being ready to handle our transportation needs. Who benefits the most from electric cars? China, which has no oil to speak of, but it does control the world’s supply of cobalt, which is used to make electric-car batteries. Biden sold out the country to China, and now we are paying the price.
At a time when China and Russia have teamed up as the new evil axis, it is dangerous to the point of being life-threatening to have such a weak, slow, corrupt and compromised politician sitting in the Oval Office. Unfortunately, the entire world is in jeopardy right now and the United States simply does not have a good answer. Removing Biden would simply install an equally-deficient Kamala Harris as the de facto president. Here is all you need to know about Kamala. When asked to explain what is going on with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on a radio show, she answered (and I swear I’m not making this up), “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically that’s wrong.” The vice president has an understanding of the world that is on the same level as Elmo.
We are in dire circumstances, and the media — both the network news and social media — are to blame for it. By declaring war on our last real president, Donald Trump, with fake Russian collusion stories, ridiculous impeachment hearings, not covering his accomplishments such as securing the border, bringing back overseas jobs, a booming economy and energy independence … by shutting Trump off from Twitter and Facebook … by falsely criticizing him for his handling of COVID-19 … and by completely ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop stories, Joe’s overt racism and his years of corruption, the media is responsible for the disaster that now sits in the White House.
The same media that is decrying what is taking place in Ukraine is culpable for what is taking place in Ukraine. There is a reason that Russia invaded countries during the Bush, Obama and now Biden years, but not while Trump was president. History will show that the sharp decline of the United States and the rise of Russia and China can be traced back to the media’s attack on President Trump, who made us energy independent, strong militarily and economically, and respected around the world.
