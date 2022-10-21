Read more, react less
One of the many mantras of our culture is, “It’s OK to not be OK.” That’s the battlecry of the mental-health brigade that’s bombarded us with PSAs on TV and billboards and, of course, on social media, with its not-so-merry band of misfits. Hell, there’s even a popular Netflix series named that, according to Google.
The goal of the message — to remove the stigma from mental-health issues so those who are suffering will seek help — is a noble one.
But like so many other things that become a cause celebre, two things have happened: 1.) The definition of “mental-health issue” has expanded to a point in which virtually every human is afflicted with one, and 2.) Those who speak up are deemed courageous, heroic even.
Gee, I wonder why we have a “mental-health crisis” here and in other parts of the world with wifi connections? Those two aforementioned elements are the only ingredients needed to create a “crisis.”
If you and your significant other split, feeling sad is normal. If you have a big test or job interview coming up, feeling anxious is normal (especially if you haven’t prepared). Youngsters who don’t have discipline instilled early and consistently are going to be hyperactive and have short attention spans. We shouldn’t have mental-health “professionals” and pharmaceutical companies trying to “cure” normal.
Labeling normal behavior as some sort of disorder also gives the perpetrator a built-in excuse or rationalization for doing bad things, therefore he or she isn’t responsible. That’s another reason for the pervasiveness of this particular “crisis,” of course.
Anyone who goes against this new conventional wisdom is portrayed “toxic” and “triggering” for espousing these seemingly reasonable viewpoints.
When I get a chance to have an extended talk with like-minded people — which isn’t often since most of us have jobs and other responsibilities, unlike the misfits and ne’er-do-wells the politicians and powerbrokers inexplicably kowtow to — the conversation almost always comes back to this simple question: How did we get here?
Everyone has an opinion, and there are a lot of factors that led us to the imperfect storm we’re in now. But the most effective thing the lunatics of The Left have done to facilitate their hostile takeover of government, Corporate America, Big Tech and the mainstream media is this: They’ve commandeered the language. They’ve expanded the definition of words that trigger the masses of misfits into one cohesive, shrill, hyperbolic, cyber-swarming unit.
If you disagree with them, it’s “hate!” If you’re white and disagree with someone whose skin is a different color, you’re “racist!” If you’re concerned about the influx of illegal immigrants into our country, you’re a “white supremacist!” If you don’t want strange adults talking to your children about sex, you’re a “homophobe!”
No one wants those awful words attached to his or her name, because once it’s there, it’s affixed forever. Facts don’t matter to these people — you know, the ones who claim to be marginalized yet somehow have all the power. They don’t care about context, accuracy or even how long ago it was. They don’t even bother to listen or look for themselves. They just trust their looney tribe’s label and react accordingly, like good little leftist lemmings.
They’re equally adept at using language to minimize really bad things, too. Repeated decisions that are made by criminals and addicts are “mistakes.” And what was generally considered socially-unacceptable behavior barely a decade ago is now “mental illness.”
You can’t fault someone for a mistake. We all make them, after all. And an illness? That person needs help, not punishment, you heartless Hitler! And that’s another favorite — comparing someone who wants to, say, stop the slaughter of unborn babies to someone who slaughtered 6 million Jews. Anyone with a different point of view is a “fascist!” The leaders of their tribe, instead of offering sober reflection, stoke the fires by comparing a group of patriots and yahoos who trespassed at the Capitol to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. And they get away with it from the mainstream media, and the handful of national outlets and pundits who point out how insulting and ridiculous that claim is are the ones who get labeled as kooks. Just like the ones who simply have questions about suspect election results, vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.
This control of the language has taken control of the country and the culture as a whole. Want proof? Ask anyone of any political persuasion if they’ve had an easy life. No one is going to “admit” to that and risk being perceived as “privileged.” It’s not OK to be OK.
In the early ’90s, there was a recurring skit on Saturday Night Live with Stuart Smalley as a therapist who insisted everyone was mentally ill. When guest Michael Jordan said he was a happy person, Smalley frowned and said, “Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt.” The premise was so absurd, it was laughable.
Fast forward to the 2020s, and people on social media are desperately seeking daily affirmations and every sporting event I watch has a PSA featuring famous people from all walks of life “confessing” to some mental malady they suffer from. Maybe they should have one with Smalley, who is now disgraced Democratic Sen. Al Franken.
Unlike the folks in control, I’m not easily offended. But I have to admit that I was taken aback by one of the PSAs. It simply said, “Jesus had anxiety. He gets us.” Umm, what?
Yes, when He was praying in the Garden of Gethsemane, knowing the torture, suffering and slow death he was about to endure on the cross for the sins of others probably caused some anxiety. Your anxiety stems from not being able to connect to wifi to binge-watch “Bachelor in Paradise” or having to wait in line for a soy latté.
We’ve got to stop this insanity. Or those of us who really are OK won’t be anymore. Maybe that’s the point. Uh-oh, does that make me a conspiracy kook?
