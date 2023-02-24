Read more, react less
•
Over the years, I’ve written at least a couple dozen columns in late January or February to share my thoughts about Martin Luther King Jr. Day and/or Black History Month. All contained honest observations that weren’t intended to hurt anyone or to help any cause, other than a common one ... or what should be: To live and let live, tolerant of differences and beliefs that don’t affect anyone else.
All of those words were wasted, obviously. No white boy from the suburbs is going to fix the problems that litter this loaded minefield. Racial division has too much traction as a growth industry in this stagnant economy for the people in power to want the problem solved.
But, hey, if MLK can have a dream, so can I. Sad thing is, his dream — for all lives to matter equally — was being achieved. And now it’s being thrown away by this generation of self-serving civil rights activists and sufferers of white guilt syndrome. It’s so obvious. And so sad.
Covering small-school sports in rural communities at the start of my newspaper career made me hopeful about the strides in our state. Sports did more for race relations in communities across the country than any act of government ever accomplished.
It’s inspiring and encouraging to observe coaches, players, parents and fans pulling together for a common cause in activities where there is true equality and a scoreboard to measure success. Triumphs are celebrated and shared by all. Failures can either serve as a rallying point to sweat more or a rationalization station to cry more about how “they cheated” and what everyone else did wrong. Those things may be true, but human failings — a player’s, a coach’s, an official’s — are factors in every endeavor. How one chooses to handle them is what matters. The life lesson is obvious. Or it should be.
On the best teams, talk of differences and stereotypes isn’t taboo, it’s fodder for good-natured fun. The black guys make fun of the white guys for being slow, so the white guys challenge the black guys to a relay — in the pool. And it just gets more irreverent from there. Same with military units — at least back when their mission was to defeat our enemies instead of serving as a social-engineering experiment.
For all of the tired talk that “we need a national conversation” or “more dialogue” about race, that’s not what the folks who use those phrases mean. Translation: “We shout, you just listen then say, ‘I’m sorry, who do I make the check to and for how much?’”
If we could have an actual candid conversation about race, a lot of legitimate questions would be raised and solvable problems could probably be fixed. But when there is no possibility of even being called out for destructive behavior — and there are rewards for it and severe punishment for those who dare mention it, much less suggest self-control and personal responsibility — then nothing will change. Ever.
MLK pushed for change when it was needed. It was way overdue. Self-appointed black leaders these days are desperately trying to keep things the same by creating the illusion that things haven’t changed at all so they won’t have to go out and get honest work, which is a lot less lucrative and way harder.
Once a black man is elected — not once but twice — to the highest office in a country that’s 75 percent white ... Well, your claims of “systemic racism” kind of ring hollow.
What passes for racism today is either a harsh truth or something that has to be sought out or creatively construed. In the rare instances that it’s an overt action or statement, it’s usually just some random idiot who isn’t in a position to oppress anyone. But still, it makes national news, then Benjamin Crump latches on to the victim’s family, jumps in front of the slobbering camera crews and makes a barely coherent speech about an isolated incident that makes it sound as if the whole country resembles Selma circa 1964.
It’s so disingenuous. But it’s no different than what shameless conservative Christian coalitions and politicians do when, for example, some little school in Idaho forbids a coach from praying or a Bible verse is removed from a courtroom. They blow up these incidents, citing scripture at the same time they’re providing the website to click on to make a tax-free donation to the organization and/or candidate who will lead the fight against Satan. Think about the audacity it takes for a politician to suggest Jesus needs him. Isn’t it the other way around?
All of these hucksters need an enemy to stoke the fears and emotions of their followers enough to fund their lifestyle. It’s like the old line that one lawyer can move to a little town and go broke, but if two lawyers go there, they’ll both get rich. Same principle. They fight battles of their own creation.
I’ll spare you the laundry list of my own experiences with race, most of which would come off sounding as hollow as “some of my best friends are black.” But here’s one observation: My co-worker and buddy Donald and I did a lot together in the late ’80s. When he came to “my” bar, patrons went out of their way to make sure he felt welcome ... but when I went to “his” clubs, patrons went out of their way to remind me I was “the white boy” and tried to keep me on edge.
And you know what? I get it. They were only a generation removed from real systemic racism and absorbed the stories of their parents’ and grandparents’ experiences from that regrettable, dark period of our history. They probably took some satisfaction in the role reversal, making me feel out of place. It makes sense. I understand.
What I don’t understand is how, as two or three generations have passed since systemic racism was the rule, its effects are somehow more crippling to those who never experienced it and the guilt is stronger for those who never enforced or embraced it. Someone would have to get at least three post-graduate sociology degrees to explain that ... and if you did, why didn’t you spend your time, effort and money doing something meaningful? Manufacturing rationalizations for failure isn’t helpful to anyone except race-hustlers, politicians and academia.
I got into the newspaper business right around the time Bennie Thompson first went into Congress. Thirty years later, is the Delta better off? What about Bennie’s bank account? The lifetime “public servant” is the wealthiest member of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation. That’s not racist. That’s reality.
Thompson has the perfect setup, in that he doesn’t have to accomplish anything. He can just keep claiming that he’s only one man fighting an uphill battle here where Mississippi’s still burning. Then he can toss a few crumbs in the right directions in the Delta, keep the giant Democratic donors wealthy and their contributions (and investment tips) will prove that they’re trying to bring “equity” to this hopelessly racist Republican state (which has more black elected officials than any state; just another inconvenient fact).
If majority-black leaders is what black communities need, let’s look at some examples. The highest per-capita murder rates in 2022 were, in order: Jackson, New Orleans, Birmingham, St. Louis, Baltimore, Baton Rouge, Detroit, Cleveland, Memphis and Milwaukee. The overwhelming majority of the victims were black, as were their killers. The black leaders in those cities know that. So, if black lives matter, why aren’t they trying to do something about the people who are killing them by the thousands instead of going full bore at a couple of rogue cops and those “white supremacist” bogeymen? There’s only one place that the police and the white supremacists are the primary victimizers of blacks — inside the screens too many people are spending far too much time with.
Perhaps a sweeping revitalization plan that demands responsibility and accountability would be more effective than making excuses — for regular people, not the comfortably powerful, that is.
The typical response to pointing out truths and common-sense solutions like that is to shout, “Racist!”
But not talking about it and pretending it’s OK is condescension, that ever-present passive racism of low expectations, which is more common and much more destructive than the hood- and club-wielding variety. It has to stop for things to get better. And real black leaders have to be the ones to lead that culture shift.
Back to sports. In the ’60s and ’70s, activist athletes like Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Jim Brown, Billie Jean King and many others made unpopular stands that potentially threatened their careers and pocketbooks. Today’s “activist” athletes — LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, etc. — cash in on their “bold” social-justice stances.
Maybe if they had the courage to take a stand for the right things — even if they go against the grain of popular culture — they, too, could be bold leaders for meaningful change in our inner cities and even China. But right now, they’re just multimillionaire corporate-owned slaves. Not a bad gig, if you can get it.
But do you believe Ali, Russell, Brown and others who stood on principle would have sold out?
•
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.