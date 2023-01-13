I’ve written more than once when the Left accuses political enemies of something, you can bet it’s straight projection.
This week, it was revealed that “highly classified” documents were found improperly stored at an office used by Joe Biden after leaving the White House as vice president in the Obama administration. And today, as I’m writing this, more have been uncovered in, get this, a garage! But that’s OK, after all, they were with his Corvette. The only thing missing is a personal computer server in a bathroom.
I’m shocked. I mean, after all, wasn’t it Ol’ Sleepy who sent his FBI to raid former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, went through Melania’s lingerie and Baron’s collection of video games and had the whole damned thing filmed and displayed for the world to see, even going so far as to have whatever documents found staged, spread out across the floor and photographed? Photos taken after they’d been pulled from a locked storage cage. All so we’d know the “Orange Man Bad” disregarded our national safety, security and put us at risk.
By the way, where is that story now? Nowheresville is where. And why? Well, why is simple: Trump had actually been the president and actually had authority to be in possession of documents he felt were important for his purposes. The president’s the guy with ultimate say for declassifying secrets. Whatever conflict Trump may have been having with the National Archives about whatever he had at his place sure as hell didn’t rise to the level of an FBI raid in the middle of the night. It was only another means to discredit the former president and dissuade us from voting for him if he attempts to run again.
So, fellow porch-sitters, why’s this a big deal? First, because … drum roll … the vice president isn’t the president. When Biden took these particular documents he didn’t — nor did his staff — have legal authority under U.S. statutes to do so. Sorry, Joe, it’s just the way it was. As then-former vice president, he didn’t have a presidential library in his future and no legal standing to determine classification or declassify anything. Meaning Joe broke the law. Trump didn’t.
But we’ve got a conundrum. Joe is the president now. But as we’ve all seen unfold, his political life over more than 50 years is unpeeling like an onion, and with every layer, sloughing off evidence uncovering a career-long history of personal greed, corruption, dirty dealings, influence-peddling and nefarious use of his positions in government for accumulating wealth. My opinion is a “no brainer” — the man’s a criminal, and I’d go as far to say a traitor. His entire family, with his drug-addled son as a money-laundering dupe, is nothing less than a case study for the existence of our RICO statutes.
In almost any other time or circumstances, the Justice Department would be on this mess like white on rice. But, no, this Justice Department isn’t. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray are under the direct command and sway, and at the whim of “The Big Guy.” And, unlike the mock outrage and calls for investigations and charges the Leftists demanded for Donald Trump, this breach and violation of the public trust and national security is being desperately obfuscated and defended.
Just like the Hunter Biden laptop and its revelations and evidence of involvement by Joe with foreign business dealings and foreign governments, and Joe’s using his offices as a U.S. senator and then vice president to fluff his wallet, news of this was artfully hidden from us until after an election — elections we can almost say with certainty, were crafted to their result by the FBI and its politically sympathetic leadership.
How convenient.
So, once again, we got played, and again with the tacit cooperation of a pliant, Leftist “free press.” But now, at least it’s out, and even the liberal “mainstream” media can’t completely ignore it. These particular documents have now been located in two offices in separate locations. And these documents don’t include papers stored at the University of Delaware, which, in case you’re unaware, had previously been called on to release them, by using legalese about privacy and confidentiality, they refused — and still refuse to allow access. What’s in that bunch, I wonder?
All I can say is thank the Lord Republicans somehow managed to gain seats and reclaim the House of Representatives. It’s still to be seen what this small majority will accomplish in the face of the relentless, unending abuses by this current Biden administration, but at least they can possibly see a special counsel appointed to dig into this.
As we can expect, the American Left will do all it can to prevent that or any possible future prosecution. And a prosecution is warranted, folks, in light of what appears to be evidence of facts. Even the administration admits the documents ought not to have been where they were found.
If nothing else, it seems to me this Bozo-in-Chief violated the Espionage Act and failed to properly maintain classified material. But, then again, so did Hillary Clinton, and that went nowhere — as always, with the help of the FBI and media. My question in everything we’re watching unfold is, “Have you had it up to your eyeballs with it? If not, why not?”
The Leftists engaging in these criminal, unethical, dangerous behaviors and, in my view, wanton abuses of power and anti-American destruction of every little bit of confidence and trust we have held for our institutions must be stopped dead in their tracks, and it starts with you and me.
We’ve become accustomed, I guess, to a certain acceptable degree of this crap and have come to accept politicians as innately, and possibly, a breed born into a corruption the ordinary person hasn’t got in their DNA. Even though this is a focus on the president’s corruption — and his minions — the same b.s. exists right down to our hometowns.
Influence and graft pays off and protects some people and enriches others, and too many with power and authority glom onto whatever that’ll bring them. Ask yourself if you’ve ever heard rumors of city councilmen, county supervisors, police chiefs or sheriffs giving a pass to some guy with pull. No? Well you’d be the rare one who hasn’t.
We’re responsible for this stuff. Or at least that’s the way the Constitution says it’s supposed to be. If you haven’t, take a quick peek at the 10th Amendment. But if you’ve personally had it up to your eyeballs but aren’t speaking out and demanding action, you’ve only got yourself to blame. If you cast a vote and don’t examine those we vote for — and even then it too often looks more and more like just a roll of the dice they won’t become – if not already corrupt — willing to be pressured by their position to become corrupt.
In the case of Biden, I no more believe the dude was elected legitimately than I believe in the Tooth Fairy. But that’s me. I didn’t vote for him. But I know this: in the midterms, I was a poll worker and turnout was only 37 percent here. Is that being a good steward of our responsibilities as citizens to study, judge and elect good candidates to represent our best interests?
Thankfully, enough ballots made some change, but it very nearly didn’t happen. But that’s old news. We’ve got another shot coming up this year in our statewide election for our legislature and governor races to pick people who won’t sell us out, and hopefully salvage our trust.
Although not national, the 50 states — Mississippi included — aren’t here to only pay taxes to the feds and are, in fact, sovereign unto themselves, and where our power lends power to D.C., Mississippi can stand as a bulwark and example against abuses we’re suffering from Washington.
Participate in our right to vote and pay close attention to the people who say they want to do our business. We choose candidates, and if or when they don’t display the character we ought to all demand from them, well, they’ve got to go if they’re an incumbent, and be what we want if they ask for the job.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
