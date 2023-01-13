Biden Corvette

President Joe Biden is seen in his Corvette during a 2020 campaign ad. He admitted that classified documents were stored inside a garage alongside his prized automobile.

I’ve written more than once when the Left accuses political enemies of something, you can bet it’s straight projection. 

Buck Torske

This week, it was revealed that “highly classified” documents were found improperly stored at an office used by Joe Biden after leaving the White House as vice president in the Obama administration. And today, as I’m writing this, more have been uncovered in, get this, a garage! But that’s OK, after all, they were with his Corvette. The only thing missing is a personal computer server in a bathroom.  

