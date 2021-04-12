President Biden is continuing his scorched-earth policies to reverse everything President Trump accomplished. Remember Trump’s record-setting economic boom? How about Trump’s three new justices on the Supreme Court? And, what about our closed Southern border and wall?
Before COVID-19 hit, President Trump’s economic policies had lowered unemployment rates to historic lows for all races, and wages surged particularly for middle and lower-income workers. America actually had more jobs open than workers to fill them.
Under Trump America became energy independent, and gas prices hovered around $2/gallon nationwide. The energy sector boomed, AND the U.S. led the world in reducing CO2 emissions in 2019!
Trump accomplished these economic results largely with his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The National Association of Manufacturers attributed increased manufacturing jobs, wages, spending and output to that Act. Biden has threatened to eliminate the Act and to raise corporate taxes up to 28 percent. If so, conservative economists predict severe job losses, GDP dropping, and investments in equipment seriously declining.
Trump set a record pace of appointing federal judges including three appointments on the Supreme Court. Biden issued an executive order forming a commission to study reforms of the Supreme Court including so-called court packing, i.e. increasing the number of justices.
Trump built much of the wall on our southern border, negotiated a deal with Mexico to keep migrants there until their cases could be adjudicated and had a partnership in place with Guatemala that helped stem the tide of migrants from the northern triangle.
Biden revoked all of those actions in spite of warnings from Customs and Border Protection officials to Biden’s advance teams that such moves would guarantee a massive influx of migrants. Last month border officials encountered 172,000 migrants, including 18,890 unaccompanied children, the highest number recorded.
Yep! Joe is doing exactly what he promised! He and Democrats in Congress are taxing and spending our economy, jobs and wages into oblivion. He’s attacking the form and function of Supreme Court, and he’s welcoming record numbers of covid-infected unaccompanied children into crowded “cages” where reports of sexual abuse are growing with the numbers.
In the meantime, the media is focused on pandemic numbers and the George Floyd trial. Crickets about the abuses and rapidly spiraling out-of-control humanitarian crisis on the border.
In other shocking news, Ramussen Reports found “that just 33 percent of likely U.S. voters trust the political news they are getting. Most (53 percent) do not. Fourteen percent are not sure.”
A woke friend told me, “It is what it is.”
•
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
